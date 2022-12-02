ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture Online

With eye on second-generation biofuels, EPA proposes 10% increase in RFS

The EPA proposed a 10% increase, mostly reserved for cleaner-burning “advanced” biofuels, over three years in the federal mandate to mix biofuels into the U.S. gasoline supply, and said it would expand the Renewable Fuel Standard to include electricity generated from biogas and used in electric vehicles. The proposal, announced Thursday, would mean greater use of E15 and other blends of corn ethanol above the traditional 10% said ethanol groups, which applauded the proposal.
Autoblog

Biden proposes overhaul of U.S. biofuel law to boost EV makers

The Biden administration is opening the door to a sweeping rewrite of the 17-year-old U.S. biofuel mandate, including a plan to encourage use of renewable natural gas to power electric vehicles, which could benefit Tesla and other automakers. An Environmental Protection Agency proposal being released Thursday invites public feedback on...
The Hill

Energy & Environment — EPA updates fuel blend proposal

The EPA issues new proposed biofuel blending rules, the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs will increase cooperation on investigations, and the U.N. calls for twice the funds toward biodiversity. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond....
POLITICO

EVs injected into biofuel policy fight

These days, it seems like everyone wants a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle market. And the biofuel industry is no exception. For the first time, the Biden administration has proposed expanding a politically charged renewable fuel program to include electric vehicles. That means farmers who turn their farming byproducts like corn and poop into power would be financially rewarded when that energy is used to drive electric cars and trucks. Electric vehicle manufacturers would also share in the benefits.
globalspec.com

Top industrial GHG emitters in the US

U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions rose by 4.1% from major industrial sources in 2021 relative to 2020, according to data recently released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The increase is the largest year-on-year rise in emissions tallied across more than a decade of reporting. The emissions, totaling 2.7...
Vox

Who gets to keep burning fossil fuels as the planet heats up?

The COP27 climate change negotiations that wrapped in Egypt this month broke a critical impasse on paying for the consequences of climate change. But language in the concluding agreement around the cause — burning fossil fuels — was once again vague and weak. It calls for a “phasedown...
eenews.net

New plastics bill emphasizes climate change, justice

Anti-plastics Democrats are ramping up their efforts to target the oil- and gas-derived product, which they link to both climate change and environmental justice crises. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) unveiled legislation Thursday that would crack down on plastics production and make strides towards shifting the country away from single-use materials.
The Conversation U.S.

Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California

Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Bekaert To Achieve 100% Renewable Power Supply In United States

* ENTERS INTO A 28 MW VIRTUAL POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT (VPPA) WITH ORIGIS ENERGY. * NV BEKAERT SA HAS NOW SIGNED A VIRTUAL POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT (VPPA) WITH ORIGIS ENERGY TO SOURCE ELECTRICITY FROM A 27.7 MW SOLAR FARM IN TEXAS, US. ORIGIS ENERGY. * TWO RENEWABLE ENERGY FACILITIES ARE...
AFP

Energy crisis driving climate-friendly power savings: IEA

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven countries across the world to boost energy efficiency, creating "huge potential" to tackle high prices, security and climate change, the IEA said on Friday. "Energy efficiency is essential for dealing with today's crisis, with its huge potential to help tackle the challenges of energy affordability, energy security and climate change."
lawstreetmedia.com

Electriq Power Lights up NYSE

Electriq Power announced that it will go public via a SPAC acquisition valued at $495 million. The intelligent energy storage and management company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange when the deal closes in the first half of 2023. Founded in 2014 in Silicon Valley, Electriq “provides intelligent...
