ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam

ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

South Haven city leaders vote to create downtown 'social district'

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven city leaders are moving forward with a plan to create a social district where open containers of alcohol can be carried. A "social district" is a dedicated space within a municipality that would give businesses who have a Michigan Liquor Control Commission permit the opportunity to obtain a City of South Haven permit, and sell alcohol within the district, according to officials.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Harmful algae bloom advisory lifted for Allegan County's Swan Lake

CHESIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A harmful algae bloom advisory issued for Swan Lake in July was lifted Monday due to colder weather, according to the Allegan County Health Department. The advisory was issued because of the presence of harmful algae blooms, but cooler weather often reduces or stops the...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief to present case to Board of Trustees

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a 5-2 vote at the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee's Nov. 28 meeting, former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter is expected to present his case in a second special meeting Monday night. Obreiter, who was involved in various complaints and investigations alongside former battalion...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

University of Michigan Health-West to build new health center in Wayland

WAYLAND, Mich. — Further access to healthcare may be coming to Wayland in 2024. University of Michigan Health-West unveiled plans for a new health center and expanded services for Wayland Tuesday, investing $10.4 million in the community. Nurses' education: Partnership announced, expected to help nurses finish education while working.
WAYLAND, MI
WWMT

Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo announced Monday that drivers and residents in the area should expect delays. Portage Road at Airview Boulevard is expected to be closed Tuesday through Dec. 13 for roadway repairs resulting from a water main break, city officials said. Sidewalks in the area...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo's annual 'Underwear Party' collects clothing for those in need

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In an effort to keep the community warm this winter, Ministry with Community kicked off their Underwear Party Week Monday. Helping the community: Salvation Army 18-hour bell ringing marathon raises over $9,000. "This is our 23rd year of doing this. The community comes together every single...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

South Haven to decide on new safety measures for Lake Michigan beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven officials are expected to meet Monday to review new safety measures for the Lake Michigan beach. A new proposal would require the city to fly two red flags when the water is closed and the conditions are too dangerous, according to city documents. The additional flag coincides with the Michigan Department of Natural Resource's warning system on state-controlled beaches.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Roadwork to cause lane closures in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lane closures are expected due to roadwork at the intersection of M-44 and M-37 also known as East Beltline Avenue until 3 p.m. Tuesday. The closures are expected between Plainfield Avenue, the M-44 Connector, and M-11, 28th Street, according to Michigan Department of Transportation, also known as MDOT.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

KDPS investigating a shooting near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting on Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street, close to the Western Michigan University campus. Police received a report of the shooting in the 1300 block of Knollwood around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Keaton Nielsen with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Pfizer announces $750 million 'major expansion' into Portage facility

PORTAGE, Mich. — Pfizer representatives announced a $750 million investment into its Kalamazoo County facility Monday, building on their phase one Modular Aseptic Processing, or MAP, investment of $465 million from 2018. "Today, Pfizer is making another bold bet on Michigan’s manufacturing strengths and hardworking people,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Tulip Time Festival invites public to 'Join the Dance' with community Dutch dancing

HOLLAND, Mich. — Swap those clogs for some dancing shoes! Tulip Time Festival is inviting the public to "Join the Dance" which is expected to feature Dutch dancing. The 15-minute dance routine is to provide a total body workout and provide health benefits. The dance is helpful for the cardiovascular system and can prevent osteoporosis, according to a Tulip Time spokesperson.
HOLLAND, MI
WWMT

A 30 foot tree is decorated by volunteers for the Village of Lawton

LAWTON, Mich. — The Village of Lawton is gearing up to celebrate the holiday season. Community members, residents, and volunteers gathered on Sunday to decorate parts of downtown Lawton for their lighting ceremony on Dec. 9. A massive 30 foot tree was delivered to the downtown area, courtesy of...
LAWTON, MI
WWMT

2 shot at an apartment complex in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich — Deputies responded to the shooting to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Dickman Road where they found one man being treated by family. He had a gunshot wound to his abdomen, deputies said. Another man involved in the shooting fled the scene, deputies said.
SPRINGFIELD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy