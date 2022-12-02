Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 to hold classes today with no schedule changes

I have been a resident of Pocatello for twenty years. I am the owner/operator for Avis and Budget Car Rentals at the Pocatello Airport. We have managed that business for the past six years, and we love living and working in our community. Now, I am probably preaching to the choir, but I hope that we can begin to discuss the rise in bad driving behavior that we are seeing. By my own observations and through discussions with customers who rent with us, Pocatello is getting a reputation for offensive driving. Tailgating, speeding through construction and school zones, cutting off other drivers, not yielding or allowing others to merge or change lanes, and lacking awareness and patience is causing Pocatello drivers to increasingly become less safe and less kind on our roads. This past summer, our grandson was riding his bike on a neighborhood road when he got knocked off by a passing car whose driver either didn’t notice or decided not to stop and help. Fortunately, he only had cuts and bruises with no serious injuries. I used to be able to predict that the driver speeding past me on I-15 would have a Utah license plate. That’s no longer true. And speaking of license plates, just because a vehicle has an out-of-state plate does not give us permission to be offensive to that driver. Many of our rental vehicles have registrations from CA, OR, WA, and many other states. If you think it is OK to be rude to someone with an out-of-state license plate, just remember that it could be your neighbor who has rented a car. With the heavy traffic, construction, and difficult intersections that we contend with every day, let’s remember to be safe, be courteous, and be patient. Let’s continue to be the place that visitors can speak highly of.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO