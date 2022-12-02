ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Marvel Gear at Disney California Adventure

The Super Store featuring Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure has new Marvel merchandise, including a comfy Captain America button-up and bright and bold Marvel sweatshirts and mugs that will make perfect gifts for any superhero fan. Captain America Plaid Shacket – $64.99. This Captain America Plaid Shacket is...
WDW News Today

RUMOR: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tree of Life Awakenings Show Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park may be getting a new sequence as part of its projection show, “Tree of Life Awakenings,” in a couple of weeks. It is believed that the new projection sequences, which will be incorporated with the attraction’s present show, will coincide with the release of James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a follow-up to his 2009 smash film, “Avatar.”
WDW News Today

Disneyland Reveals New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Logo

Disneyland Resort has revealed their own logo for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which is opening on January 27, 2023. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is inside the Chinese Theater. At Disneyland, it will be in a new building: El CapiTOON Theater. The new logo features Mickey and Minnie above a marquee reading “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” with yellow and blue panels behind them resembling the theater’s tower.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘Fantasmic!’ With MagicBand+ Interactions at Disneyland Resort

We took our MagicBand+ to a viewing of “Fantasmic!” in Disneyland Park and now we’re here to show you how the band interacted with the show. MagicBand+ is the first version of the MagicBand to debut at Disneyland Resort. The original MagicBand launched at Walt Disney World in 2013.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
WDW News Today

Man Jumps to His Death at Disneyland Resort

Yesterday evening, tragedy struck at Disneyland as a man jumped to his death from the Mickey and Friends parking structure. Yesterday was meant to be a magical night at Disneyland with the Disneyland Candlelight Processional debuting for the year, however, ABC has reported that “A man in his 50s jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland on Saturday.” It seems that the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Police said the Orange County coroner’s office also responded to the scene.
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Paint the Night Electrical Parade May Return to Disneyland Resort in 2023

Reports indicate that the Paint the Night Electrical Parade will return to Disneyland Resort next year. The parade debuted in 2015 for the 60th anniversary of Disneyland. It has a rather spotty performance history, ending its initial run in September 2016 only to return for the holiday season. It was replaced by the original Main Street Electrical Parade’s return (one of many) in January 2017.
WDW News Today

Scarlet Witch Loungefly Bag Spotted at Disney California Adventure

A red, faux-leather Scarlet Witch Loungefly Bag is currently available at the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, but WandaVision fans better hurry to get their hands on this new Marvel backpack. Scarlet Witch Loungefly Bag – $85.00. As Wanda Maximoff continues to soar in Marvel...
WDW News Today

Cherlindrea’s Wand From ‘Willow’ Available at Walt Disney World

Disney+ recently debuted the “Willow” series, a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name. Fans visiting Walt Disney World can now take home a collectible inspired by the original film: Cherlindrea’s wand. Cherlindrea’s Wand – $85. This wand is gifted to Willow by...
WDW News Today

Hello Kitty Gets Festive at Universal Studios Hollywood

Hello Kitty is getting into the holiday spirit at Universal Studios Hollywood! She appears to have swapped out her usual attire for something a little more festive. Hello Kitty’s new dress is red and white with peppermint accents on the sleeves, skirt, and chest. She is also wearing red...
WDW News Today

NEW Aristocats Dooney & Bourke Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World

A new Aristocats Dooney & Bourke collection has pawed its way into Hollywood Studios and everyone will want to be a cat with one of these three new stunning handbags. Artist Ann Shen has collaborated with Dooney & Bourke to create this purr-fectly chic new collection which is available at the Majestic Theater Store.
WDW News Today

Details Released for Pixar Day at Sea on Disney Cruise Line Including ‘An Incredible Deck Party’ and More

The Pixar Day at Sea cruises begin on January 7 with select Disney Cruise Line voyages, and more details are finally being released. Characters will abound during Pixar Day at Sea, including character greetings with some of your favorites from Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “The Incredibles” and “Inside Out,” along with Miguel (“Coco”), Remy (“Ratatouille”) and Dug and Russell from “Up.” Be sure to keep your ears open for special ship-wide guest announcements from Dug, Dory (“Finding Nemo”), Edna Mode (“The Incredibles”), and Roz (“Monsters, Inc.”).
WDW News Today

Green & Red Coconut Club Secret Menu Revealed

Twitter user KPrry490 has shared the secret menu from the Green & Red Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando. The festive version of the club opened two weeks ago with specialty holiday cocktails and mocktails. The secret menu includes seven more holiday cocktails. Here’s a breakdown of each one:
