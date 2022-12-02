NEW ORLEANS — President Macron took extra time to stop and greet most of the people who lined the streets as he walked by. Some were French citizens living in New Orleans. When Emmanuel Macron got off of the plane, Governor Jon Bel Edwards said he was overcome by the greeting at the airport. There was a jazz band and the Mardi Gras Indians, which, of course, are only in New Orleans.

