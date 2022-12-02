ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL-TV

Crowds turn out to see French President Macron

NEW ORLEANS — President Macron took extra time to stop and greet most of the people who lined the streets as he walked by. Some were French citizens living in New Orleans. When Emmanuel Macron got off of the plane, Governor Jon Bel Edwards said he was overcome by the greeting at the airport. There was a jazz band and the Mardi Gras Indians, which, of course, are only in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Dec. 6

The Grammy-winning pianist and Kenner native, performed last week at President Joe Biden’s first White House state dinner. The White House hosted French President Emmanuel Macron, who the next day went on to tour Batiste’s old stomping grounds in New Orleans. “An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste’s music inspires and brings people together,” a spokesperson for First Lady Jill Biden said.
GRAMBLING, LA
theadvocate.com

French language enthusiasts welcome Macron, who offers encouragement

Warren Perrin of Lafayette got something extra special during President Emmanuel Macron’s appearance before French language enthusiasts at the New Orleans Museum of Art on Friday. He got a handshake and a few words of acknowledgement from the French head of state, who was promoting during his U.S. visit this week – among other things – French language education.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Talking Business: Liberty Bank's Alden McDonald says New Orleans East deserves investment

A lot has changed in the 50 years since Alden McDonald Sr. founded New Orleans-based Liberty Bank, which he has grown into the largest Black-owned bank in the U.S. But Black borrowers continue to face many challenges, including securing loans in the first place and finding enough equity to build small businesses into large ones. Meanwhile, New Orleans East, where his bank is based, has been unfairly tarnished as a place not worthy of investment, he said — something that he's fought to change.
ATLANTA, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

With the city restored as much as possible to normalcy, Covington officials are attempting to learn how much recovery and clean-up for the Nov. 21 tornado will cost. Mayor Keith Villere and other officials have estimated the tornado caused about $2.8 million in damage to Covington when it hit the city’s west side and took an eastern path across town to Claiborne Hill shopping center. It also impacted Lonesome Pines in the Abita Springs area and Talisheek.
COVINGTON, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains records the City of New Orleans first refused to turn over after a FOX 8 attorney sent a demand letter to the City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney first said the records were part of an ongoing investigation. However, a letter from attorney Scott Sternberg argued the timesheets FOX 8 requested were indeed public records and should be turned over.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from Carnival Valor on Saturday

The Coast Guard reports that they medevaced a 29-year-old woman from a cruise ship on Saturday evening on the Mississippi River near Port Sulphur. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call around 7:10 p.m. from the Carnival Valor that a crewmember was in need of immediate medical care.
PORT SULPHUR, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy