ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmmo.com

INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY

An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County on Monday, December 5, 2022. According to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, on June 14, 2021 the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at 1804 Northwest Highway 50 near Kingsville, for a reported shooting. Two victims had left the residence and driven to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to one of the victims.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Four 17-year-olds charged in connection with Shawnee homicide

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Four additional people, all 17 years old, have been charged in connection with a homicide in Shawnee last week. According Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, the four teens who have been charged are:. Sabrina Clark. Kyleigh Guzman. Roger Hernandez. Fernando Gonzalez-Prado. The DA said...
SHAWNEE, KS
KMBC.com

2 wounded in shooting on North Oak Trafficway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said they are investigating after two people were wounded in a shooting Monday night. Police officers were called about 8:45 p.m. to the 8000 block of North Oak Trafficway and found two victims. Authorities said they were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas City man 'fired warning shot' that killed man

KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed against a Kansas City man who fired shots from his vehicle, fatally wounding man on the street, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andrew Harold Bostic, 62, faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest KC Woman On Warrant

A Kansas City woman was arrested in Caldwell County Saturday. State Troopers report 60-year-old Annette Williams was arrested at about 8:50 pm for alleged driving without a license and on a Clay County warrant for alleged driving without a license. She was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Vigil held in KCMO for 16-year-old double homicide victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday night, a vigil was held to remember a 16-year-old killed in a double homicide near 38th and Garfield. Family and friends met near 39th Street and Bruce R. Watkins Drive to remember 16-year-old De’Vohn Dudley-Reese. His father told the crowd he was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide south of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities identified the victims in a Monday shooting south of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says they found David Koch, 55, and his daughter Hayden Koch, 13, dead from gunshot wounds. They say initial evidence indicates both were killed by gunshots, with David’s appearing to be self-inflicted.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: 13-year-old among two dead at Kansas home

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victims as 55-year-old David M. Koch and his 13-year-old daughter, Hayden Koch. Just after 7 a.m. Monday deputies were called to the residence in the 700 block of E 1550 Road southeast of Lawrence for a possible shooting, according to sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Two people found shot to death in a rural Douglas County home

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found shot to death in a home south of Lawrence, Kansas, on Monday. Deputies were notified just after 7 a.m. of a possible shooting in the 700 Block of East 1550 Road in rural Douglas County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy