‘The Boys’: Rosemarie DeWitt, Rob Benedict & Elliot Knight Board Season 4; Simon Pegg Sets Return
Rosemarie DeWitt (The Staircase), Rob Benedict (Supernatural), and Elliot Knight (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II) have joined the Season 4 cast of Amazon’s The Boys. DeWitt will play Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) mom opposite returning series star Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead) who plays Hughie’s dad. The Boys, based on the New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, shares a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes,...
epicstream.com
Yellowjackets Season 2 Release Date, News & Update: Star Says She 'Immediately Sobbed' After Reading a Specific Episode of Next Installment
Yellowjackets Season 2 will feature even more brutal violence than Season 1, according to Sophie Nélisse, who plays a young Shauna Shipman in the horror drama. Although the Emmy-nominated series is no stranger to violent representations of blood and gore, Nélisse warns that things will get even messier for the girls.
ComicBook
New Jack Ryan Season 3 Poster Released, Trailer Announced by Prime Video
Time is running out until Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 debuts on Prime Video, and the release of a new poster teases an upcoming trailer. John Krasinski plays the CIA agent Jack Ryan in Amazon's adaptation of the popular Tom Clancy book series, which has been missing from Prime Video ever since Season 2 premiered back in 2019. The show's return should be worth the wait, however, as fans prepare to see Jack Ryan on the run from the government while he fights to clear his name. With a new trailer dropping tomorrow, Jack Ryan is back with a vengeance.
Collider
'1923': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
The Dutton Family was first introduced to the audience in the show Yellowstone and since then the series has made a home in people’s hearts and the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan seems to be unstoppable. The journey to Yellowstone's premiere wasn’t easy, and the popular TV series was rejected several times before it found a home with the Paramount Network. What makes Yellowstone stand out is its phenomenal blend of Western elements with drama, even drawing comparisons to The Sopranos in its idea and scope. Sheridan, the prolific writer, director, producer, and actor, created Paramount's blockbuster hit and has continued to shape the world of the Duttons ever since. Sheridan just extended his multi-year contract with the studio and currently has nine series airing or in development and one of them is the newest prequel, formerly titled 1932 but now renamed 1923.
EW.com
Joanne Whalley says her favorite line of dialogue ever in new Willow series
Joanne Whalley is eager to laugh at her past. The actress, who starred as Sorsha in 1988's Willow and returns as an older, queenly version of the character in the new Disney+ series, is delighted to be back in the fantasy world. But it does come with some baggage, given that she met ex-husband and father of her children, Val Kilmer, on the set of the film.
Wednesday season 2 will feature more of the Addams Family, say co-showrunners
Want more Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley, and Uncle Fester? You'd better hope Netflix renews Wednesday for a second season
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Wednesday: Netflix users decry ‘pointless’ scene in new Addams Family series
Netflix users are decrying a “pointless” moment featured in new series Wednesday.Released earlier this month, the new series is an Addams Family prequel following the character played in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed films by Christina Ricci.Starring in the show, which is receiving acclaim, is Jenna Ortega, whose credits include X and the latest Scream sequel.But its the death of another character that is leaving fans feeling disappointed with the show’s conclusion.In fact, many viewers are agreeing it was unnecessary and are calling for the character to return in season two.Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In Wednesday, Nevermore Academy...
Amazon's ‘The Boys’ Stars Return In Grisly First Teaser For ‘Gen V’ Spinoff
The R-rated superhero spinoff trailer teased guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne.
Netflix confirms Luther movie release date and unveils new look at Idris Elba
Luther, it's cold outside
TVGuide.com
New HBO Max Movies and Shows in December 2022
If you're looking for another reason to put off Christmas shopping, HBO and HBO Max have a bunch. The best new shows and movies coming to HBO and HBO Max in December include the latest season of Gossip Girl, the final season of His Dark Materials, and the return of South Side. But there are some surprising returns, too, like the second seasons of Billie Piper's British dark comedy I Hate Suzie and Terence Nance's experimental comedy Random Acts of Flyness. Looking a little deeper, Doom Patrol returns to HBO Max and HBO has the docuseries Branson, covering billionaire and space enthusiast Richard Branson. And for you movie buffs, there's Amsterdam and The Banshees Of Inisherin.
Prince Harry Accuses The Royal Family Of ‘Planting’ Stories In Bombshell Doc Trailer: ‘It’s A Dirty Game’
“It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?'” Prince Harry says in the opening moments of his Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The first 3 episodes of the docuseries will drop on December 8, followed by the final 3 episodes on December 15.
epicstream.com
One Piece Chapter 1069 Release Date and Time, Spoilers
Cipher Pol 0 has arrived on Egghead Island, and it appears that Dr. Vegapunk has irked everyone, including Rob Lucci. Before the pigeon man can slaughter everyone on the island, he has a fateful reunion with Straw Hat. Find out what happens next in One Piece Chapter 1069, with everything you need to know right here!
Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures
MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
tvinsider.com
‘Shrinking’: Harrison Ford & Jason Segal Comedy Series Releases First Teaser (VIDEO)
Harrison Ford will be starring in one of his first major television roles alongside Jason Segel in Apple TV+‘s upcoming comedy, Shrinking, set to premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27, 2023. The streamer revealed the first teaser (watch below) for the series, which follows a...
epicstream.com
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Anticipate Steel Ball Run Adaptation But NOT From Netflix
The final part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is now out and people are understandably wondering about the franchise's future. Part 6's conclusion naturally has people expecting the anime adaptation of the next manga by Hirohiko Araki. However, they also have specific ideas on what should happen for Steel Ball Run. Fans are making it clear that they don't want Netflix to produce the next anime due to its disastrous handling of Jolyne Cujoh's story.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Riverdale Season 7 Free Online
Best sites to watch Riverdale - Last updated on Dec 02, 2022. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Riverdale online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Riverdale on this page.
ComicBook
Doom Patrol Season 5: Showrunner Addresses More Episodes of DC Series
The fourth season of Doom Patrol is set to debut on HBO Max next week, and while fans are excited for the DC series to be back there's also already questions about whether this season will be the last for the misfit heroes. Fans have good reason to ask those questions — earlier this year, the fate of many DC productions was uncertain following the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery. Now, ahead of the season premiere of the fan-favorite series, Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver is weighing in on its future. In an interview with Screen Rant, Carver said that they are not treating Season 4 like a final season and that there are always more stories to be told.
digitalspy.com
Snowpiercer star lands next movie role
Snowpiercer might be coming to an end, but fans of Mickey Sumner have a brand new opportunity to see her on the big screen. Sumner plays Bess Till in the hit Netflix show based on Bong Joon-ho's 2013 film, and is now set to star alongside Elizabeth Banks in A Mistake.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Apple TV+ Teases Release of Miniseries Developed By Creators of ‘Band of Brothers’
Apple TV+ has released the teaser trailer for its winter 2022-23 schedule. The clip features previews of a number of upcoming releases, including one of the new wartime miniseries, Masters of the Air. The show, starring Austin Butler, comes from the creators of Band of Brothers (2001) and The Pacific (2010).
