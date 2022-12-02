MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Police in Moorhead are investigating a woman's death after her body was found in her home by family members.Police say they were summoned to the house on the 3800 block of 32nd Street South at about 11 p.m. Thursday, and found the victim with traumatic injuries on her body.There were no signs of forced entry, police reported.Police say they're investigating it as a homicide. They have a "person of interest" they're currently pursuing, but there's no reported threat to the public.The victim was not identified, pending an examination by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO