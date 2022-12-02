ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 to hold classes today with no schedule changes

By By School District 25
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akdvK_0jV6AZ7V00

School will be in session and follow regular schedules at all Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 schools today, Friday, December 2, 2022. Roads are passable with some drifting snow due to wind. Please expect winter driving conditions and take the necessary precautions for safe travel, including allowing for extra time to travel to your destination.

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho State Journal

Local middle school robotics team wins regionals, advances to state

POCATELLO — One night last month, 10 Irving Middle School students hit the gymnasium floor for a dance party at Rocky Mountain Middle School in Idaho Falls, rallying their coach to join them as pop music blasted through the gymnasium. The students, all members of the Powerful Powerline Porpoises, were waiting for judges to tally their scores, and would soon have double the reason to celebrate. Not only had the robotics team just competed in the Eastern Idaho Qualifier tournament hosted by Idaho First Robotics,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Holy Spirit Catholic School to host 2nd annual drive-by caroling and pajama drive

POCATELLO — Holy Spirit Catholic School invites the public to celebrate Christmas with its second annual drive-by caroling and pajama drive event on Friday from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Students will be performing Christmas songs in front of the church and collecting pajama donations for those in need. The event will take place in front of St. Anthony Chapel, 524 N. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello, next door to the school. The school asks that cars drive by slowly, yet carefully, in either direction.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

School closures for Friday, Dec. 2

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The following school districts have canceled or delayed classes today due to weather conditions. Fremont School District 215 Teton School District 401 Ririe School District 252 The post School closures for Friday, Dec. 2 appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday Bannock County Veteran Services will host a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day commemoration at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Meet on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge near the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. Lunch will be served following the ceremony. Grace...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Community Foundation grants almost $72k through Bistline Foundation Fund

Arts-focused projects in Southeast Idaho will receive nearly $72,000 in grants from Idaho Community Foundation's F.M. and Anne G. and Beverly B. Bistline Foundation Fund. The Bistline Foundation Fund, which joined the ICF in 2011, gives grants twice a year. Previously it was a private foundation founded in 1999 by Pocatello philanthropist Beverly Bistline and named in honor of herself and her parents. Since joining ICF, it has given nearly $1.7 million.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Events at ISU this weekend

Classic Christmas tale "The Santa Clause" plays this Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Idaho State University Pond Student Union, with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. After a man accidentally causes Santa to have an accident, he and his son are magically transported to the North Pole, where an elf explains that he must take Santa's place before the next Christmas arrives. Admission is free for ISU students, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and $3 for the general public.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Regional Airport to host Airport Master Plan open house

POCATELLO — The public is invited to attend an upcoming open house hosted by Pocatello Regional Airport to learn more about the update of the Airport Master Plan. The community is encouraged to attend the public Dec. 13 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the lobby at the Pocatello Airport Terminal building, located at 1950 Airport Way.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Welcoming visitors

I have been a resident of Pocatello for twenty years. I am the owner/operator for Avis and Budget Car Rentals at the Pocatello Airport. We have managed that business for the past six years, and we love living and working in our community. Now, I am probably preaching to the choir, but I hope that we can begin to discuss the rise in bad driving behavior that we are seeing. By my own observations and through discussions with customers who rent with us, Pocatello is getting a reputation for offensive driving. Tailgating, speeding through construction and school zones, cutting off other drivers, not yielding or allowing others to merge or change lanes, and lacking awareness and patience is causing Pocatello drivers to increasingly become less safe and less kind on our roads. This past summer, our grandson was riding his bike on a neighborhood road when he got knocked off by a passing car whose driver either didn’t notice or decided not to stop and help. Fortunately, he only had cuts and bruises with no serious injuries. I used to be able to predict that the driver speeding past me on I-15 would have a Utah license plate. That’s no longer true. And speaking of license plates, just because a vehicle has an out-of-state plate does not give us permission to be offensive to that driver. Many of our rental vehicles have registrations from CA, OR, WA, and many other states. If you think it is OK to be rude to someone with an out-of-state license plate, just remember that it could be your neighbor who has rented a car. With the heavy traffic, construction, and difficult intersections that we contend with every day, let’s remember to be safe, be courteous, and be patient. Let’s continue to be the place that visitors can speak highly of.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls lifts parking regulations

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The City of Idaho Falls lifted their parking restrictions on Sunday, after clearing the roads of snow and ice. 429 cars received tickets or got towed away this weekend during the process of snow removal.The city says that 'ZONE A' had over 95 percent of people who abided to the parking The post Idaho Falls lifts parking regulations appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – December 5, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. Two men were sent to a hospital after a shooting and stabbing incident Friday evening in Pocatello. Jeremiah Cox was released from the hospital and arrested on unrelated warrants. As of the latest update, the second male is still in the ICU.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Artist with ties to eastern Idaho performing in Pocatello this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – Nathan Pacheco was “absolutely spellbound” when he heard Andrea Bocelli sing “Time to Say Goodbye” with Sara Brightman in the 1990s. Today, the 42-year-old Washington, D.C. native is living his dream as a classical crossover vocalist and though he’s never performed with Bocelli, he has performed with David Archuleta, The Tabernacle Choir and Yanni. This weekend, he’ll also be performing a Christmas concert at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Christmas wish list for residents at Elegant Residential Living

POCATELLO — Elegant Residential Living always appreciates the community’s help in providing gifts for the residents at Christmas. There are currently 58 residents. Gifts can be dropped off at 1261 Heber Ave. in Pocatello anytime. Drop off gifts by Dec. 17. The following is a wish list of...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning

Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
POCATELLO, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Sheriff announces death of Caribou County coroner

SODA SPRINGS — The Caribou County sheriff announced the death of the Caribou County coroner on Monday. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a requested welfare check on an individual in the Bailey Creek area, south of Soda Springs, on Monday around 6:40 in the morning. Deputies...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pre-trial hearing in Downard case rescheduled again

POCATELLO — For the second time since September, the pre-trial hearing for the owner of Downard Funeral Home was rescheduled after his Pocatello attorney and Bannock County prosecutors agreed to a continuance. Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog and Lance Peck’s Pocatello attorney Richard J. Blok, of Racine Olson, stipulated, or agreed, to a second continuance to allow both sides more time to review the facts and information associated with the 63 misdemeanor charges Peck faces for his handling of the business and to prepare and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Animal Services offering discount pet adoptions Friday and Saturday

POCATELLO — Add a new dog, puppy, cat or kitten to your family by giving them a fur-ever home thanks to Best Friends Animal Society. Dec. 9 through 11 is National Adoption Weekend, and to celebrate Pocatello Animal Services is offering $50 off dog adoptions and $25 off cat adoptions thanks to Best Friends Animal Society. Additional discount programs are also available, and Pocatello Animal Services staff will help potential pet parents find the right discount option.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

SEICAA welcomes Joe Borich as its new CEO

POCATELLO — The nonprofit organization behind programs such as Meals on Wheels and Socks for Seniors has recently welcomed its new CEO, Joe Borich, to its team. Borich, who joined the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency on Nov. 28, has held many leadership roles including being a part of the coaching staff for the Idaho State University 2002 Big Sky Championship football team and working as director of several departments at Tiffin University and the University of Findlay, both in Ohio. He managed several financial...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy