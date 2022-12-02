An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County on Monday, December 5, 2022. According to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, on June 14, 2021 the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at 1804 Northwest Highway 50 near Kingsville, for a reported shooting. Two victims had left the residence and driven to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to one of the victims.

