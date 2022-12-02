Read full article on original website
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraskans express concerns, discuss future of vintage car scene
In May 2020, curator Tim Matthews and the rest of the staff at the Museum of American Speed in Lincoln were faced with a difficult decision. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most elements of day-to-day life worldwide, the museum that is dedicated to preserving, interpreting and displaying physical items significant in racing and automotive history had to weigh the pros and cons of hosting one of the museum’s most wildly popular events: the “Cars & Coffee” car show.
klkntv.com
Over 150 pigs close busy Seward County intersection for hours after trailer flips
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Seward County Sheriff’s Office says there were no major injuries after a tractor-trailer packed with more than 150 pigs flipped. This happened on Thursday as it was going through the roundabout at Highways 6 and 103. Authorities say the Nebraska State Patrol, Pleasant...
klkntv.com
Hit and miss flurries and mix
We have a few chances for some light precipitation over the next several days. Flurries will be possible Tuesday, then some mixed precipitation possible Thursday and then again Sunday into Monday. Other than that, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be pretty close to normal for early December. Our average high is in the lower 40s.
iheart.com
Omaha, Lincoln Both Outside Top 100 of Sinful Cities List
(Undated) -- Omaha and Lincoln are both outside the top 100 in WalletHub's latest list of the most sinful cities in America. WalletHub ranks Omaha 102nd and Lincoln 147th compared to the 182 largest cities in the country. Lincoln is weighed down by one category however. WalletHub says Lincoln has the 2nd-highest rate of excessive drinking in the U.S. WalletHub says the least sinful city in America is Port St. Lucie, Florida while the most sinful city is no surprise, Las Vegas. A full list of cities is available here.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WOWT
Omaha Police: truck fleeing hit-and-run drives into construction hole
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were taken to local hospitals Sunday night after a truck drove into a trench dug by Metropolitan Utilities District. Around 8:30 p.m. Omaha Police tell 6 News they responded to reports of a truck that had driven into a giant construction hole at 40th and Laurel streets in North Omaha.
1011now.com
Portions of two streets to close starting Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Portions of Pioneers Boulevard and Old Cheney Road will temporarily close beginning on Tuesday for traffic signal upgrades. The work is due to the City’s recent acquisition of the signals from the State of Nebraska. The closures are as follows:. Pioneers Boulevard:. First Street to...
klin.com
Stolen Vehicle Pulled From Holmes Lake
Lincoln Police were called to the north shore of Holmes Lake on Sunday afternoon to investigate an accident. When officers arrived they found a vehicle unoccupied and submerged in the lake near the dam. Lincoln Fire and rescue crews were called and pulled the SUV from the water and towed...
klkntv.com
Fire crews battle flames in strong winds at Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews battled flames at a home near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus on Friday afternoon. The fire started just after 4:20 p.m. at a house near 36th Street and St. Paul Avenue, just north of campus. Battalion Chief...
WOWT
3 adults, 2 pets escape Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire caused more than $40,000 in damages Friday evening. According to the Omaha Fire Department, Friday at 7:09 p.m., crews were called to a house fire near 41st Avenue and Seward Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the...
1011now.com
Firefighters responds to fire in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday. According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at around 10:43 a.m. Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building without...
UPDATE: Second threatening note found Saturday at Omaha Church
A statement from Christ Community Church said a threatening note was found on their Church door Saturday morning.
doniphanherald.com
Cat found in closed plastic tote in Omaha expected to be OK
OMAHA — A cat found Friday morning in a closed plastic tote struggling to breathe has been turned over to the Nebraska Humane Society. Richard Koester said he was at an apartment building at 30th and Burt streets looking for a shop vacuum when fellow maintenance worker Brian Rodgers told him about seeing the cat in the hallway.
1011now.com
Lincoln woman mourns theft of wolf statue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every morning, Karlene Davis begins the day with a walk to her sunroom. She opens the double doors, takes in the early morning glow and peers into her rock garden, long watched over by the statue of an aluminum wolf. It only stood about knee-high but...
1011now.com
Wax Buffalo opens new location in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The story of Wax Buffalo started at night, when Alicia Reisinger made candles while her children slept. Now, it’s grown to its second location--on Prescott Avenue near Union College. Wax Buffalo held a grand opening today. Katie Henning, store manager, said it’s a testament to...
klin.com
Lincoln Woman Robbed Answering Knock On The Door
A 45 year old Lincoln woman got quite a scare when she answered a knock at her front door near SW 8 and Darren Avenue just before 8:00 Saturday night. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says when she opened the door she was was confronted by a masked man armed with a handgun.
News Channel Nebraska
Driver airlifted to Lincoln hospital from northern Gage County accident
BEATRICE – The driver of a sport utility vehicle was flown to a Lincoln hospital from a Sunday accident, between Clatonia and Cortland. Gage County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver of a northbound 2006 Nissan Murano lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road into the west ditch, through a barbed-wire fence…before rolling over and coming to rest in a pasture on the driver’s side.
Omaha ‘Riverplace’ to break decade-long dearth of newly built condos downtown
OMAHA — A long-vacant property near Omaha’s riverfront is to come alive with a nearly $12 million residential condo project that stands out, in part, for the timing as well as a garage-top swimming pool. The five-story “Riverplace” is believed to be the first new construction condominium structure set to rise downtown in more than […] The post Omaha ‘Riverplace’ to break decade-long dearth of newly built condos downtown appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Omaha construction worker dies when bucket connected to a backhoe detaches, falls
OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska construction worker died Wednesday when a bucket connected to a backhoe detached and fell on him, authorities said. Tracy Baslee, 56, of Davey, died after the accident, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Baslee was part of a crew trying to connect two pipes on the side of an Omaha road when the accident occurred at about 11:34 a.m. CST, a police spokesperson told the newspaper.
