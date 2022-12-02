Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
‘Operation Young Guns’ nets 200+ juvenile gun cases in Florida, agencies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A new operation targeting gun violence and young offenders has led to more than 200 cases in the 7th Judicial Circuit in just the last 6 months, according to the state attorney’s office. State Attorney R.J. Larizza announced “Operation Young Guns” alongside all four...
click orlando
Dane Eagle, who took over Florida’s beleaguered unemployment system, resigns
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The secretary of Florida’s Dept. of Economic Opportunity is resigning at the end of the month. Dane Eagle sent a resignation letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Dec. 2. “Serving in your administration has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am deeply grateful...
click orlando
Crazy names: Florida’s top 5 towns
ORLANDO, Fla. – When people think of Florida cities, they usually think of Orlando, Miami or Tampa. But, if you have lived here for more than a couple weeks or have visited more than once, you have likely been exposed to some more unique city names, too. Matt Austin...
click orlando
Florida Gov. DeSantis among finalists for Time’s 2022 Person of the Year
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is one of the finalists for Time’s 2022 Person of the Year. The magazine on Monday revealed its 10-person short list on the “Today” show. The list is based on “who they felt had the most influence on the world this year.”
click orlando
Can you legally fly a flag on your car in Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. On Monday, Trooper Steve was asked, “Can you legally fly a flag on your car?”
click orlando
Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian offered low-interest SBA loans
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida homeowners, renters, businesses, and non-profit groups impacted by Hurricane Ian’s late September fury have received more than $1 billion in super low interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance, according to SBA spokeswoman Mary Bradfield. “Congress allows us to...
click orlando
Florida’s director of emergency management outlines hurricane recovery, federal assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season is officially over, but the impacts from Ian and Nicole will linger for years to come. Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s director of emergency management, sat down with anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to discuss the recovery process and the additional federal assistance on the way for Central Florida.
click orlando
Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in US waters
PORTLAND, Ore. – Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction of leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms, in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest and 43 companies from around the world are approved to bid. The wind turbines will float roughly 25 miles offshore.
click orlando
Work on your golf techniques all winter long with this SLX MicroSim for $130
When reviewing a list of the top 20 things that Michigan is known for, golf appears nowhere in sight, but did you know that Sage Run, located roughly 20 miles west of Escanaba, was named one of the country’s best new public courses by Golf Digest in 2019? In fact, it’s been recently shared that north of the Mackinac Bridge golfers can experience a whole paradise of courses.
Comments / 0