Read full article on original website
Related
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield ablaze from drone strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Russia launches fresh round of missile strikes at Ukraine's energy system
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia launched a new wave of airstrikes on Ukrainian cities Monday in its latest attempt to knock out power and other basic services to civilians as the country copes with sub-freezing temperatures. "The enemy is again attacking the territory of Ukraine with missiles," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a...
Week in Ukraine war: new Russian strikes, oil price cap, no Biden-Putin talks (Dec. 5)
As the week begins, here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. New measures targeting Russian oil revenue took effect Monday. They include a European Union embargo on most Russian oil imports and a Russian oil price cap. Ukraine will be working again to...
In an ongoing race, Ukraine tries to repair faster than Russia bombs
KYIV, Ukraine — Surrounded by apartment buildings, a workman in a back hoe cuts a deep trench in the snowy ground. His colleagues prepare to lay a replacement power line that will serve several thousand residents. "Our guys always have a lot of work to do," says Yurii Herasko,...
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
The U.S. wants to slash carbon emissions from power plants. Natural gas is in the way
Under President Joe Biden, the United States aims to cut all carbon pollution by 2035 from the power plants that run American homes and businesses. It's a first step toward the broader goal of zeroing out greenhouse gas emissions across the entire economy by midcentury to rein in climate change.
What's the secret sauce that lets some poor countries prosper?
Why is it that some countries, like China for instance, have been able to grow both its economy and middle class, while many others have not?. Some development experts say the secret sauce lies in a strong central government that invests in social services like education and health. Others blame corrupt governments and even aid organizations and institutions like the World Bank for propping up corrupt governments and making countries dependent on aid. Still others say the answer is more aid.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
The war in Ukraine is set to slow this winter, according to U.S. intelligence
KYIV, Ukraine — The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia's war in Ukraine is running at a "reduced tempo" and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months. Avril Haines alluded to past allegations by some that Russian President Vladimir Putin's advisers could be shielding...
Uruguay's free-trade deal ambitions rattle South American trade bloc
MONTEVIDEO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South America's major Mercosur trade bloc, which includes regional powerhouses Brazil and Argentina, has been rattled by one of its smaller members, Uruguay, seeking to strike its own free-trade deals, leaders said at a summit on Tuesday.
'We are treating nature like a toilet,' UN Secretary-General says as biodiversity conference kicks off
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres opened the U.N. Biological Diversity conference in Montreal this week with a stark warning about ongoing widespread loss of animal and plant species, which he called “an orgy of destruction.”. “Humanity seems hellbent on destruction,” Guterres said Tuesday. “We are waging war on...
Some Covid restrictions have been eased in China after widespread protests last week
HONG KONG — China on Sunday reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 as some cities move cautiously to ease anti-pandemic restrictions following increasingly vocal public frustrations. The National Health Commission said one death was reported each in the provinces of Shandong and Sichuan. No information was given about the...
Former Miami Congressman Rivera's indictment underscores Sen. Rubio connection
MIAMI - "Tell [Individual 1] to tell his new BFF the bus driver to pay us for the mtg w [U.S. Senator 1]. Since there will b no turkey without him." - Page 22, United States of America vs David Rivera and Esther Nuhfer.The indictment of former Congressman David Rivera reads like a cheap spy novel, complete with encrypted text messages and code names designed to conceal Rivera's secret representation of Venezuela's government. Venezuelan strongman Nicolas Maduro was "El Guaguero" or "The Bus Driver."An unnamed Congressman from Texas was called "Sombrero" or "The Hat."Money was referred to as "La Luz"...
Residents are evacuating as Mount Semeru, Indonesia's highest volcano, has erupted
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava Sunday in its latest eruption. Monsoon rains eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) Mount Semeru, causing the eruption, according to National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari.
Japan's Disney store sells merchandise of Winnie the Pooh supporting China's protests
Winnie the Pooh is joining the protests against China's "zero-COVID" policy. Japan's Disney store is now selling merchandise online that features Winnie the Pooh holding up a blank white sheet of paper — a symbol of China's lockdown protests. The products are created through Disney's MADE program, which the...
Beijing and other cities in China end required COVID-19 tests for public transit
BEIJING — Chinese authorities on Saturday announced a further easing of COVID-19 curbs with major cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing no longer requiring negative tests to take public transport. The slight relaxation of testing requirements comes even as daily virus infections reach near-record highs, and follows weekend protests...
Perspective: Jiang Zemin's passing marks the end of an era for China
LONDON — One Sunday morning in 1997, Chinese officials invited American reporters to the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to ask questions of Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who died last week at 96. I was working for The Baltimore Sun at the time. I headed to Tiananmen Square and passed through minimal security for a rare press conference with the leader of the Chinese Communist Party.
A congressional report says financial technology companies fueled rampant PPP fraud
A sprawling congressional report accuses several little-known financial technology companies, or fintechs, of reaping "billions in fees from taxpayers while becoming easy targets for those who sought to defraud the PPP," or Paycheck Protection Program. PPP provided more than 11 million potentially forgivable low-interest loans to small businesses to help...
Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers
SEOUL, South Korea — Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea's capital on Saturday denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight. There were no immediate reports of injuries or...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0