KRQE News 13
Chances for rain and snow increase into the middle of the week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drier air is moving into New Mexico. Some moisture will stream back into the state this week, bringing chances for rain and snow to some areas. Podcast: New Mexico’s 2022-23 ski season outlook. Albuquerque: Council vote to remove recent zoning rules for sanctioned encampments.
KRQE News 13
Dense fog for morning commute, another storm on the way
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dense fog has settled into the entire Rio Grande Valley, northwest and southwest New Mexico this morning. Visibility is less than a mile, making it difficult to see. Be sure to take it slow and use low beams, not high beams. Fog will stick around through midday, and a dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Skies will clear this afternoon, with dry and sunny conditions returning after a wet weekend. Temperatures will be mild, even warm across the east. Winds will be breezy around the mountains and east plains, gusting at 25-40 mph.
KRQE News 13
Colder east, rain showers develop later
Good Saturday morning everyone! Some beautiful sunrise shots are greeting us throughout the state with plenty of clouds scattering the early sunlight. The backdoor cold front is giving northeast NM some cooler temps this morning with upper teens to lower 20s. Temps will be around 15° cooler throughout eastern NM Saturday. But pack the umbrella later this afternoon with showers developing through southern and central parts of the state. A very narrow band of rain will set up between the South Valley and the Socorro southward into Silver City. Some areas could receive more than a half inch of rain. Temperatures will be milder than average for most of the state with highs in the middle 50s for the ABQ metro, near 50° for Santa Fe, but only in the middle 50s for Roswell.
KRQE News 13
Drier air begins moving into New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning kicked off with dense fog across much of the state and Rio Grande Valley, including the Albuquerque metro. This afternoon conditions will continue to clear as dry air moves in overhead along with a westerly wind. This will also create downslope warming, with temperatures across the east about 5-15 degrees warmer than yesterday.
KRQE News 13
Rain chances arrive this weekend
Strong winds will relax as the sun sets tonight. Scattered showers will push north across New Mexico this weekend. A strong jet stream crossing New Mexico brought very windy weather to parts of the state. The strongest winds today have been in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, where gusts were clocked in at over 70 mph around Raton, Clayton, and Las Vegas, with an 81 mph gust at the Wolf Creek Pass. Winds will be dying down though as the sun sets this evening. A strong cold front will also move into eastern New Mexico tonight, dropping high temperatures as much as 25° across this part of the state by Saturday.
KRQE News 13
Steady rain continues tonight
The heavier rain arrived just in time to wreck havoc with the Twinkle of Lights Parade unfortunately. A pretty narrow, but steady band of rain dumped nearly 1″ of rain in northern parts of Socorro County bordering with Valencia County into the South Valley. The persistent showers will continue overnight into Sunday morning before slowly breaking apart later in the day. So keep the umbrella handy through the first half of Sunday. The damp and gloomy conditions will stick around for another day before exiting Monday with higher wind gusts.
KRQE News 13
Rain moves into parts of New Mexico this weekend
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in New Mexico
Have you ever wondered which four states make up the Four Corners region of the desert Southwest? Well, then, you’re in luck because New Mexico just happens to be one of them. Characterized by arid deserts and tree-covered mountains, New Mexico is truly a Land of Enchantment. The state is home to just over two million people, a tiny population, considered it’s the fifth largest state in the country. Moreover, New Mexico is largely rural, with vast tracts of unpopulated lands. A large part of the state’s population lives in or near the cities of Albuquerque or Santa Fe. But how about those mountains? Which one represents the highest point in New Mexico?
fox34.com
North Texas school districts plan ‘pink out’ on Monday to honor Athena Strand
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Over 25 North Texas school districts have announced that in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was abducted and murdered by a deliveryman last week, students and staff will be asked to wear pink on Monday. So far, the school districts who have announced...
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
klaq.com
El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas
A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
Thousands donated to New Mexico student clothing bank; kids go on shopping trip
Locker 505 serves kids in the metro area including Sandoval, Valencia, and Torrance counties.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in New Mexico
You may think New Mexico is mostly desert but it really has a varied landscape including some beautiful lakes. Navajo Lake is in the far northern part of the state on the border with Colorado. In southern New Mexico is the largest lake in the state, Elephant Butte Lake. You can go scuba diving in the Blue Hole in Santa Rosa, NM which gets to be 80 feet deep! Then there is the legendary Bottomless Lakes, a series of nine sinkholes filed with green-blue waters, but are they really bottomless? You can’t get much deeper than “bottomless” but let’s just say that is an exaggeration, so which lake in New Mexico is really the deepest? Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in New Mexico.
New Mexico health officials see uptick in patients amid ‘tridemic’ concerns
Several doctors and clinics said they're seeing a lot of adult patients with symptoms of multiple viruses. This comes as there's been a surge of RSV, flu, COVID, and seasonal viruses all at the same time.
How much should New Mexicans spend on Christmas this year?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study in time for the Christmas shopping season has calculated the maximum holiday budgets for over 550 U.S. cities – including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe. The study compared 558 cities across five metrics: 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio, […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico non-profit aims to fight homelessness during the holidays
New Mexico is battling a housing crisis, and for many, these cold winter months can be difficult without a place to call home. Ed and Krista Luna are a husband and wife that began a non-profit called Humanity33. Their mission is to help people in their community throughout the year, especially during the holidays.
1 dead in US 550 crash, New Mexico State Police say
Police said they are still investigating.
newsfromthestates.com
Oil and gas operator pays millions for Clean Air Act violations
Pollution allegations about Oxy USA near Carlsbad, N.M. were all based on public documents — the emissions reports filed by the oil and gas company itself. (Stock image by Charles O'Rear / Getty Images) A recent agreement between an environmental group and an oil and gas company that dramatically...
1037theriver.com
Do You Know Who Stole This From Colorado’s Mesa Verde?
United States Park Rangers at Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park ask your help to track down a utility trailer and those responsible for stealing it. Have you seen this vehicle?. Stolen From Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park. Check out the video above. This footage, captured in the early morning hours...
fox34.com
John Scott, Texas’ top elections official, to step down at end of year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - "John Scott, Texas’ top elections official, to step down at end of year" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
