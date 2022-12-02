Read full article on original website
Woman killed in Moorhead identified as suspect's mother
The woman found dead with "traumatic injuries" in Moorhead on Thursday is the mother of the man arrested in connection with her death. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Receia Kollie, 56, of Moorhead, died from multiple sharp force injuries following an incident at a home on the 3800 block of 32nd Street South.
trfradio.com
TRF Woman Cited For Assaulting Bartender
Police responded to an assault at a bar Sunday evening in Thief River Falls. According to the report, police responded to 212 2nd Street East where a person had “assaulted the bartender and broke her glasses”. Thonya Lee Fogarty, 49, of Thief River Falls has been cited for 5th Degree Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Damage to Property.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man arrested in connection to homicide in western Minnesota
(Moorhead, MN)--The suspect in a Moorhead homicide that left a woman dead with “traumatic injuries” in her home Thursday night has been arrested. On Thursday evening, police were called to a home on the 3800 block of 32nd Street South in Moorhead after the woman was found dead by members of her family.
KNOX News Radio
Pursuit on I-29 near Harwood
A Fargo man faces numerous charges after a high speed chase on I-29 Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Patrol says 29-year old Chase Dubford was clocked speeding on a motorcycle. Authorities say the suspect fled northbound hitting 120 mph before exiting at Harwood. The trooper terminated the chase for safety...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Man found on pillar of Moorhead bridge, traffic moving again
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the top of a railroad bridge, 25-35 feet above the westbound shoulder of I-94. Moorhead Police say the man was found around 4 PM near the 2000 block of 28th Ave S on top of a railroad bridge support pillar.
lptv.org
Redby Locals Arrested in Two Separate Drug Busts
The Red Lake Police Department has reported the arrest of four individuals after two separate drug busts in November. According to the Red Lake Police Department, the first arrest occurred on November 29 following a routine traffic stop. Kendrick Sayers, 19, of Redby was stopped by officials after they received reports of him running past a school bus stop arm. Sayers was then placed in custody for Unlawful Transportation of Controlled Prescription Medication.
KNOX News Radio
Suspect in MN woman’s death arrested in ND
A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family members were checking on the woman at her residence Thursday when they found her body. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are not releasing her identity.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Homicide under investigation in South Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- More details are coming into focus after a police presence led to Minnesota BCA responding to a home in South Moorhead early Friday morning. The Moorhead Police Department tells us they are investigating a supposed homicide after conducting a welfare check at a home near the intersection of 32nd street south and 38th avenue south. Officers arrived on scene around 11 p.m. Thursday night and found a woman's body with traumatic injuries, though there was no forced entry into the home.
voiceofalexandria.com
Pedestrian is struck and killed in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Otter Tail County. The incident took place Monday evening in Rush Lake Township. According to the report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee drive by Dexter Brown, 32, of Otter Tail, was traveling northbound on Highway 78 when it struck a pedestrian walking in the lane, near Round Lake Loop north of Otter Tail.
Moorhead Police investigate woman's death
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Police in Moorhead are investigating a woman's death after her body was found in her home by family members.Police say they were summoned to the house on the 3800 block of 32nd Street South at about 11 p.m. Thursday, and found the victim with traumatic injuries on her body.There were no signs of forced entry, police reported.Police say they're investigating it as a homicide. They have a "person of interest" they're currently pursuing, but there's no reported threat to the public.The victim was not identified, pending an examination by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.
KELOLAND TV
Suspect in Minnesota woman’s death arrested in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. – A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family members were checking on...
Minnesota Tow Truck Driver Sentenced for Meth Trafficking
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A northern Minnesota tow truck operator has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he was caught trafficking large quantities of meth three different times from February 2020 to September 2021. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway received his prison...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police attempting to find man wanted for several crimes in area
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is on the hunt for a man wanted for aggravated reckless endangerment, along with two other probation violation warrants. FPD says they at one point Wednesday evening set up a perimeter in the 1600 block of 34th street south to find 22-year-old Tremane Rainey, but were unsuccessful in finding him.
kvrr.com
West Fargo man charged with threatening to kill probation officer
MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A West Fargo man has been charged with threatening to murder his probation officer. The Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s office says 69-year-old Robert Ivers became upset following a hearing to revoke his probation for a previous felony conviction. Ivers was taken to an interview room where...
Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Court records show in September...
Woman found dead in Moorhead home with traumatic injuries
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A woman has been found dead in a Moorhead home with apparent traumatic injuries and authorities were searching on Friday for a man believed to be driving her vehicle. Moorhead police asked the public for help on Friday, after family members went to check on the woman Thursday night and found […]
KNOX News Radio
Fire destroys shop near Perham
Otter Tail County authorities say a wood stove apparently caused a structure fire this (Thu) morning. The County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:05 AM, a passing motorist reported seeing flames coming through the roof of a shop southwest of Perham. Upon arrival, responders saw flames coming through the...
voiceofalexandria.com
It's “ASK A TROOPER” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another “ASK A TROOPER" segment. Question: I am driving a bus full of band students to an event and I want to know if I am required to pull a trailer to haul the band equipment. I am an experienced bus driver, but parking will be very tight and it will be next to impossible to back the bus with a trailer. Can we keep the band equipment on the bus with the students?
lakesarearadio.net
Lack of Bus Drivers Forcing Lake Park Audubon School District to Cancel Routes and Extracurricular Activities
LAKE PARK (KDLM) – The Lake Park Audubon School District says they’re in drastic need of bus drivers. Lake Park Audubon has had to cancel routes and extracurricular activities due to lack of bus drivers multiple times this year. “When our bus drivers are ill, we have no substitute drivers to cover for them,” said the District.
KNOX News Radio
TRF couple charged with tax crimes
A Thief River Falls couple has been charged with multiple tax crimes in Minnesota. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has charged Harlan and Nancy Kirkeide with three felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and failing to pay income tax. The Kirkeides allegedly failed to...
