This story in Killeen, Texas was a little peculiar to me. The Killeen Police Department and Texas Rangers investigated a death of a gentleman that was in police custody. Wayne Joseph Dunlap was a 46-year-old man that was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, burglary of a vehicle, and also mischief. Wayne Joseph Dunlap had multiple warrants out for his arrest which was the reason why he was being transported to the Killeen Police Department jail. While Wayne Joseph Dunlap was waiting for his arrangement, he was unresponsive in his jail cell.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO