Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Dubbed Shameless Following the Release of Their Docuseries Trailer? Sussexes Reportedly Accused of Destroying Their Respective Families

By Camille Heimbrod
 3 days ago
Martha McBride Rummel
1d ago

Harry and Meghan have disgraced themselves and they did this all on their own!!!! Selling out their family for money…..the embarrassed the UK and the Monarchy all for selfishness…..horrible!

Debby McGregor
18h ago

Nothing but attention hogs who claimed they didn’t want to be hounded by the paparazzi, yet they take whatever attention they can get.

Hadron
1d ago

I've got no dog in this fight, but it looks like Buckingham Palace is not the only party that knows how to play the public relations game. It appears Mr. and Mrs. Sussex are fairly adept at it as well.

