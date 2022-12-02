You may think New Mexico is mostly desert but it really has a varied landscape including some beautiful lakes. Navajo Lake is in the far northern part of the state on the border with Colorado. In southern New Mexico is the largest lake in the state, Elephant Butte Lake. You can go scuba diving in the Blue Hole in Santa Rosa, NM which gets to be 80 feet deep! Then there is the legendary Bottomless Lakes, a series of nine sinkholes filed with green-blue waters, but are they really bottomless? You can’t get much deeper than “bottomless” but let’s just say that is an exaggeration, so which lake in New Mexico is really the deepest? Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in New Mexico.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO