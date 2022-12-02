Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Dubbed Shameless Following the Release of Their Docuseries Trailer? Sussexes Reportedly Accused of Destroying Their Respective Families

Read full article on original website
Martha McBride Rummel
1d ago
Harry and Meghan have disgraced themselves and they did this all on their own!!!! Selling out their family for money…..the embarrassed the UK and the Monarchy all for selfishness…..horrible!
Reply
42
Debby McGregor
18h ago
Nothing but attention hogs who claimed they didn’t want to be hounded by the paparazzi, yet they take whatever attention they can get.
Reply
17
Hadron
1d ago
I've got no dog in this fight, but it looks like Buckingham Palace is not the only party that knows how to play the public relations game. It appears Mr. and Mrs. Sussex are fairly adept at it as well.
Reply
9
Related
Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Prince Harry Is ‘Fearful’ 1 of Queen Elizabeth’s Most-Trusted Aides Could Expose Him for Revenge, Commentator Says
Find out what a royal expert is revealing about how one of Queen Elizabeth's aides, who may want revenge against Prince Harry, can go after the duke publicly.
Delish
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes's House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen. Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living...
King Charles’ Friend Says Meghan Markle May Have Thought She Was Always Going to Be ‘Driven Around in a Golden Coach’ After ‘Grand Wedding’
King Charles' friend opined that perhaps after marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assumed she was just going to be "driven around in a golden coach."
Marie Claire
The Royal Family Found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Decision to Name Daughter Lilibet “Bewildering” and “Rather Presumptuous”
When it was announced on June 6, 2021—two days after her birth—that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter was named Lilibet Diana, members of the royal family apparently found it “bewildering” and “rather presumptuous.” (Lilibet is the very, very personal childhood nickname of Queen Elizabeth; Diana, of course, pays homage to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.)
Psychologist Jordan Peterson Says Meghan Markle’s Voice ‘Drips With Falsehood’
Meghan Markle started her Archetypes podcast earlier this year. One thing experts are noticing is the sudden change in Meghan's voice.
Meghan Markle seen boarding private jet after William and Kate flew commercial to climate change event
Meghan Markle has been seen boarding a private jet in Indianapolis after appearing at a female empowerment event in the city.Fox News Digital obtained video footage of the Duchess of Sussex arriving outside a hanger to board the aircraft after having been a featured guest at a Women’s Fund of Central Indiana event on Tuesday.Both the duchess and her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, are vocal environmental activists and have proclaimed through Archewell, the organisation they founded, that they will achieve net-zero emissions by the end of the decade.The duke’s brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and his wife...
King Charles Had 4 Words to Describe Meghan Markle After Prince Harry Introduced Them
According to Christopher Andersen's 2022 book, 'The King: The Life of Charles III,' the monarch described Meghan Markle as 'charming' and 'delightful' after Prince Harry made introductions.
The Real Reason King Charles Invited Sarah Ferguson to Spend Christmas With the Royals After Decades-Long Feud
Find out why King Charles III has invited Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to the royals' Christmas dinner for the first time in 30 years.
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Getting Heat From Spotify Over Prince Harry's Absence
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has found success with her Spotify podcast, "Archetypes." The first several episodes raked in a good number of listeners. The success of "Archetypes" has led to Meghan finding herself nominated for a People's Choice Award for Best Pop Podcast of 2022 (via Newsweek). The...
Elle
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip
10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prince Harry Has ‘Taken Millions of Dollars’ to ‘Throw His Family Under the Bus’ in New Netflix Documentary, Says Royal Commentator
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the news after Netflix released the trailer for their new documentary. One commentator believes Harry is trying to 'throw his family under the bus.'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are ‘Spoiled Brats’ Who Get Paid to ‘Do Nothing’ Says Royal Commentator
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to receive a prestigious award for speaking out against alleged racism within the royal family. One expert says Harry and Meghan get millions for "doing nothing."
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
purewow.com
Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview
Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
Prince Harry Will ‘Find Himself Out in the Cold’ After His Netflix Documentary and Book Are Released, Says Royal Commentator
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for their Netflix documentary. Also, Prince Harry's book, Spare, will be on shelves soon. One commentator thinks Prince Harry will be shunned by some after the release of the documentary and book.
Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry
Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
Elle
Meghan Markle’s Green Dress at Indianapolis Event Had a Hidden Message
8 Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Diana’s Style 8 Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Diana’s Style. Meghan Markle’s outfit of choice in Indianapolis had a subtle but poignant message attached. Page Six pointed out that Meghan wearing a green Giorgio Armani midi dress with purple Manolo Blahnik heels during her speaking engagement, The Power of Women: An Evening with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was a way for her to also share her support of the feminist movement. The outlet noted that green and purple are the social cause’s colors, per the International Women’s Day website. White is also a color.
Meghan Markle Is Desperate to ‘Cling’ to Her Duchess Title Now After Conversations With Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Royal Expert Says
According to a royal commentator , Meghan Markle now realizes the importance of her duchess title and really wants to hold onto it after talks with Beatrice and Eugenie.
Comments / 26