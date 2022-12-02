Read full article on original website
Related
Two schools in Harpswell, Topsham close Tuesday due to student illness
MAINE, USA — Two schools in MSAD 75 will be closed on Tuesday due to high rates of student illness. The Harpswell Community School and Mt. Ararat Middle School, located in Topsham, will be closed on Tuesday, according to a community message issued by Steven Connolly, MSAD 75 superintendent of schools.
WPFO
Truck crashes through Ellsworth Dollar Tree entrance, 5 injured
ELLSWORTH (WGME) -- Five people were injured Monday when a pickup truck crashed into the entrance of the Ellsworth Dollar Tree, according to the Bangor Daily News. The paper reports that the driver was an 80-year-old man. The driver was trying to park outside the store when the truck accelerated.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Council to discuss new ambulance driver, police cruiser, downtown accessibility, utility pole removal
BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes increasing accessibility in downtown Belfast, new ambulance personnel, new police equipment, and utility pole removal, according to Belfast City Manager Erin Herbig’s report. The first...
mainebiz.biz
19th century Camden mill redeveloped for apartments has value-add opportunity
A historic woolen mill in Camden that was converted into residential and retail space in the 2000s sold for $6.5 million as an attractive value-add opportunity. Knox Mill LLC bought the mill, which has a primary address of 39 Mechanic St., from Knox Mill Holdings LLC. The mixed-use property consists...
penbaypilot.com
Restorative Justice Project Maine announces training opportunities for Winter 2023
Since 2005, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has offered restorative processes to juveniles and adults involved in the legal system, inviting the community to hold them accountable for their actions, giving voice to those who have been harmed, and creating pathways for amends, restitution and the repair of damaged relationships.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police believe same culprits behind multiple vehicle breaks-ins at YMCAs
BELFAST — Belfast Police are looking for a white SUV in connection with three separate vehicle break-in incidents at two YMCAs, two of which occurred Dec. 2 and 3. Chief Robert Cormier said police believe that the same person or persons are behind both Belfast incidents, in addition to the vehicle break-ins at the the Lawrence Family Fitness Center in Blue Hill, a branch of the Down East Family YMCA, also known as the Downeast YMCA, which happened over the same weekend. That YMCA is located in Blue Hill.
penbaypilot.com
Miniature LEGO Camden Public Library replica detailed down to tiny red chairs
CAMDEN—A LEGO miniature replica of the Camden Public Library is currently on exhibit at, you guessed it, the Camden Public Library. This elaborate set piece, built by Maine native Colby Adolphsen, took approximately seven weeks to construct. As a father of two small boys, living in Waldoboro, Adolphsen said,...
Elderly Man Crashes His Truck Through Maine Dollar Tree Injuring 5 People
Five people have been injured following an incident at an Ellsworth Dollar General on Monday. According to WGME 13, an elderly Maine man, 80, was attempting to park his truck in a spot outside of the Dollar General store when the truck suddenly accelerated and crashed through the front of the store, subsequently injuring five people.
themainewire.com
Bangor Struggling to Clean Up All the Needles Government Is Handing Out
Maine’s needle exchange program requires users to turnover one used needle in order to get one clean needle. But at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order ending the 1-to-1 redemption of needles, meaning the State was actually funding the introduction of new needles into drug-using communities without taking dirty needles off the streets.
WPFO
Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island
(BDN) -- The body that washed ashore on Sears Island Saturday was identified as the University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing in October. The state medical examiner’s office confirmed that Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was the deceased man hikers found at the island in Searsport on Nov. 26, Presque Isle Police said Friday. Dmuchowsky had been missing for more than a month.
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: The Dog and I Are Going on a Diet
Unfortunately, we’re both addicted to crunchy snacks, Fritz and I. His go-to between-meal treats are Milk Bones, while mine are anything crunchy-salty-greasy –you know, the chips genre. I like to think I’m more discriminating, as Fritz will eat anything that hits the floor, and will slurp up spilled whatever. He’s especially fond of pizza crusts. But reading the ingredients list on my chip bags, he’s probably the healthier eater.
truecountry935.com
Enfield Man Killed in Bangor Crash
On Friday night, Dec. 2, police responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash at Exit 184 off I-95 in Bangor. 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda Civic when she struck a pedestrian who was walking on the Union Street exit off-ramp. The pedestrian was 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield. The preliminary investigation indicates Hersey ran out of gas and exited the vehicle to walk to Union St. Hersey was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up when he was struck by Pelletier’s vehicle. Pelletier immediately called 911 and Bangor Rescue transported Hersey to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he died as a result of his injuries. The preliminary investigation does not show any impairment or distraction issues with Pelletier. A full investigation is being conducted and will be reviewed once completed. The exit was shut down to traffic for several hours. The Bangor Police Department and the Maine Department of Transportation assisted on scene.
State Police: Pedestrian Killed In Bangor Accident Had Run Out Of Gas
Authorities say a 28-year-old Enfield man, who was struck and killed while walking along the Union Street exit ramp Friday evening, was walking along the ramp because had run out of gas. Tracy Pelletier, 36, of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda Civic when she struck Ryan Hersey of Enfield,...
penbaypilot.com
Welcoming Alison McDonald
Allen Insurance and Financial is pleased to announce that Alison McDonald of Union has joined the company as a receptionist. McDonald is a graduate of Camden Hills Regional High School and has attended the University of Southern Maine. Established in 1866 and serving clients in Maine and worldwide, Allen Insurance...
penbaypilot.com
Camden issues violation notice to property owners for alleged herbicide application, killing of trees
CAMDEN — The Town of Camden has issued a violation notice to Amelia Bond and Arthur Bond, III, of St. Louis, Missouri, who own property near Laite Beach, in Camden, for allegedly applying an herbicide on their neighbor’s vegetation and topping trees on that land. “Take notice that...
penbaypilot.com
Thomaston Grammar School Cookies with Santa
Thomaston Grammar School held its annual Cookies with Santa event on Saturday, December 3. It was the first time we have been able to hold this event since December of 2019. We had a great turnout for this fun event. This year, thanks to Green Leaf Roofing, it was free for all TGS students and their siblings to shop for 5 gifts for family and friends. We had some volunteer shoppers who took students shopping so the gifts could remain a surprise to family members.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 19-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 19. Shawn Kelley, 35 of Unity, was...
wabi.tv
Two people hospitalized after crash in Kenduskeag
KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Kenduskeag Saturday. Officials say they received the report of an accident in the area of Sam’s Quick Stop on Broadway just before 4:30 p.m. One person was trapped inside the vehicle. Officials say they...
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
penbaypilot.com
Dec. 6 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Comments / 0