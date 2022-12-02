Read full article on original website
Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam
ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
"Kalamazoo Menu" gift drive collects often over-looked essentials for West Michigan kids
The founders of the highly successful, pandemic-inspired "Kalamazoo Menu" Facebook page, launched their second annual "gift drive." The group has more than two dozen collection sites at restaurants and other businesses in the Kalamazoo area. Unlike most holiday donation drives; this campaign aims to collect essentials rather than toys. Events...
Kalamazoo city commissioners approve $1 million in ARPA funding for affordable housing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo is investing in affordable housing for low-income residents. Commissioners unanimously approving $1,000,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to go toward 14 single-family homes in the city. The City has determined approximately $5.5 million of the Kalamazoo's $38.9 million ARPA funds will...
Kalamazoo woman sentenced for intent to distribute over 3 pounds of fentanyl
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo woman has been sentenced to nine years in prison for possession and intent to distribute 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl according to U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Michigan Monday. Candi Taylor, 39, possessed the large quantity of fentanyl because she was transferring it...
South Haven city leaders vote to create downtown 'social district'
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven city leaders are moving forward with a plan to create a social district where open containers of alcohol can be carried. A "social district" is a dedicated space within a municipality that would give businesses who have a Michigan Liquor Control Commission permit the opportunity to obtain a City of South Haven permit, and sell alcohol within the district, according to officials.
Harmful algae bloom advisory lifted for Allegan County's Swan Lake
CHESIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A harmful algae bloom advisory issued for Swan Lake in July was lifted Monday due to colder weather, according to the Allegan County Health Department. The advisory was issued because of the presence of harmful algae blooms, but cooler weather often reduces or stops the...
Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief to present case to Board of Trustees
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a 5-2 vote at the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee's Nov. 28 meeting, former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter is expected to present his case in a second special meeting Monday night. Obreiter, who was involved in various complaints and investigations alongside former battalion...
University of Michigan Health-West to build new health center in Wayland
WAYLAND, Mich. — Further access to healthcare may be coming to Wayland in 2024. University of Michigan Health-West unveiled plans for a new health center and expanded services for Wayland Tuesday, investing $10.4 million in the community. Nurses' education: Partnership announced, expected to help nurses finish education while working.
Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo announced Monday that drivers and residents in the area should expect delays. Portage Road at Airview Boulevard is expected to be closed Tuesday through Dec. 13 for roadway repairs resulting from a water main break, city officials said. Sidewalks in the area...
Battle Creek's South Michigan Food Bank receives large donation from Kellogg Company
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The South Michigan Food Bank in Battle Creek received a heavy donation from the Kellogg Company Tuesday. Over 5,000 pounds of cereal and snacks was donated to the food bank, according to a Kellogg's representative. Kellogg Company is donating 30 million servings of food to...
Kalamazoo's annual 'Underwear Party' collects clothing for those in need
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In an effort to keep the community warm this winter, Ministry with Community kicked off their Underwear Party Week Monday. Helping the community: Salvation Army 18-hour bell ringing marathon raises over $9,000. "This is our 23rd year of doing this. The community comes together every single...
South Haven to decide on new safety measures for Lake Michigan beach
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven officials are expected to meet Monday to review new safety measures for the Lake Michigan beach. A new proposal would require the city to fly two red flags when the water is closed and the conditions are too dangerous, according to city documents. The additional flag coincides with the Michigan Department of Natural Resource's warning system on state-controlled beaches.
Roadwork to cause lane closures in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lane closures are expected due to roadwork at the intersection of M-44 and M-37 also known as East Beltline Avenue until 3 p.m. Tuesday. The closures are expected between Plainfield Avenue, the M-44 Connector, and M-11, 28th Street, according to Michigan Department of Transportation, also known as MDOT.
Bronson Healthcare names new chief operating officer for Battle Creek hospital
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After a national search, Joseph du Lac was chosen to serve as a senior vice president and chief operating officer for the Battle Creek hospital, according to Bronson Healthcare in a release Tuesday. Du Lac is expected to oversee operations and build key community relationships...
Multiple stolen items found at Comstock Township residence, deputies say
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies found multiple stolen items, including two stolen vehicles on Monday, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were in the area of E MN Avenue and S 29th Street when they found a travel trailer behind a residence in the area of S 29th Street, according to the sheriff's office.
KDPS investigating a shooting near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting on Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street, close to the Western Michigan University campus. Police received a report of the shooting in the 1300 block of Knollwood around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Keaton Nielsen with...
Pfizer announces $750 million 'major expansion' into Portage facility
PORTAGE, Mich. — Pfizer representatives announced a $750 million investment into its Kalamazoo County facility Monday, building on their phase one Modular Aseptic Processing, or MAP, investment of $465 million from 2018. "Today, Pfizer is making another bold bet on Michigan’s manufacturing strengths and hardworking people,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Tulip Time Festival invites public to 'Join the Dance' with community Dutch dancing
HOLLAND, Mich. — Swap those clogs for some dancing shoes! Tulip Time Festival is inviting the public to "Join the Dance" which is expected to feature Dutch dancing. The 15-minute dance routine is to provide a total body workout and provide health benefits. The dance is helpful for the cardiovascular system and can prevent osteoporosis, according to a Tulip Time spokesperson.
A 30 foot tree is decorated by volunteers for the Village of Lawton
LAWTON, Mich. — The Village of Lawton is gearing up to celebrate the holiday season. Community members, residents, and volunteers gathered on Sunday to decorate parts of downtown Lawton for their lighting ceremony on Dec. 9. A massive 30 foot tree was delivered to the downtown area, courtesy of...
2 shot at an apartment complex in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mich — Deputies responded to the shooting to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Dickman Road where they found one man being treated by family. He had a gunshot wound to his abdomen, deputies said. Another man involved in the shooting fled the scene, deputies said.
