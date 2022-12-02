ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Boy, 13, dies in hospital after being hit by car near Kingsbury

A 13-year-old boy has died in hospital two days after being hit by a car. The boy was walking on Trinity Road in Piccadilly, near Kingsbury, north Warwickshire, when he was struck on 30 November. The driver stopped at the scene and passers-by stopped to help, but the boy died...
BBC

Strep A: Mum warns of symptoms after child's illness

A mother is warning other parents to be aware of the symptoms of Strep A infections after both her daughters came down with the disease. Joanne Jones, from Llandudno, Conwy county, initially thought her daughter had a chest infection. "If something doesn't seem right, go straight to the doctor," Ms...
BBC

Strep A: Five-year-old girl dies from illness linked to bacterial infection

A five-year-old girl has died from an illness linked to the bacterial infection strep A in Belfast. The Black Mountain Primary School pupil became severely ill last week and was treated at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, but died on Monday. The school said Stella-Lily McCorkindale was "a...

