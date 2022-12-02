Read full article on original website
Boy, 13, dies in hospital after being hit by car near Kingsbury
A 13-year-old boy has died in hospital two days after being hit by a car. The boy was walking on Trinity Road in Piccadilly, near Kingsbury, north Warwickshire, when he was struck on 30 November. The driver stopped at the scene and passers-by stopped to help, but the boy died...
Strep A: Mum warns of symptoms after child's illness
A mother is warning other parents to be aware of the symptoms of Strep A infections after both her daughters came down with the disease. Joanne Jones, from Llandudno, Conwy county, initially thought her daughter had a chest infection. "If something doesn't seem right, go straight to the doctor," Ms...
Neglect at Margate hospital contributed to death of doctor of 45 years, coroner says
Neglect at an understaffed hospital contributed to the death of a doctor with 45 years' service, a coroner said. Dr David Gordon-Nesbitt, 84, was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate on 21 October 2021 with a bowel obstruction. A tube used to put dye into...
Strep A: Five-year-old girl dies from illness linked to bacterial infection
A five-year-old girl has died from an illness linked to the bacterial infection strep A in Belfast. The Black Mountain Primary School pupil became severely ill last week and was treated at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, but died on Monday. The school said Stella-Lily McCorkindale was "a...
