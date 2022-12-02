ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warning: Fruit Sold In New York May Lead To Liver Failure

The FDA is warning Empire State residents to toss recalled fruit that may lead to liver failure. The FDA announced that raspberries sold in New York are being recalled because the raspberries are contaminated with Hepatitis A. Raspberries Sold In New York Contaminated With Hepatitis. Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260...
Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured

Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
Krowinski again selected as Vermont House speaker, details agenda

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrat Jill Krowinski of Burlington has once again been selected as Vermont speaker of the House. Over the weekend during the legislative Democratic caucus meeting, lawmakers set priorities and selected leaders for the upcoming session. This will be Krowinski’s second biennium as the speaker. This...
Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?

With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State, it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
$230 Million In Food Assistance Available To Many In New York State

As food prices continue to soar, New York State has $230 million available for certain residents. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will get the maximum allowable level of food benefits for February. Even households already at the maximum level of benefits will receive additional funds.
Fine Is How Much To Feed A Deer In Upstate New York

Feeding wild animals is something that many people do. Whether it's a nature enthusiast walking on a trail or a person keeping a bird feeder outside their house. Feeding animals in the wild is something that makes us feel connected to the environment. But did you know there's a fine...
Free Fast Food For Life In New York State?

Sure, we all want to start the new year as healthy as we can. Quitting smoking, working out more and meal prepping are all part of the plan for 2023. It's really the same as every other year but this IS the year you WILL make the changes...right?. For those...
REAL ID Deadline Has Changed In New York State

Once again the deadline for New Yorkers to get the REAL ID license has changed. The REAL ID program was originally pushed back from May 2020 to May 2023 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now again the deadline has been moved back. According to the New York State DMV, the...
I Don’t Understand This Poultry Named Confection

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions. Say it with me now...
Vermont midterm election audit held today

The Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Burlington gave the invocation on the U.S. Senate floor Tuesday morning. Vt. college student uses senior project to give back to community. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Landmark College senior is using her skills to give back to the community. Vermont Air National...
This Is How Much New York State Taxes Marijuana Sales

On Monday, November 21, 2022, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. The move hastens the retail portion of the state's legal adult-use recreational marijuana industry. The 36 dispensaries will be selling the first legal adult-use cannabis products grown by New York Farmers.
Places where you can smoke weed in NY vs. places you cannot

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After marijuana was made legal for recreational use in March 2021, New Yorkers and tourists should be able to smoke wherever and whenever right? Wrong; adults 21 and older have the freedom to smoke pot, enjoy an edible, or partake in smoking weed cartridges, but there are locations within New York where it […]
Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY lt. governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin were tossed out Monday by a federal judge, leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges. Prosecutors notified the judge hours later that they were appealing the ruling. Six weeks before a scheduled...

