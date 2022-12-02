Read full article on original website
Related
architizer.com
Architectural Drawings: Long-Span Stadia and Sport Halls in Section
Judging for the Fourth Annual One Drawing Challenge is officially underway. Check out the Top 100 Finalists and stay tuned — we'll reveal the two competition winners in the coming weeks. Great stadium design brings people together and celebrates public life. These large buildings not only become landmarks within...
Maserati MSG Racing Unveils Formula E Gen 3 Livery, First Fully Electric Racing Car
Maserati MSG Racing unveiled the livery of the Maserati Tipo Folgore Gen3 – the first fully electric racing car in the history of Maserati – that will compete in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Unveiled on the streets of Modena,
Facebook parent Meta threatens to remove news from platform
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said Tuesday it will be “forced to consider” removing news content from its platform if Congress passes legislation requiring tech companies to pay news outlets for their material. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, if passed, would allow news companies to collectively negotiate with social platforms over the terms on which their material appears on their sites. Meta said it would rather pull news from its platforms than “submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard the value we provide to news outlets.” The value, Meta said in a statement tweeted by spokesman Andy Stone, includes “increased traffic and subscriptions.” Meta, which is based in Menlo Park, California, has taken similar stands in the past. Last year, it briefly blocked news from its platform in Australia after the country passed legislation that would compel tech companies to pay publishers for using their news stories. It later struck deals with Australian publishers.
architizer.com
Musk Residence // Meme Architects
Musk Residence is a conceptual project designed for a celebrity entrepreneurial magnate. Situated on a hilltop in Westside Los Angeles, the property oversees the expansive skylines of the La La Land. The residence reimagines the client’s primary residence as a fortress on the hill, manifesting the form and design ethos of the client’s enterprises.
architizer.com
Energy Ring // Gottlieb Paludan Architects
Text description provided by the architects. Gottlieb Paludan Architects and Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects won the international competition to design the world’s largest waste-to-energy plant. The new Shenzhen East Waste-to-Energy Plant will incinerate 5,000 tonnes of waste per day, corresponding to one third of the waste generated by Shenzhen’s...
architizer.com
UAO Design Reconstructs the Wuhan Stray Animal Base Adoption Area
Reconstruction design of Wuhan stray animal base adoption area – This project is a design and renovation for the adoption of stray animals, and it is a public welfare project. Because the source of construction funds is limited, all come from donations; Therefore, the biggest difficulty in design is how to spend the least amount of money and get the maximum social and public welfare effect, just like dancing on the tip of a knife in shackles. During the implementation of the project, AAF and Luhu A8DC supported most of the construction costs, and we also donated the design fees, and everyone had the same purpose: to create a good adoption environment and promote the success rate of stray animals through the completion of the project.
architizer.com
MIT Site 4 // NADAAA
The new Site 4 Mixed-Use Graduate Apartment Tower is a central component of MIT’s ambitious and transformative Kendall Square development project. While the residential tower acts as a new icon in Cambridge’s skyline—seen from the Charles River Esplanade—the complex base integrates two existing historic buildings and houses multiple programs, including the Innovation HQ, Admissions, Childcare, retail, and MIT’s Welcome Center.
architizer.com
Sportswashing at the Qatar World Cup Sparks Conversation in the Design Community
Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. As the world fervently awaits the 2022 FIFA World Cup champions, controversy continues to spark regarding the ethics of this year’s tournament. After winning the bid to host the 22nd FIFA World Cup back in 2010, Qatar has spent the last decade preparing the games and expanding its cultural offerings for the millions of visitors currently visiting the nation. From museums, national archives, stadiums and accommodations, it is reported that Qatar has spent a whopping $200 billion on World Cup preparations.
Comments / 0