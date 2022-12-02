Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas providers cautious about doing telemedicine abortions
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas providers might not be ready for months to do telemedicine abortions even though a state-court judge has blocked the state from enforcing its ban on teleconferencing with patients seeking pregnancy-ending medications. Planned Parenthood Great Plains said it is evaluating its options following the order...
Kansas Supreme Court justice tackles rural attorney shortage
TOPEKA — Eighty percent of all active Kansas attorneys live in six urban counties, leaving Kansas rural communities struggling to find legal help. The newly created Rural Justice Initiative Committee plans to tackle the issue, with the goal of attracting attorneys to practices in rural areas. In Kansas, there’s...
Wheat Scoop: Hoxie farmer tops triple-digit dryland wheat to win Kansas yield contest
Triple-digit dryland wheat in northwest Kansas with only four inches of moisture this past summer seems impossible, but fifth-generation farmer Brett Oelke did just that — entering a plot of WestBred Grainfield near Hoxie that yielded 106.34 bushels per acre in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. The entry earned him the top spot in Kansas for dryland winter wheat and fifth nationally in percent increase over the county average.
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic
KANSAS CITY (AP) —When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they're not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David...
Flu season worsens as Kan. and Mo. report high activity
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. flu season keeps getting worse. Health officials said Friday that 7.5% of outpatient medical visits last week were due to flu-like illnesses. That's as high as the peak of the 2017-18 flu season and higher than any season since. The annual winter flu...
Great Bend native, KBI Director, will retire next month
TOPEKA – Kirk Thompson, Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the premier statewide criminal investigative agency, has announced his upcoming retirement, effective January 10, 2023, according to a media release from the agency. Kirk Thompson has served as KBI Director for over 11 years. His distinguished law...
Moran: Rail dispute should not have been resolved by Congress
WASHINGTON —The Senate on Thursday acted to avert a rail strike that business leaders say would greatly damage the economy. Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall joined 78 others to pass a bill to bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September. That settlement had been rejected by some of the 12 unions involved, creating the possibility of a strike. The final Senate vote was 80-15. President Biden signed the bill Friday morning.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0