Eater

The Undeniable Magic Behind the General Muir Cheeseburger

Atlantans love a good burger, and there’s been great debate over the years as to which restaurants serve the best. But for many Atlanta burger enthusiasts, the win undoubtedly goes to the General Muir and its iconic double-smash cheeseburger created by chef Todd Ginsberg. Here’s why. Ginsberg went...
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

It Appears 24/7 Doughnut Shop Happy Donuts Is Closed in East Atlanta

It appears Happy Donuts is now closed on the corner of Flat Shoals and McPherson avenues in East Atlanta. Calls to the number listed for Happy Donuts offer up a busy signal, and a note taped to the front door of the 24-hour doughnut shop reads, “We have closed permanently. Thank you for being our valued customers all these years.” The link to order online is also disabled.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

R&B Experience rocks Atlanta, Bobby Brown, Xscape, Silk lead the way

R&B singer and former Atlanta resident Bobby Brown had to stop his set for a moment to get a towel. A few songs into his time on stage he was sweating up a storm. “It’s hot up here,” he said. Brown was wearing a blue leather shirt and matching pants. “Maybe it’s the leather. I […] The post R&B Experience rocks Atlanta, Bobby Brown, Xscape, Silk lead the way appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
thesource.com

Quality Control’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee & Music Executive Mel Carter Become the Largest Black-Owned Franchise at Bojangles

Coach K, a top music executive, and Mel Carter, an executive at Warner Records, signed a development agreement with Bojangles. Coach K, who brought hip-hop to the likes Lil Baby, Migos, City Girls, and others, teamed up with Mel Carter, who recently debuted his own label, Second Estate Records, for the venture. Carter previously worked for Republic Records as SVP of A&R.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

MSNBC’s Joy Reid Broadcasts Live Tonight From Manuel’s Tavern Ahead of Georgia’s Pivotal Runoff

All eyes will be fixed on Georgia Tuesday, December 6, as residents head to the polls once again to vote — this time in a runoff between incumbent Democratic senator Raphael Warnock and his Republican opponent, Herschel Walker, as they vie for the highly coveted senate seat. But first, Warnock joins MSNBC host Joy Reid on Monday night as she broadcasts live from the legendary Manuel’s Tavern in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Georgia Tech's New Coach Has A Warning For Kirby Smart

Brent Key is feeling himself right now down in Atlanta. He was just hired to be Georgia Tech's full-time head football after serving as the interim head coach for part of the 2022 season and is fired up about it. During his introductory press conference on Sunday, he touched on...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Longtime Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the Dec. 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners

ESPN's computer model has updated its picks for the College Football Playoff. The Football Power Index has released its game predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU. The ESPN Football Power Index released its picks on Sunday evening. Georgia vs. Ohio State. Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent. Michigan...
