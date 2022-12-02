Read full article on original website
Related
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Hold On To Slender Gains As Lack Of Major Trading Cues Keep Sentiment Subdued — These Stocks In Focus Today
Stocks appear on track to open Tuesday’s session on a mixed note after Monday’s sharp retreat amid the climb in bond yields. Given the lack of any major market-moving data and earnings news, the market could witness directionless trading until Friday. All eyes could be on the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is considered a proxy for rate expectations.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Factbox-One last test for Trump's U.S. midterm election endorsements
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump had a mixed record with his endorsements in the U.S. midterm elections, achieving successes in pushing the Republican Party further to the right in primary elections, but picking some candidates who lost key races.
Oil prices fall on higher U.S. dollar, economic fears
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in a volatile market on Tuesday, as a stronger U.S. dollar and economic uncertainty offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and prospects of a demand boost in China.
Comments / 0