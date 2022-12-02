Read full article on original website
Bill Szerletich
3d ago
instead of making bail impossible for the wealthy criminals they just remove bail for everyone. And how is that a win for Illinois families exactly?
reader from Illinois
2d ago
Aside from doing really nothing to stop crime in Illinois or reduce taxes , or keep businesses in Illinois, it appears as the governor has been eating his way through Illinois.
BIG D.
4d ago
Governor Lockdown is completely out of touch with the working people of Illinois.
