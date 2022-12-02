Biden willing to meet with Putin; Obama campaigns for Warnock; Ye suspended from Twitter over swastika post | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock, 24 Hours Before Runoff
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign for the Georgia Senate seat has been met with a string of controversies and scandals.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Biden's student-debt relief reform plans are paving the way for an 'untold amount about to be billed to the American people,' GOP House lawmakers say
As Biden's broad student-debt relief stalls, House Republicans on the education committee criticized other reforms to make monthly payments cheaper.
Jan. 6 'heroes' honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob
WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 were honored Tuesday with Congressional Gold Medals, praised as “heroes” for securing democracy when they fought off a brutal and bloody attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened an emotional ceremony, tensions still raw in the stately Capitol Rotunda, which was overrun that day when Trump supporters roamed the halls trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election. “January 6 was a day of horror and heartbreak; it is also a moment of extraordinary heroism —staring down deadly violence and despicable bigotry,” Pelosi said. In bestowing Congress’ highest honor, Pelosi praised the heroes for “courageously answering the call to defend our democracy in one of the nation’s darkest hours.”
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
Democrats push bill to let illegal immigrant veterans gain citizenship
WASHINGTON – House Democrats on Tuesday put up for debate a bill that would make it easier for illegal immigrant US veterans and their families to stay in the country – as Republicans derided the measure as another Biden administration step toward enabling open borders. The Veteran Service Recognition Act would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish protocols for identifying noncitizen veterans, require immigration adjudicators to consider their service records in deportation proceedings and allow veterans to stay in the US until they conclude. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) accused Democrats of using the “flowery” title to “mask the bills’...
Sally Field calls Dobbs decision 'uncivilized' on 'The View': 'I think it's criminal'
Sally Field told the hosts of "The View" on Tuesday that she believed the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was "cruel" and "uncivilized."
Ukraine news - live: Russia accuses Kyiv of ‘nuclear terrorism’ at Zaporizhzhia
Russia has accused Ukraine of deliberately creating the threat of a possible “nuclear catastrophe” by continuing to shell the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The power plant is the largest in Europe and his been under Russian control since the beginning of the war. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russian forces were taking “all measures” to ensure the safety of Europe's largest power plant. “In turn, the Kyiv regime seeks to create the appearance of a threat of a nuclear catastrophe by continuing to deliberately shell the site,” he told his military chiefs in a conference call, an abridged transcript...
Drone strikes deep in Russia seen as Ukrainian rebuff to missile barrages
KYIV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Twin strikes on air bases deep inside Russian territory have dealt Moscow a major reputational blow and raised questions about why its defences failed, analysts said, as attention turned to the use of drones in the war between neighbours.
