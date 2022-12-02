ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

TheDailyBeast

Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia

For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
What's the secret sauce that lets some poor countries prosper?

Why is it that some countries, like China for instance, have been able to grow both its economy and middle class, while many others have not?. Some development experts say the secret sauce lies in a strong central government that invests in social services like education and health. Others blame corrupt governments and even aid organizations and institutions like the World Bank for propping up corrupt governments and making countries dependent on aid. Still others say the answer is more aid.
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
CBS Miami

Former Miami Congressman Rivera's indictment underscores Sen. Rubio connection

MIAMI - "Tell [Individual 1] to tell his new BFF the bus driver to pay us for the mtg w [U.S. Senator 1]. Since there will b no turkey without him." - Page 22, United States of America vs David Rivera and Esther Nuhfer.The indictment of former Congressman David Rivera reads like a cheap spy novel, complete with encrypted text messages and code names designed to conceal Rivera's secret representation of Venezuela's government. Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro was "El Guaguero" or "The Bus Driver."An unnamed Congressman from Texas was called "Sombrero" or "The Hat."Money was referred to as "La Luz"...
MIAMI, FL
Residents are evacuating as Mount Semeru, Indonesia's highest volcano, has erupted

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. Monsoon rains eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) Mount Semeru, causing the eruption, according to National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.
Perspective: Jiang Zemin's passing marks the end of an era for China

LONDON — One Sunday morning in 1997, Chinese officials invited American reporters to the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to ask questions of Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who died last week at 96. I was working for The Baltimore Sun at the time. I headed to Tiananmen Square and passed through minimal security for a rare press conference with the leader of the Chinese Communist Party.
A congressional report says financial technology companies fueled rampant PPP fraud

A sprawling congressional report accuses several little-known financial technology companies, or fintechs, of reaping "billions in fees from taxpayers while becoming easy targets for those who sought to defraud the PPP," or Paycheck Protection Program. PPP provided more than 11 million potentially forgivable low-interest loans to small businesses to help...
Atlanta, GA
