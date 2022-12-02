Read full article on original website
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County on Monday, December 5, 2022. According to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, on June 14, 2021 the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at 1804 Northwest Highway 50 near Kingsville, for a reported shooting. Two victims had left the residence and driven to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to one of the victims.
KC man accused of killing, dismembering man found not guilty of murder, armed criminal action
CLAY COUNTY — Colton Stock, a Kansas City man accused of killing and dismembering another man then setting him on fire was found not guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in his jury trial. The jury did find Stock guilty of abandoning a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Four 17-year-olds charged in connection with Shawnee homicide
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Four additional people, all 17 years old, have been charged in connection with a homicide in Shawnee last week. According Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, the four teens who have been charged are:. Sabrina Clark. Kyleigh Guzman. Roger Hernandez. Fernando Gonzalez-Prado. The DA said...
Four more teens charged in deadly Shawnee shooting
Four more teenagers have been charged Monday in a deadly Shawnee shooting that occurred Nov. 30.
2 wounded in shooting on North Oak Trafficway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said they are investigating after two people were wounded in a shooting Monday night. Police officers were called about 8:45 p.m. to the 8000 block of North Oak Trafficway and found two victims. Authorities said they were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Kansas City man 'fired warning shot' that killed man
KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed against a Kansas City man who fired shots from his vehicle, fatally wounding man on the street, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andrew Harold Bostic, 62, faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to...
Troopers Arrest KC Woman On Warrant
A Kansas City woman was arrested in Caldwell County Saturday. State Troopers report 60-year-old Annette Williams was arrested at about 8:50 pm for alleged driving without a license and on a Clay County warrant for alleged driving without a license. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Vigil held in KCMO for 16-year-old double homicide victim
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday night, a vigil was held to remember a 16-year-old killed in a double homicide near 38th and Garfield. Family and friends met near 39th Street and Bruce R. Watkins Drive to remember 16-year-old De’Vohn Dudley-Reese. His father told the crowd he was...
Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide south of Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities identified the victims in a Monday shooting south of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says they found David Koch, 55, and his daughter Hayden Koch, 13, dead from gunshot wounds. They say initial evidence indicates both were killed by gunshots, with David’s appearing to be self-inflicted.
Sheriff: 13-year-old among two dead at Kansas home
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victims as 55-year-old David M. Koch and his 13-year-old daughter, Hayden Koch. Just after 7 a.m. Monday deputies were called to the residence in the 700 block of E 1550 Road southeast of Lawrence for a possible shooting, according to sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
KC man charged in dismemberment case found not guilty on some charges
A Kansas City man accused of killing and dismembering a man before setting him on fire was found not guilty on some charges this week.
Four 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old charged for Johnson County shooting death
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Charges have been filed in the shooting death of a man in Johnson County. Police say Jarod Rogers, 25, was found critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 30, outside a Shawnee, Kansas, business. He died several days later from his wounds. Four 17-year-olds and...
Two people found shot to death in a rural Douglas County home
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found shot to death in a home south of Lawrence, Kansas, on Monday. Deputies were notified just after 7 a.m. of a possible shooting in the 700 Block of East 1550 Road in rural Douglas County.
Decomposing Body Of Girl, 5, Found At Home With Piles Of Trash; Mother Arrested
A woman in Missouri is facing charges for the death of her 5-year-old daughter and for subjecting the child's twin to severe neglect. Both the children showed signs of malnourishment and were found inside an apartment that had a pile of trash. Adair R. Fish, 43, called 911 and told...
KCK man charged after allegedly shooting, killing estranged wife outside home
Wyandotte County prosecutors charged a man with first-degree murder for the shooting death of his estranged wife in Kansas City, Kansas.
Man charged in Shawnee deadly shooting, others remain in custody
Kansas man Fernando Reyes-Lara has been charged with 1st-Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery in the death of 25-year-old man Jarod Rogers.
Kansas City, Missouri, police chief down to three candidates
Finalists for the next Kansas City police chief are down to three candidates including, Major Stacey Graves, DeShawn Beaufort, and Scott Ebner.
Officials release new information after two found dead in Douglas County shootings
The Douglas County Sheriff's office is investigating after deputies find two bodies in a house southeast of Lawrence.
‘Miscarriage of justice’: Family of slain KC man outraged as suspect gets plea deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From first-degree murder to involuntary manslaughter. That’s the change in charges in the 2017 shooting death of Marco Green. William Johnson was supposed to stand trial Dec. 12, but Friday, a judge accepted a plea deal in the case, lessening his charge to involuntary manslaughter.
Man charged in shooting in Shawnee that killed Kansas City, Missouri, man
1 of the five suspects in custody in the fatal shooting that killed a 25-year-old man in Shawnee has been charged.
