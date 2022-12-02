Read full article on original website
Salina man arrested on requested aggravated burglary, theft charges
A local man was arrested early this morning after he allegedly entered a north Salina apartment without permission and attempted to lock out the man who lives there. Officers were sent to the 200 block of N. 10th Street at approximately 1:28 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found two men wrestling in the front yard. One was a neighbor who was trying to hold the other man, identified as Matthew Reynard, 43, of Salina, until the police arrived, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Two people sought in theft from laundry vending machine
Police are looking for two people seen on surveillance video taking cash and coins from a vending machine at a central Salina laundry. Thursday at approximately 3:45 p.m., a white man and a white woman entered Speedy Wash at 514 E. Iron Avenue. They brought with them an assortment of keys and attempted to use them to get into a vending machine.
Mule deer mounts, power tools stolen from storage unit
Multiple items, including two mule deer mounts, were stolen from a south Salina storage unit last month. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime in November, items were stolen from a storage unit in the 3000 block of S. Ninth Street, including the following. ●A 21-point mule...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alvarez, Giovani; 23; Northglenn, CO. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Butler,...
Hunting Trophies, Tools Stolen
Salina Police are investigating a burglary at a storage unit. According to Captain Paul Forrester, the site manager at the storage company located in the 3000 block of S. 9th told the renter there was no lock on the door of his shed. The owner came over to check his property.
Great Plains Federal Credit Union ATM, window shot up Friday night
Police are investigating an incident in which a south Salina financial institution was damaged by gunfire Friday night. Officers were sent to Great Plains Federal Credit Union, 2061 S. Ohio Street, on Saturday morning for a report of damage to property. The credit union's ATM appeared to have several bullet holes in it, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Additionally, the three-foot by eight-foot window at the drive-through had at least five shots fired into it.
Trooper Ben asks for Christmas cards for KHP personnel
From the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C Facebook page:. Our local KHP office has a hallway where Troopers, Dispatchers and support staff walk daily.
Kansas woman found guilty of estate sale theft
PAWNEE COUNTY — Judi Lynn Allison, 50 of Delphos, Kansas, faced a jury trial in Pawnee County District Court this week regarding a felony criminal complaint, according to County Attorney Doug McNett. The jury heard testimony that on September 28, 2019, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to...
SPD Tag Reader Talk on KSAL
Twenty-two fixed auto license cameras are coming to town after the Salina City Commission recently okayed the nearly $170,000 purchase and contract that runs through 2025. Salina’s Interim Police Chief Sean Morton joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how these tag readers work – how they are programmed and what they will target? Implementation will begin sometime in January of 2023.
McPherson woman sentenced for officer's murder
McPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson woman was sentenced on Dec. 2, to more than 36 years in prison for her conviction on charges of second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer in connection with the death of a McPherson man in 2020, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report December 3
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JEFFREY NEAL DOWNEY JR, 22, Manhattan, Disorderly conduct; Brawling or fighting; Bond $500. BRIAN JAMES DROGE, 41, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Criminal trespass;...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 26-Dec. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BARNES, CORRY ANTHONY; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: BARTLEY,...
Deputies work a rollover accident in Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to I-70, mile marker 310 for a single vehicle rollover accident just after 5 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Jonathan Shelley, Grantsville, Maryland was westbound in a Ford F-150 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled twice before coming to rest in the median.
Grass fire under control east of Salina; cause revealed
A grass fire burned 300 acres east of Salina Thursday night.
Masterbrand closing in Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
Fire Damages Food Plant
The Tyson Foods plant in Hutchinson is damaged in a fire. The blaze broke out on the roof of the plant on Friday night. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but no injuries were reported. _ _ _. Photo via Tyson Foods.
Jerry Ivey pond, Smoky Hill River trail among Salina City Commission agenda items
Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond and the Smoky Hill River Greenway Trail are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Multi-million dollar hotel project potentially coming to Hutchinson in 2024
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A new $18 Million Hotel and Conference Center could be coming to Hutchinson. City leaders say it would make up for a lack of hotel rooms when Hutch hosts big events. "That would be good. I think they'd like that. If they were coming from out...
Saline County Health Dept.: Check online COVID-19 guidance
The Saline County Health Department has seen an increase in the number of calls pertaining to current Isolation and Quarantine COVID-19 guidelines. Please see the CDC Isolation and Quarantine Guidance or the KHDE COVID-19 website for the most updated information.
Eric Brown leaving Salina Area Chamber of Commerce
Recently, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee accepted the resignation of Eric L. Brown. Eric accepted a position with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and his last day with the chamber will be in early January 2023. Brown first joined the Chamber staff in 2011 as...
