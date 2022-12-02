Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
MnDot snowplow naming contest is back
(St. Paul MN-) Back by popular demand, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is pleased to once again invite the public to help name another round of eight snowplows – one for each MnDOT district in the state. Past winners include creative names like Betty Whiteout, Plowy McPlowFace, Ctrl Salt...
willmarradio.com
Manufacturer accused of selling THC gummies that were too strong
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is filing a civil lawsuit in Clay County against T-H-C edible manufacturers and retailers it says violated Minnesota law. The state law that took effect in July allows the sale of food and beverages that contain up to five milligrams of T-H-C per serving. A news conference on the lawsuit is set for 1 p.m. today (Monday) at the State Capitol. Many cities and counties have put a temporary moratorium on sales of T-H-C edibles and drinks. Local government officials say the new law is confusing because recreational marijuana is not legal in Minnesota.
willmarradio.com
Lawmaker learn size of budget surplus Tuesday
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota lawmakers learn this morning (Tuesday 9:30 a-m) whether the state's projected budget surplus will be more or less than the 12-billion dollars that was forecasted last February. It comes at a time of great concern over inflation and a possible recession, which Hamline University analyst David Schultz contends ought to temper any permanent increases in spending. Schultz notes that Democrats would like to increase funding for education, early childhood ed, child care and other projects, but these are not one-time funding. Schultz says among one-time uses for a surplus: a tax rebate, which Governor Tim Walz is again pushing, one-time infusion into specific programs or more money in the rainy day fund.
Comments / 0