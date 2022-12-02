(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota lawmakers learn this morning (Tuesday 9:30 a-m) whether the state's projected budget surplus will be more or less than the 12-billion dollars that was forecasted last February. It comes at a time of great concern over inflation and a possible recession, which Hamline University analyst David Schultz contends ought to temper any permanent increases in spending. Schultz notes that Democrats would like to increase funding for education, early childhood ed, child care and other projects, but these are not one-time funding. Schultz says among one-time uses for a surplus: a tax rebate, which Governor Tim Walz is again pushing, one-time infusion into specific programs or more money in the rainy day fund.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO