Florida State

3 of Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives back in custody

HOUSTON – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are now back in custody. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Patrick Carrier was arrested in Houston. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Eduardo Fuentes was arrested in Edinburg, and Jaquille Chefney was arrested in Austin. Carrier, 47, of Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
WATCH: Around the Table with Animal Advocates

Texas leads the nation in animal shelter deaths, according to the Best Friends Animal Society. The organization says for every 10 dogs that enter an animal shelter here, only four are adopted. That means the rest are euthanized. Shelters and rescues across the Houston region are struggling to address the...
HOUSTON, TX
Republican Caucus backs Dade Phelan as Texas House speaker

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas House Republican Caucus backed House Speaker Dade Phelan, R- Beaumont, over Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, 78-6, during a closed-door meeting at the Capitol. Phelan served as speaker for the first time in the 2021 session.
TEXAS STATE
Foggy mornings with afternoon temps back in the 80s

We started Monday dense fog advisory along our coastal counties. Despite the clouds, we’ll warm up to the lower 80s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of light rain.. Back in the 80s:. High pressure anchored in the eastern Gulf of Mexico will churn in...
FLORIDA STATE

