Connecticut State

Friedlander returns to state chamber, will serve as SVP for communications

Kevin Friedlander has been named senior vice president, communications, of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, the organization announced. For Friedlander, who began in the role last week, it’s a return to an organization he knows well, as he previously worked at the chamber from 1996-2010. Friedlander has spent the past 13 years working as a senior regional communications manager for Wells Fargo.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey American Water unveils $2.5M treatment upgrade to Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant

Camden-based New Jersey American Water recently celebrated its $2.5 million investment in the Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant. Treatment process upgrades include the installation of Advanced Oxidation Processes to properly treat 1,4-dioxane, a soon-to-be-regulated compound found in source water. In February 2020, routine New Jersey American Water testing in...
CAMDEN, NJ
Pinnacle Treatment Centers opens Lacey facility to provide opioid addiction treatment

Headquartered in Mount Laurel, Pinnacle Treatment Centers on Monday said it opened Lacey Treatment Services, its 11th outpatient location in the Garden State. Located at 411 Route 9, Suite 1, the Medicaid-friendly Lacey Treatment Services will offer medication-assisted treatment for adult men and women, including FDA-approved medicines such as methadone and buprenorphine, which curb withdrawal symptoms from heroin and opioid addiction; prevent relapse; and help ease the physical discomfort that accompanies opioid recovery. Individual counseling, group counseling and peer support services are provided as part of a holistic approach to patient care.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
EVs in N.J.: A look at the top counties and towns for ownership

One of every 100 cars in the state is now an electric vehicle — and that doesn’t include hybrids. NJ101.5 crunched the numbers. Here are the ZIP codes that have the most registered EVs:. Princeton (08540): 1,019;. Monroe Township (08831): 727;. Edison (08820): 585;. Lakewood (08701): 561;. Livingston...
Velez, Diaz honored as trailblazers by Hispanic Chamber

Jen Velez, executive vice president, health and network solutions, at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, has a resume of accomplishments that are as long as her current title. As a longtime health care executive and the longest-serving human services commissioner in state history, Velez was an ideal...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Sciortino named senior adviser for strategic communications in Governor’s Office

Jennifer Sciortino will join the Governor’s Office as senior adviser for strategic communications, effective Monday, the office announced Friday. Sciortino, who has served as director of communications at the Department of the Treasury since the start of Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration in January 2018, will report to acting Communications Director Alexandra Altman.

