Willmar water rates going up to pay for new water treatment plant
(Willmar MN-) Willmar residents will be seeing a water rate increase of 20% next year. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says it is necessary to help pay for a new water treatment plant going up in northeast Willmar. Valiant says the increase will be on the February utility bill, and is part of a 4-year rate increase. Next year the rates will go up another 5%, then 4%, then 3. The city had asked the legislature for bonding money to help with the project but lawmakers failed to get one passed this year...
Willmar City Council holds Truth in Taxation Hearing Monday night
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council tonight will take one of their final actions before approving next year's budget. City Administrator Leslie Valiant and City Operations Director Kyle Box say they will conduct their Truth in Taxation Hearing... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...The City Council will...
$35 Million Real Estate Fraud Involves Stearns County Properties
(KNSI) – Matt Onofrio went from being a nurse anesthetist at Mayo Clinic to a famed real estate mogul, supposedly worth $160 million, in under three years. His eye-popping success turned out to be a case of too good to be true, according to the United States Department of Justice. Onofrio was indicted for three instances of bank fraud on November 23rd in U.S. Federal District Court.
Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary
(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
New Renville County K-9 not trained to sniff out marijuana
(Olivia MN-) When rookie Renville County K-9 officer Maverick helped officers in a drug bust in Renville November 23rd, he sniffed-out the bag containing 500 grams of cocaine, not the 29 pounds of marijuana. Sheriff Scott Hable says it was the first day on the job for the pure bred German Shepherd. Hable says they recently received the dog who came to Minnesota from Poland...he and his handler, Deputy Luke Jakes spent 14 weeks training for people tracking, handler protection, criminal apprehension and drug detection. But Hable says in anticipation of Minnesota making recreational cannabis legal, Maverick was not trained to detect marijuana...
Prinsburg City Council rejects anti-abortion ordinance
(Prinsburg MN-) The Prinsburg City Council Friday unanimously voted to reject a proposed anti-abortion ordinance. The ordinance was proposed by Prinsburg resident Tim Miller, which would have allowed any city resident to sue anyone who provides an abortion in the city. Miller says after the news broke that the city would looking at such an ordinance, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sent a letter to the city telling them it would be unconstitutional...
Parts are hard to find for Willmar's wind turbines
(Willmar MN-) Willmar's two wind turbines are still about 6 years away from reaching what is considered the end of their useful life, and Willmar Municipal Utilities officials hope they will be able to keep them running up to that point. WMU General Manager John Harren says the problem is getting parts. The turbines were produced by the German company Dewind, which has since been sold and resold, and is currently in liquidation. Harren says so far, when there's been a breakdown, they've been able to locate parts on the internet...
Willmar military coffee gathering Monday at community center
(Willmar MN-) Monday is another of the twice-a-month coffee gatherings for veterans at the Willmar Community Center. The informal meetings are a chance to talk with others who have served our country both in times of war and peace. Organizer and Vietnam War Vet Ron Mackedanz says sometimes it's good to just talk...
Heglund Catering teaming up with Foxhole to create new brewpub in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Heglund Catering is moving from it's location on the MnWest Technology Campus in Willmar. Grant and Cari Huisinga have owned Heglund for 16 years and have been at MnWest for 15, but Grant says as of January 1st they will be in their new location next to the new Foxhole Brewpub on North Highway 71, next to Whitney Music...
Willmar murder suspect to be sentenced Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) One of the Willmar residents charged with murder in the drug-related death of a young Pennock women this past April will be sentenced in Kandiyohi County District Court Tuesday afternoon. In September, 20-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Manslaughter-Culpable Negligence Creating Unreasonable Risk. A charge of 3rd Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Manslaugter were dismissed, and Oothoudt Willprecht will be sentenced at 3 p.m. Tuesday by Judge Stephen Wentzell. Police say she and co-defendant Hudiefe Mire of Willmar sold 19-year-old Samantha Myers pills that she thought were percocet or oxycodon, but they contained fentanyl, which killed her. Mire faced the more-serious charges, but he posted bail this past spring and hasn't been seen since. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Man charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says that 33-year-old Derek Edward Fischer has been charged in Douglas County District Court with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. According to the report, Fischer and his business partner are partners and owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal...
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
Possible human remains found in wreckage of Renville County crash
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement in Renville County are investigating a gruesome discovery. At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burned-up vehicle located in a drainage ditch. Upon locating the vehicle, law enforcement discovered suspected human remains inside. The remains...
Stearns County Deputy Uses Technology to Catch Burglary Suspect
Stearns County is using thermal imaging in squad cars. I was joined by Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka to talk about this. He says they've added this technology within the last two years and recently used this to find and arrest a burglary suspect in the Albany area. Soyka explains there was a burglary in progress a couple of weeks ago to a pole shed north of Albany. He says the home owner has motion detected lights and saw someone actively try to break into the shed at 3:00 in the morning. A Stearns County deputy was nearby and located the suspect hiding in the woods using the thermal imaging technology. Soyka indicates the deputy probably wouldn't have been able to find this person without the technology. He says the suspect had the stolen property on them.
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
Elna Schonholtz
Elna Schonholtz, age 91, of Redwood Falls passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Garnette Gardens. A family memorial service will be held in the spring. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com. Born on a farm near Lowell,...
You Gotta See This Post About Todd County’s Amish Christmas Lights
Growing up in Long Prairie makes a person really familiar with the Amish community. There are about 2,000 Amish residents in Todd County, stores have hitching posts in the parking lot, and if you need farm fresh eggs, quilts, or lumber work done you went to the Amish. When I...
Bull rider from Raymond injured during National Finals Rodeo
(Las Vegas NV-) A professional rodeo bull rider from Raymond was injured in Las Vegas Friday. Bull rider Reid Oftedahl, was injured during Round 2 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 2022 while aboard a bull named Under the Influence. Oftedahl was thrown forward and hit the bull's head and tossed to the arena dirt. He was wearing a helmet, and Dr. Tandy Freeman told ProRodeo Sports News that Oftedahl "was admitted to the ICU at UMC Trauma Center Fridayt night with a head injury and neck injury and he's in stable condition and improving." Oftedahl, 28, was making his Wrangler NFR debut in 2022. He qualified in the No. 15 spot in the PRCA | RAM World Standings with $97,944. A gofundme page has been set up to help the family with medical expenses. Go to gofundme.com and search for "Reid and his family in this time of need."
Betty Schleh
Betty J. Schleh, 78 of New London, died Friday, December 2, 2022 at GlenOaks Care Center in New London. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Willmar. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Gausdal Cemetery near New London. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in New London.
Look: New London-Spicer wins Minnesota 3A state championship on Hail Mary plus lateral
New London-Spicer needed a miracle Saturday in the Class 3A state title game at the home of the Minnesota Vikings. And the Wildcats found just that with zeros on the clock. Quarterback Blake Schultz heaved the ball 33 yards downfield, finding receiver Grant Paffrath, who made the ...
