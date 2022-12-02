Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicKenner, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Workforce development concerns take center stage at WorkBoat ShowDoug Stewart
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
A Brief Story of France and New Orleans
"It was a lovely evening and visit to have President d'Estaing come to Louisiana and New Orleans. It was a very important moment in our city's history and relationship with France."
WWL-TV
Crowds turn out to see French President Macron
NEW ORLEANS — President Macron took extra time to stop and greet most of the people who lined the streets as he walked by. Some were French citizens living in New Orleans. When Emmanuel Macron got off of the plane, Governor Jon Bel Edwards said he was overcome by the greeting at the airport. There was a jazz band and the Mardi Gras Indians, which, of course, are only in New Orleans.
Investigation Opened into New Orleans Mayor Living in Luxury Apartment on Taxpayers’ Dime
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in hot water after allegations have surfaced that she is misappropriating tax dollars (AGaiN) to fund her lavish city-owned apartment in the French Quarter. “The use of the [apartment] is provided to the mayor of the city,” said Cantrell during a news conference Wednesday....
NOLA.com
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Dec. 6
The Grammy-winning pianist and Kenner native, performed last week at President Joe Biden’s first White House state dinner. The White House hosted French President Emmanuel Macron, who the next day went on to tour Batiste’s old stomping grounds in New Orleans. “An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste’s music inspires and brings people together,” a spokesperson for First Lady Jill Biden said.
theadvocate.com
French language enthusiasts welcome Macron, who offers encouragement
Warren Perrin of Lafayette got something extra special during President Emmanuel Macron’s appearance before French language enthusiasts at the New Orleans Museum of Art on Friday. He got a handshake and a few words of acknowledgement from the French head of state, who was promoting during his U.S. visit this week – among other things – French language education.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Where French President Macron should eat in French-influenced New Orleans
We don’t get too many world leaders coming through New Orleans, but when they do it’s natural to wonder what our home looks like through their eyes. And since this is New Orleans, we are going to be curious about what they eat, too. For French President Emmanuel...
NOLA.com
Renovation of this rare historic French Quarter building has preservationists in a huff
New Orleans preservationists are in a huff over a $1 million renovation project on one of the rarest historic buildings in the French Quarter, claiming that recent work has damaged original aspects of the structure and that contractors ignored expert advice. Madame John's Legacy, the historic house at 632 Dumaine...
fox8live.com
French First Lady Bridgett Macron visits French public school charter school Lycée Français
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, visited the local French public charter school Lycée Français. She arrived around 3 p.m.; Madame Bridgett Macron toured the uptown school. She is a former educator and made a unique point to be here. This is the...
NOLA.com
Tourist beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel loved the blues and New Orleans
Three days after the launch of a brutal murder investigation, the New Orleans coroner released the identity of a tourist beaten to death by an intruder in his Lower Garden District hotel room while his wife of more than 50 years looked on. David Sorenson, 73, was a fixture of...
Dept. Homeland Security extends deadline for obtaining REAL ID
The department says this will give states more time to ensure residents have the correct documents to meet security standards set by the REAL ID Act.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans has released an internal report on a former New Orleans police captain who was the subject of a series of Fox 8 investigations into potential double-dipping and payroll discrepancies. Sabrina Richardson was suspended based on the findings that raise more questions...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Louisiana resident Angela Alvarez is the Latin Grammy Awards' oldest winner
Is it true that 95-year-old Latin Grammy Award winner Angela Alvarez lives in or around New Orleans? I believe I heard her say something like that in an interview. Angela Alvarez is a Baton Rouge resident who, at age 95, is the Latin Grammy Awards’ oldest winner. She was named best new artist at the Latin Grammys ceremony on Nov. 17.
NOLA.com
Talking Business: Liberty Bank's Alden McDonald says New Orleans East deserves investment
A lot has changed in the 50 years since Alden McDonald Sr. founded New Orleans-based Liberty Bank, which he has grown into the largest Black-owned bank in the U.S. But Black borrowers continue to face many challenges, including securing loans in the first place and finding enough equity to build small businesses into large ones. Meanwhile, New Orleans East, where his bank is based, has been unfairly tarnished as a place not worthy of investment, he said — something that he's fought to change.
NOLA.com
District Attorney Jason Williams fights payouts for wrongfully convicted defendants
Two lawsuits filed by wrongfully convicted men against the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office in the last year are forcing District Attorney Jason Williams to confront the potential financial risks of his push to right past wrongs. Kuantay Reeder and Kaliegh Smith, who served a combined 42 years in prison...
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
With the city restored as much as possible to normalcy, Covington officials are attempting to learn how much recovery and clean-up for the Nov. 21 tornado will cost. Mayor Keith Villere and other officials have estimated the tornado caused about $2.8 million in damage to Covington when it hit the city’s west side and took an eastern path across town to Claiborne Hill shopping center. It also impacted Lonesome Pines in the Abita Springs area and Talisheek.
Woman in critical condition medevaced from cruise ship near Venice, La
A 64-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Venice, La. on Sunday.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains records the City of New Orleans first refused to turn over after a FOX 8 attorney sent a demand letter to the City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney first said the records were part of an ongoing investigation. However, a letter from attorney Scott Sternberg argued the timesheets FOX 8 requested were indeed public records and should be turned over.
NOLA.com
Chris Christie's niece kicked off New Orleans plane, injured 6 deputies, officials say
After getting forced off an airplane for asking passengers who appeared to her to be Latino whether they were drug mules, a niece of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie bit, kicked and spit on Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies trying to detain her on Thanksgiving Day at Louis Armstrong International Airport, authorities said.
Woman medevaced from cruise ship near Port Sulphur, Louisiana
A 29-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur, La. Saturday evening.
WDSU
Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from Carnival Valor on Saturday
The Coast Guard reports that they medevaced a 29-year-old woman from a cruise ship on Saturday evening on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call around 7:10 p.m. from the Carnival Valor that a crewmember was in need of immediate medical care.
Comments / 8