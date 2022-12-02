Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New Marvel Gear at Disney California Adventure
The Super Store featuring Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure has new Marvel merchandise, including a comfy Captain America button-up and bright and bold Marvel sweatshirts and mugs that will make perfect gifts for any superhero fan. Captain America Plaid Shacket – $64.99. This Captain America Plaid Shacket is...
WDW News Today
RUMOR: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tree of Life Awakenings Show Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park may be getting a new sequence as part of its projection show, “Tree of Life Awakenings,” in a couple of weeks. It is believed that the new projection sequences, which will be incorporated with the attraction’s present show, will coincide with the release of James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a follow-up to his 2009 smash film, “Avatar.”
WDW News Today
New ‘Star Wars’ Marathon Apparel, Han Solo Blanket, and More Merchandise at Disneyland Resort
New “Star Wars” merchandise, including a marathon collection and items from the Coruscant collection that debuted with a Yoda plush, is available at Disneyland Resort. We found these items in Star Wars Trading Post at Downtown Disney District. “Star Wars” Marathon Tee – $29.99. This shirt...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Reveals New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Logo
Disneyland Resort has revealed their own logo for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which is opening on January 27, 2023. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is inside the Chinese Theater. At Disneyland, it will be in a new building: El CapiTOON Theater. The new logo features Mickey and Minnie above a marquee reading “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” with yellow and blue panels behind them resembling the theater’s tower.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘Fantasmic!’ With MagicBand+ Interactions at Disneyland Resort
We took our MagicBand+ to a viewing of “Fantasmic!” in Disneyland Park and now we’re here to show you how the band interacted with the show. MagicBand+ is the first version of the MagicBand to debut at Disneyland Resort. The original MagicBand launched at Walt Disney World in 2013.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
WDW News Today
Man Jumps to His Death at Disneyland Resort
Yesterday evening, tragedy struck at Disneyland as a man jumped to his death from the Mickey and Friends parking structure. Yesterday was meant to be a magical night at Disneyland with the Disneyland Candlelight Processional debuting for the year, however, ABC has reported that “A man in his 50s jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland on Saturday.” It seems that the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Police said the Orange County coroner’s office also responded to the scene.
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Paint the Night Electrical Parade May Return to Disneyland Resort in 2023
Reports indicate that the Paint the Night Electrical Parade will return to Disneyland Resort next year. The parade debuted in 2015 for the 60th anniversary of Disneyland. It has a rather spotty performance history, ending its initial run in September 2016 only to return for the holiday season. It was replaced by the original Main Street Electrical Parade’s return (one of many) in January 2017.
WDW News Today
Scarlet Witch Loungefly Bag Spotted at Disney California Adventure
A red, faux-leather Scarlet Witch Loungefly Bag is currently available at the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, but WandaVision fans better hurry to get their hands on this new Marvel backpack. Scarlet Witch Loungefly Bag – $85.00. As Wanda Maximoff continues to soar in Marvel...
WDW News Today
New ‘Gremlins’ Stripe Funko POP! Loungefly Wallet at Universal Orlando Resort
A new wallet by Loungefly and Funko POP! depicting Stripe from “Gremlins” is available at Universal Orlando Resort. The wallet features Stripe in his Gremlin form, wearing 3-D glasses. His ears and white tuft of hair stick out from the sides of the wallet. The back has a...
WDW News Today
Cherlindrea’s Wand From ‘Willow’ Available at Walt Disney World
Disney+ recently debuted the “Willow” series, a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name. Fans visiting Walt Disney World can now take home a collectible inspired by the original film: Cherlindrea’s wand. Cherlindrea’s Wand – $85. This wand is gifted to Willow by...
WDW News Today
Hello Kitty Gets Festive at Universal Studios Hollywood
Hello Kitty is getting into the holiday spirit at Universal Studios Hollywood! She appears to have swapped out her usual attire for something a little more festive. Hello Kitty’s new dress is red and white with peppermint accents on the sleeves, skirt, and chest. She is also wearing red...
WDW News Today
NEW Aristocats Dooney & Bourke Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World
A new Aristocats Dooney & Bourke collection has pawed its way into Hollywood Studios and everyone will want to be a cat with one of these three new stunning handbags. Artist Ann Shen has collaborated with Dooney & Bourke to create this purr-fectly chic new collection which is available at the Majestic Theater Store.
WDW News Today
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Cocktail and More New Menu Items Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
Disney announced new menu items are coming to several of the restaurants at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. The menus will be updated starting December 8. See all the new items, sorted by venue, listed below. Maji Pool Bar. Shrimp Bakuli: chilled poached shrimp, pickled carrots, and Basmati rice with...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/2/22 (New Galaxy’s Edge Plush, Holiday Cocktails, & Caribbean Beach Decor)
Bright suns from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We are back to see if we can find anything new today. We’re also planning on trying a new holiday themed drink at Oasis Canteen. Without any further ado, let’s get started. We were greeted by Daisy as we entered the...
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — The New Iger Era is Here, Magic Keys Came and Went, EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Begins!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, December 4th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. So much has happened while we were away, catch up with the latest Disney Parks news on ParskcCenter!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news...
WDW News Today
Details Released for Pixar Day at Sea on Disney Cruise Line Including ‘An Incredible Deck Party’ and More
The Pixar Day at Sea cruises begin on January 7 with select Disney Cruise Line voyages, and more details are finally being released. Characters will abound during Pixar Day at Sea, including character greetings with some of your favorites from Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “The Incredibles” and “Inside Out,” along with Miguel (“Coco”), Remy (“Ratatouille”) and Dug and Russell from “Up.” Be sure to keep your ears open for special ship-wide guest announcements from Dug, Dory (“Finding Nemo”), Edna Mode (“The Incredibles”), and Roz (“Monsters, Inc.”).
WDW News Today
Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! Attraction Façade Repainted, Characters Scarier Than Ever
Over the summer, we reported that Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! attraction at Disney California Adventure would be closing for a refurbishment. The attraction closed on November 1, 2022. Disney has yet to release an opening date. We visited the attraction and discovered that the characters that...
WDW News Today
New ‘Back to the Future’ Clock Tower Medallion Available in Universal Legacy Store
Universal has replaced the “Back to the Future” medallion available in the collectible medallions machine of the Universal Legacy Store in Universal CityWalk Orlando. The previous medallion available depicted the DeLorean from “Back to the Future.” The design sold out, so a new “Back to the Future” design has been added.
WDW News Today
Green & Red Coconut Club Secret Menu Revealed
Twitter user KPrry490 has shared the secret menu from the Green & Red Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando. The festive version of the club opened two weeks ago with specialty holiday cocktails and mocktails. The secret menu includes seven more holiday cocktails. Here’s a breakdown of each one:
Comments / 0