Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Biden's student-debt relief reform plans are paving the way for an 'untold amount about to be billed to the American people,' GOP House lawmakers say
As Biden's broad student-debt relief stalls, House Republicans on the education committee criticized other reforms to make monthly payments cheaper.
U.S. lawmakers ease proposed curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. senators have scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a recent draft seen by Reuters, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Justice Department monitors Georgia runoff election
The Justice Department announced plans to monitor the Georgia Senate runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in four counties to ensure federal voting rights are protected on Tuesday.
Panel calls for stronger leadership of FDA foods program
A panel is calling for changes at the federal agency that oversees most of the nation's food supply, saying revamped leadership, a clear mission and more urgency are needed to prevent illness outbreaks and to promote good health
