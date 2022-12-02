Read full article on original website
Related
roi-nj.com
New Jersey Community Capital receives $1M investment from 1st Colonial Community Bank
New Jersey Community Capital, the state of New Jersey’s largest community development financial institution, on Friday announced it received a $1 million investment from 1st Colonial Community Bank to support socially driven investments in New Jersey communities of opportunity. This investment, NJCC’s first ever from 1st Colonial Community Bank,...
roi-nj.com
Consumer advocate groups warn N.J. could be vulnerable to unexpectedly high utility bills
Consumer advocate groups are warning that, unless new rules are introduced ahead of unexpected winter weather or other pressures on the energy grid, customers in transmission company PJM Interconnection‘s regions, such as New Jersey, could be vulnerable to unexpectedly high power bills. To prevent that, the large grid operator...
roi-nj.com
Friedlander returns to state chamber, will serve as SVP for communications
Kevin Friedlander has been named senior vice president, communications, of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, the organization announced. For Friedlander, who began in the role last week, it’s a return to an organization he knows well, as he previously worked at the chamber from 1996-2010. Friedlander has spent the past 13 years working as a senior regional communications manager for Wells Fargo.
roi-nj.com
State’s last coal-fired power plant will be transformed into its largest energy storage project
Himanshu Saxena, CEO of Starwood Energy, the owner of the last coal-operating plant in New Jersey, hopes its implosion last weekend will not go down as the end of an era — but, rather the start of one. The Logan Generating site in Swedesboro, which began operations in 1994,...
roi-nj.com
New Jersey American Water unveils $2.5M treatment upgrade to Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant
Camden-based New Jersey American Water recently celebrated its $2.5 million investment in the Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant. Treatment process upgrades include the installation of Advanced Oxidation Processes to properly treat 1,4-dioxane, a soon-to-be-regulated compound found in source water. In February 2020, routine New Jersey American Water testing in...
roi-nj.com
Pinnacle Treatment Centers opens Lacey facility to provide opioid addiction treatment
Headquartered in Mount Laurel, Pinnacle Treatment Centers on Monday said it opened Lacey Treatment Services, its 11th outpatient location in the Garden State. Located at 411 Route 9, Suite 1, the Medicaid-friendly Lacey Treatment Services will offer medication-assisted treatment for adult men and women, including FDA-approved medicines such as methadone and buprenorphine, which curb withdrawal symptoms from heroin and opioid addiction; prevent relapse; and help ease the physical discomfort that accompanies opioid recovery. Individual counseling, group counseling and peer support services are provided as part of a holistic approach to patient care.
roi-nj.com
EVs in N.J.: A look at the top counties and towns for ownership
One of every 100 cars in the state is now an electric vehicle — and that doesn’t include hybrids. NJ101.5 crunched the numbers. Here are the ZIP codes that have the most registered EVs:. Princeton (08540): 1,019;. Monroe Township (08831): 727;. Edison (08820): 585;. Lakewood (08701): 561;. Livingston...
roi-nj.com
TechUnited’s Price: Make entire state 10-year, tax-free zone for innovative startups
New Jersey should make the entire state a tax-free zone for startups. Oh, and it should increase the angel tax credit to 75%, from 25%. That’s not the way Aaron Price, CEO of TechUnited: New Jersey sees it. Price sees it as an aggressive — but smart — plan...
roi-nj.com
N.J. utilities, responding to N.C. incident, say security of facilities is top priority
The attack on a power transmission site in Moore County, North Carolina, is wreaking havoc in the state — and has the governor suggesting more needs to be done to protect the state’s infrastructure. The incident, which took place this weekend, has knocked out power for approximately 45,000...
roi-nj.com
Velez, Diaz honored as trailblazers by Hispanic Chamber
Jen Velez, executive vice president, health and network solutions, at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, has a resume of accomplishments that are as long as her current title. As a longtime health care executive and the longest-serving human services commissioner in state history, Velez was an ideal...
roi-nj.com
At Hispanic Chamber gala, it’s all about harnessing the power of ‘Familia’
Alejandro Ferrer was gracious when talking about his journey from aspiring chef in Venezuela to successful business owner in New Jersey. While he put in all the work and overcame all of the obstacles that only an immigrant entrepreneur truly can understand, Ferrer was quick to acknowledge the many others who helped him along the way.
roi-nj.com
Great food, better story: Inspirational Cervantes brings Chilangos restaurant to Hillsborough
Let’s get something straight right from the top: The second Chilangos restaurant, which opened last month in Hillsborough, will not have 275 brands of tequila — one of the calling cards of the original establishment in Highlands. It will only have 125. “For now,” owner and celebrity chef...
roi-nj.com
It takes a village: Wells Fargo backs JA’s BizTown project, which helps kids learn ins and outs of hometown economics
The 12-week classroom program created by Junior Achievement of New Jersey is a strong start. It teaches tens of thousands of 5th-graders around New Jersey the basics of business finance. The learning, however, comes alive when those students make an all-day visit to BizTown, JA’s 8,000-square-foot simulation of a town...
roi-nj.com
Grubb, co-founder of MEL JIF, honored with Distinguished Public Service Award by League of Municipalities
David Grubb, co-founder and executive director of the Municipal Excess Liability Joint Insurance Fund, was recently honored as one of the 2022 recipients of the Distinguished Public Service Award by the New Jersey League of Municipalities. The NJLM Distinguished Public Service Award is presented to individuals and organizations that have,...
roi-nj.com
Sciortino named senior adviser for strategic communications in Governor’s Office
Jennifer Sciortino will join the Governor’s Office as senior adviser for strategic communications, effective Monday, the office announced Friday. Sciortino, who has served as director of communications at the Department of the Treasury since the start of Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration in January 2018, will report to acting Communications Director Alexandra Altman.
roi-nj.com
Lagos, DeAngelo elevated to deputy chief of staff positions in Murphy administration
Stephanie Lagos and Michelle DeAngelo have been elevated to deputy chief of staff roles in Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration, and Edwin Torres was promoted to digital director, it was announced Friday. Lagos, who has served as chief of staff to first lady Tammy Murphy since November 2017, now also...
