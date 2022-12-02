ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, ME

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

Truck crashes through Ellsworth Dollar Tree entrance, 5 injured

ELLSWORTH (WGME) -- Five people were injured Monday when a pickup truck crashed into the entrance of the Ellsworth Dollar Tree, according to the Bangor Daily News. The paper reports that the driver was an 80-year-old man. The driver was trying to park outside the store when the truck accelerated.
ELLSWORTH, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police believe same culprits behind multiple vehicle breaks-ins at YMCAs

BELFAST — Belfast Police are looking for a white SUV in connection with three separate vehicle break-in incidents at two YMCAs, two of which occurred Dec. 2 and 3. Chief Robert Cormier said police believe that the same person or persons are behind both Belfast incidents, in addition to the vehicle break-ins at the the Lawrence Family Fitness Center in Blue Hill, a branch of the Down East Family YMCA, also known as the Downeast YMCA, which happened over the same weekend. That YMCA is located in Blue Hill.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Miniature LEGO Camden Public Library replica detailed down to tiny red chairs

CAMDEN—A LEGO miniature replica of the Camden Public Library is currently on exhibit at, you guessed it, the Camden Public Library. This elaborate set piece, built by Maine native Colby Adolphsen, took approximately seven weeks to construct. As a father of two small boys, living in Waldoboro, Adolphsen said,...
CAMDEN, ME
themainewire.com

Bangor Struggling to Clean Up All the Needles Government Is Handing Out

Maine’s needle exchange program requires users to turnover one used needle in order to get one clean needle. But at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order ending the 1-to-1 redemption of needles, meaning the State was actually funding the introduction of new needles into drug-using communities without taking dirty needles off the streets.
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island

(BDN) -- The body that washed ashore on Sears Island Saturday was identified as the University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing in October. The state medical examiner’s office confirmed that Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was the deceased man hikers found at the island in Searsport on Nov. 26, Presque Isle Police said Friday. Dmuchowsky had been missing for more than a month.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

This Week in Lincolnville: The Dog and I Are Going on a Diet

Unfortunately, we’re both addicted to crunchy snacks, Fritz and I. His go-to between-meal treats are Milk Bones, while mine are anything crunchy-salty-greasy –you know, the chips genre. I like to think I’m more discriminating, as Fritz will eat anything that hits the floor, and will slurp up spilled whatever. He’s especially fond of pizza crusts. But reading the ingredients list on my chip bags, he’s probably the healthier eater.
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
truecountry935.com

Enfield Man Killed in Bangor Crash

On Friday night, Dec. 2, police responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash at Exit 184 off I-95 in Bangor. 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda Civic when she struck a pedestrian who was walking on the Union Street exit off-ramp. The pedestrian was 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield. The preliminary investigation indicates Hersey ran out of gas and exited the vehicle to walk to Union St. Hersey was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up when he was struck by Pelletier’s vehicle. Pelletier immediately called 911 and Bangor Rescue transported Hersey to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he died as a result of his injuries. The preliminary investigation does not show any impairment or distraction issues with Pelletier. A full investigation is being conducted and will be reviewed once completed. The exit was shut down to traffic for several hours. The Bangor Police Department and the Maine Department of Transportation assisted on scene.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Welcoming Alison McDonald

Allen Insurance and Financial is pleased to announce that Alison McDonald of Union has joined the company as a receptionist. McDonald is a graduate of Camden Hills Regional High School and has attended the University of Southern Maine. Established in 1866 and serving clients in Maine and worldwide, Allen Insurance...
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Thomaston Grammar School Cookies with Santa

Thomaston Grammar School held its annual Cookies with Santa event on Saturday, December 3. It was the first time we have been able to hold this event since December of 2019. We had a great turnout for this fun event. This year, thanks to Green Leaf Roofing, it was free for all TGS students and their siblings to shop for 5 gifts for family and friends. We had some volunteer shoppers who took students shopping so the gifts could remain a surprise to family members.
THOMASTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 19-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 19. Shawn Kelley, 35 of Unity, was...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Two people hospitalized after crash in Kenduskeag

KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Kenduskeag Saturday. Officials say they received the report of an accident in the area of Sam’s Quick Stop on Broadway just before 4:30 p.m. One person was trapped inside the vehicle. Officials say they...
KENDUSKEAG, ME
penbaypilot.com

Dec. 6 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy