Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Multiple Kroger Locations Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Many Georgia residents have received hundreds of dollars from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
Iconic NBA Announcer Hospitalized Following On-Air Medical EmergencyNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Related
Eater
The Undeniable Magic Behind the General Muir Cheeseburger
Atlantans love a good burger, and there’s been great debate over the years as to which restaurants serve the best. But for many Atlanta burger enthusiasts, the win undoubtedly goes to the General Muir and its iconic double-smash cheeseburger created by chef Todd Ginsberg. Here’s why. Ginsberg went...
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta’s Adored Rotating Rooftop Restaurant ‘Polaris’ Is All Set To Reopen
We’re giddy with excitement following a recent announcement from Atlanta’s Hyatt Regency. Their beloved rotating rooftop restaurant & lounge, Polaris, is back this month following a hiatus brought on by the pandemic back in March 2020. The restaurant and hotel posted a video on their socials delving into...
T.I. Explains Why It Took 3 Years To Open Trap City Cafe In Atlanta
T.I. explains why it took three years to open his new Atlanta restaurant, Trap City Cafe, which is next to the Trap Museum.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Atlanta, Georgia
If you're planning to move to the Peach State's capital for work or a lifestyle change, here are safe neighborhoods and suburbs in and around the city.
Eater
It Appears 24/7 Doughnut Shop Happy Donuts Is Closed in East Atlanta
It appears Happy Donuts is now closed on the corner of Flat Shoals and McPherson avenues in East Atlanta. Calls to the number listed for Happy Donuts offer up a busy signal, and a note taped to the front door of the 24-hour doughnut shop reads, “We have closed permanently. Thank you for being our valued customers all these years.” The link to order online is also disabled.
R&B Experience rocks Atlanta, Bobby Brown, Xscape, Silk lead the way
R&B singer and former Atlanta resident Bobby Brown had to stop his set for a moment to get a towel. A few songs into his time on stage he was sweating up a storm. “It’s hot up here,” he said. Brown was wearing a blue leather shirt and matching pants. “Maybe it’s the leather. I […] The post R&B Experience rocks Atlanta, Bobby Brown, Xscape, Silk lead the way appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Eater
East Atlanta Village Gains a Food Stall Serving Late-Night Korean Fried Chicken and Egg Roll Taquitos
After multiple delays, chef Lino Yi finally opens his Korean-American food stall TKO (the Korean One) Friday, December 9, at Southern Feedstore in East Atlanta Village. The stall joins Brazilian restaurant and coffee bar Buteco, Woody’s CheeseSteaks, Gyro Gyro, and Waffle Bar at the mini food hall. TKO opens...
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
Atlanta 6th grader is giving away 1,000 dolls for Christmas
ATLANTA — Ten-year-old Zoe Oli has always loved dolls, and she always wanted one that looked like her. “Seeing something I played with every day that looks like me made me feel powerful and feeling like I could do anything,” Zoe said. Zoe’s mom Evana remembers when...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
Channel 2 presents: Winter Weather Season, a Family 2 Family special
ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 presents Winter Weather Season, a 30-minute special focusing on this winter’s weather outlook, how Georgia is preparing, and ways people can save on heating bills. “As the leader of Severe Weather Center 2, it’s my responsibility to keep Georgians informed every step of...
thesource.com
Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee & Music Executive Mel Carter Become the Largest Black-Owned Franchise at Bojangles
Coach K, a top music executive, and Mel Carter, an executive at Warner Records, signed a development agreement with Bojangles. Coach K, who brought hip-hop to the likes Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and others, teamed up with Mel Carter, who recently debuted his own label, Second Estate Records, for the venture. Carter previously worked for Republic Records as SVP of A&R.
Eater
MSNBC’s Joy Reid Broadcasts Live Tonight From Manuel’s Tavern Ahead of Georgia’s Pivotal Runoff
All eyes will be fixed on Georgia Tuesday, December 6, as residents head to the polls once again to vote — this time in a runoff between incumbent Democratic senator Raphael Warnock and his Republican opponent, Herschel Walker, as they vie for the highly coveted senate seat. But first, Warnock joins MSNBC host Joy Reid on Monday night as she broadcasts live from the legendary Manuel’s Tavern in Atlanta.
Georgia Tech's New Coach Has A Warning For Kirby Smart
Brent Key is feeling himself right now down in Atlanta. He was just hired to be Georgia Tech's full-time head football after serving as the interim head coach for part of the 2022 season and is fired up about it. During his introductory press conference on Sunday, he touched on...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Longtime Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the Dec. 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,000
ATLANTA (AP) — Just what the Dr ordered. Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game. Fans at the LSU-Georgia game jeered when one of the...
Woman shot on her way to NW Atlanta sports bar, police say
A woman was shot near a northwest Atlanta sports bar shortly after midnight Sunday, police said.
15-year-old girl shot to death at Clayton County party attended by hundreds
A party attended by hundreds of high school students at a Clayton County event hall ended in gunfire Saturday night that left a 15-year-old dead.
ESPN Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners
ESPN's computer model has updated its picks for the College Football Playoff. The Football Power Index has released its game predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU. The ESPN Football Power Index released its picks on Sunday evening. Georgia vs. Ohio State. Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent. Michigan...
One Georgia Chick-Fil-A Is Getting A $3 Million Remodel
Customers can look forward to these big updates.
Comments / 0