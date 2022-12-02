Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
3 of Texas’ Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives back in custody
HOUSTON – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are now back in custody. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Patrick Carrier was arrested in Houston. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Eduardo Fuentes was arrested in Edinburg, and Jaquille Chefney was arrested in Austin. Carrier, 47, of Houston,...
Cult leader accused of having wives as young as 9, possibly marrying his own daughter: FBI
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – A 46-year-old alleged polygamist and cult leader in Arizona is accused of having 20 wives, many of whom were underage, and possibly marrying his own daughter, officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigations announced. Samuel Rappylee Bateman, along with his co-conspirators and aiders, is accused of...
John Scott, Texas’ top elections official, to step down at end of year
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Secretary of State John Scott will step down from his role as the state’s top elections official at the end of the year. “When I took office as...
Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick diverge ahead of the legislative session on property taxes, power grid
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The legislative session is more than a month away, but fault lines are already emerging between Texas’ top two Republican leaders on two major issues. Both Gov. Greg Abbott...
WATCH: Around the Table with Animal Advocates
Texas leads the nation in animal shelter deaths, according to the Best Friends Animal Society. The organization says for every 10 dogs that enter an animal shelter here, only four are adopted. That means the rest are euthanized. Shelters and rescues across the Houston region are struggling to address the...
Gov. Greg Abbott says he will nominate retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he will nominate retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state. The announcement comes one day after John Scott said he would step down from the role at the end of the year.
Non-profit helping people on the road to recovery by offering dog boarding
HOUSTON – Giving up on the last relationship still intact and the only relationship that never gives up on you is a hard “no” for people in recovery. With no place for their pets to go, people with addiction often say this is a major reason they do not seek treatment.
Republican Caucus backs Dade Phelan as Texas House speaker
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas House Republican Caucus backed House Speaker Dade Phelan, R- Beaumont, over Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, 78-6, during a closed-door meeting at the Capitol. Phelan served as speaker for the first time in the 2021 session.
Foggy mornings with afternoon temps back in the 80s
We started Monday dense fog advisory along our coastal counties. Despite the clouds, we’ll warm up to the lower 80s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of light rain.. Back in the 80s:. High pressure anchored in the eastern Gulf of Mexico will churn in...
