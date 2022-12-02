Read full article on original website
Sbu Nkosi: South Africa winger found 'safe and sound', opens up on rugby 'pressure'
The Pretoria-based team revealed at the weekend that Nkosi had been reported as missing to police. At that point the club had had no contact with the 26-year-old since November 11. They have now released a statement confirming he was located on Monday. The Bulls statement added: "Once it was...
Warren Gatland returns as Wales head coach after Wayne Pivac sacking | Jamie Roberts: It's a huge shot in the arm
Gatland replaces his fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac as head coach, with the Welsh Rugby Union confirming Pivac's departure following their review of Wales' Autumn Nations Series campaign that included a home defeat against Georgia. WRU chief executive Steve Phillips said Gatland will take charge of Wales for the 2023...
World Cup hits and misses: Lionel Messi magic gives Argentina hope while Louis van Gaal deserves Netherlands trust
Sky Sports' writers reflect on Saturday's action as the knockout phase of the World Cup gets under way... The legs do not move as quickly as before and everyone knows we are in the endgame now but is there a more thrilling sight in football than Lionel Messi with the ball at his feet? Through to another quarter-final after beating Australia, his World Cup dream is alive.
Gareth Southgate: England manager warns quarter-final opponents France are biggest test his side could face
Gareth Southgate has admitted France pose the biggest test England could possibly face at the World Cup after his side set up a quarter-final clash with the world champions on Saturday. England beat Senegal 3-0 in the last 16 on Sunday to reach the last eight for the second successive...
Ben Stokes 'one of England's most significant captain', says Michael Atherton | 'Declaration was fantastic'
Ben Stokes will go down as one of England's "most significant" captains, according to Michael Atherton. Stokes aggressively declared at tea on day four, setting Pakistan a tempting 343 to win and handing his side four sessions to take 10 wickets after Harry Brook's blistering 87 from just 65 balls had been the standout knock as England raced to 264-7 in only 35.5 overs in their second innings.
Australia beat West Indies by 164 runs in first Test as Nathan Lyon takes six wickets
Off-spinner Nathan Lyon's six-wicket haul saw Australia to a 164-run win over West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series. Lyon bagged 6-128 as the West Indies, chasing 498 for victory, were dismissed for 333 before tea on the final day in Perth, with the bowler taking his 21st Test five-for.
Gallagher Premiership: London Irish beat Newcastle to move off bottom while Gloucester and Bristol end losing runs
Falcons had recorded back-to-back Gallagher Premiership wins with victories over Exeter and Gloucester in recent weeks, but James Stokes scored to give the visitors the worst possible start. Mateo Carreras struck back shortly afterwards, but Paddy Jackson kicked Irish into a six-point lead at the break. Brett Connon's penalty and...
England captain Ben Stokes' boldness pays off as side seal famous fifth-day win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi
Ben Stokes was rewarded for his bold declaration, attacking fields and shrewd tactics as England completed a famous 74-run victory over Pakistan late in the final session of the first Test in Rawalpindi to claim one of their greatest wins. Jack Leach trapped Naseem Shah (6) lbw in the fading...
Reporter notebook: England to stick with 4-3-3 against Senegal but has Gareth Southgate's best XI changed?
Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett discusses the key selection dilemmas facing England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of Sunday's World Cup last-16 tie with Senegal and what to expect from the African champions... Less than a fortnight before this winner-takes-all match against Senegal, Gareth Southgate selected what he felt was his...
Liam Livingstone to miss rest of Pakistan tour with knee injury after making England Test debut
Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of England's first Test series in Pakistan since 2005 with a knee injury. The England all-rounder received his maiden Test cap from Michael Atherton ahead of the start of day one at Rawalpindi, but sustained an injury after the first innings, and has not bowled in the game.
England's blistering batting and bold declaration give Ben Stokes' side chance of day-five victory over Pakistan
England's attacking batting line-up pummelled Pakistan yet again before skipper Ben Stokes' aggressive declaration gave his side a real chance of forcing victory on day five of the first Test. Stokes declared at tea on day four, setting Pakistan a tempting 343 to win on the flattest of surfaces and...
England's James Anderson praises 'incredible' Ben Stokes after 'best win I've been involved in'
James Anderson has heaped praise on "incredible" captain Ben Stokes after England's sensational Test win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi. The 74-run victory gave England just their third-ever Test triumph in Pakistan, and has already been labelled as one of the greatest wins in their history. Anderson took five wickets in...
Why England can dream of World Cup glory even with France and Kylian Mbappe to come in the quarter-finals
Jude Bellingham started running and kept on going. From the edge of his own six-yard box, he was soon sprinting over the halfway line, only now with the ball at his feet, Senegal players trailing in his wake, and possibilities unfurling before him. The passage of play that led to...
Super League duo Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce to join NRL's Newcastle Knights at end of 2023
Pearce-Paul will remain for his fourth campaign with Wigan in 2023 before joining the Knights, with Pryce completing another season with the Huddersfield Giants before also making the move. Pryce has made 28 appearances for the Giants since making his debut last year, while Pearce-Paul has featured 38 times for...
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
On the latest Sky Sports World Cup podcast, Ron Walker is joined by Rob Dorsett to look back on England's win over Senegal and ahead to their quarter-final with France. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
Bukayo Saka insists he is not the next Kylian Mbappe as England prepare to take on France at the World Cup
Bukayo Saka has rejected the notion that he can be the "next Kylian Mbappe" as England prepare to take on France in the World Cup quarter-finals this weekend. After beating Senegal 3-0 on Sunday night, England's next challenge is against the reigning World Cup champions - spearheaded by talisman Mbappe in attack.
Spain's former king wins partial victory in UK harassment case
Three appeal judges in London on Tuesday ruled that the former mistress of Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos I could not sue him for harassment in the English courts for the period while he was on the throne. He challenged the ruling and took the case to the Court of Appeal.
Gary Neville: England vs France on a Saturday night at a World Cup is a game of a lifetime
Gary Neville believes England vs France in the World Cup quarter-finals is a "game of a lifetime" and thinks Kyle Walker is the perfect man to match-up Kylian Mbappe. England set up a huge World Cup showdown with the defending champions after easing past Senegal with a 3-0 victory in the last 16 on Sunday night.
Ben Stokes hails one of England's greatest Test victories of all time | 'We've got some broken bodies!'
Ben Stokes has hailed the 74-run victory over Pakistan in Rawalpindi as one of the "greatest" in English Test history. On a flat pitch, England bowled the hosts out on the final day after Jack Leach took the last wicket near the end of play. It was only England's third...
Celtic transfer news: Alistair Johnston joins Scottish champions amid doubt over futures of Josip Juranovic and Giorgos Giakoumakis
Celtic have completed a deal to sign CF Montreal right-back Alistair Johnston, who has just finished his World Cup campaign with Canada. Sky Sports News understands the Scottish champions will pay an initial fee in the region of £3.5m for the 24-year-old, as they continue their work ahead of the January transfer window.
