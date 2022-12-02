ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Crazy names: Florida’s top 5 towns

ORLANDO, Fla. – When people think of Florida cities, they usually think of Orlando, Miami or Tampa. But, if you have lived here for more than a couple weeks or have visited more than once, you have likely been exposed to some more unique city names, too. Matt Austin...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Can you legally fly a flag on your car in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. On Monday, Trooper Steve was asked, “Can you legally fly a flag on your car?”
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian offered low-interest SBA loans

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida homeowners, renters, businesses, and non-profit groups impacted by Hurricane Ian’s late September fury have received more than $1 billion in super low interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance, according to SBA spokeswoman Mary Bradfield. “Congress allows us to...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in US waters

PORTLAND, Ore. – Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction of leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms, in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest and 43 companies from around the world are approved to bid. The wind turbines will float roughly 25 miles offshore.
PORTLAND, OR
click orlando

Work on your golf techniques all winter long with this SLX MicroSim for $130

When reviewing a list of the top 20 things that Michigan is known for, golf appears nowhere in sight, but did you know that Sage Run, located roughly 20 miles west of Escanaba, was named one of the country’s best new public courses by Golf Digest in 2019? In fact, it’s been recently shared that north of the Mackinac Bridge golfers can experience a whole paradise of courses.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy