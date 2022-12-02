Read full article on original website
With eye on second-generation biofuels, EPA proposes 10% increase in RFS
The EPA proposed a 10% increase, mostly reserved for cleaner-burning “advanced” biofuels, over three years in the federal mandate to mix biofuels into the U.S. gasoline supply, and said it would expand the Renewable Fuel Standard to include electricity generated from biogas and used in electric vehicles. The proposal, announced Thursday, would mean greater use of E15 and other blends of corn ethanol above the traditional 10% said ethanol groups, which applauded the proposal.
Biden proposes overhaul of U.S. biofuel law to boost EV makers
The Biden administration is opening the door to a sweeping rewrite of the 17-year-old U.S. biofuel mandate, including a plan to encourage use of renewable natural gas to power electric vehicles, which could benefit Tesla and other automakers. An Environmental Protection Agency proposal being released Thursday invites public feedback on...
Energy & Environment — EPA updates fuel blend proposal
The EPA issues new proposed biofuel blending rules, the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs will increase cooperation on investigations, and the U.N. calls for twice the funds toward biodiversity. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond....
EVs injected into biofuel policy fight
These days, it seems like everyone wants a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle market. And the biofuel industry is no exception. For the first time, the Biden administration has proposed expanding a politically charged renewable fuel program to include electric vehicles. That means farmers who turn their farming byproducts like corn and poop into power would be financially rewarded when that energy is used to drive electric cars and trucks. Electric vehicle manufacturers would also share in the benefits.
Top industrial GHG emitters in the US
U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions rose by 4.1% from major industrial sources in 2021 relative to 2020, according to data recently released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The increase is the largest year-on-year rise in emissions tallied across more than a decade of reporting. The emissions, totaling 2.7...
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit
The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Makes Green Hydrogen Profitable at Scale, Goldman Sachs Says
During an interview with CNBC, Goldman Sachs' Michele DellaVigna touches upon a number of issues related to the energy sector. He describes the Inflation Reduction Act as being "a great template." The IRA was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August after being approved by U.S. lawmakers. The...
Netherlands to buy out and close 3,000 farms to meet climate goals
The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.
Who gets to keep burning fossil fuels as the planet heats up?
The COP27 climate change negotiations that wrapped in Egypt this month broke a critical impasse on paying for the consequences of climate change. But language in the concluding agreement around the cause — burning fossil fuels — was once again vague and weak. It calls for a “phasedown...
New plastics bill emphasizes climate change, justice
Anti-plastics Democrats are ramping up their efforts to target the oil- and gas-derived product, which they link to both climate change and environmental justice crises. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) unveiled legislation Thursday that would crack down on plastics production and make strides towards shifting the country away from single-use materials.
IEA: Energy efficiency up 2% amid adoption of EVs, heat pumps
Advanced economies are spending billions of dollars on energy efficiency programs, the International Energy Agency found.
Fertilizer, chemicals to stop moving Dec. 4 ahead of rail strike deadline
Fertilizer producers warned that products would stop shipping on rail lines by Dec. 4 if a deal is not reached to avert a rail worker strike. The wider deadline is Dec. 9.
Many Australian businesses will scale back climate action when economy slows, survey finds
Australian businesses are more likely to wind back efforts to cut carbon emissions when the economy slows than their global counterparts, a survey of 700 firms in 14 nations has found. However, Deloitte’s gauge of private companies with annual turnover of between $US250m-$US10bn ($A366m-$A14.6bn) also found about two-thirds of the...
Methane emissions from 15 meat and dairy companies rival those of the EU
The combined methane emissions of 15 of the world’s largest meat and dairy companies are higher than those of several of the world’s largest countries, including Russia, Canada and Australia, according to a new study. The analysis from the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy and Changing Markets...
America’s Plastic Makers Optimistic That Ambitious UN Global Plastics Agreement Can Achieve Goals
After a week of negotiations among governments at the UN’s Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee’s (INC-1) first of five meetings, the American Chemistry Council (ACC) and America’s plastic makers remain hopeful a global plastics agreement can drive progress towards eliminating plastic waste in the environment. Most importantly, ACC remains...
Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California
Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
BRIEF-Bekaert To Achieve 100% Renewable Power Supply In United States
* ENTERS INTO A 28 MW VIRTUAL POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT (VPPA) WITH ORIGIS ENERGY. * NV BEKAERT SA HAS NOW SIGNED A VIRTUAL POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT (VPPA) WITH ORIGIS ENERGY TO SOURCE ELECTRICITY FROM A 27.7 MW SOLAR FARM IN TEXAS, US. ORIGIS ENERGY. * TWO RENEWABLE ENERGY FACILITIES ARE...
Stop burning trees to make energy, say 650 scientists before Cop15 biodiversity summit
Letter says bioenergy is wrongly deemed ‘carbon neutral’ and contributes to wildlife loss
Energy crisis driving climate-friendly power savings: IEA
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven countries across the world to boost energy efficiency, creating "huge potential" to tackle high prices, security and climate change, the IEA said on Friday. "Energy efficiency is essential for dealing with today's crisis, with its huge potential to help tackle the challenges of energy affordability, energy security and climate change."
Electriq Power Lights up NYSE
Electriq Power announced that it will go public via a SPAC acquisition valued at $495 million. The intelligent energy storage and management company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange when the deal closes in the first half of 2023. Founded in 2014 in Silicon Valley, Electriq “provides intelligent...
