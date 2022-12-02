ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

June the terrier mix is brushing up on her obedience skills — and ready for a new home

By Ellen Perryess
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oN6gH_0jV63DaP00

A dog’s life is one of constant discovery.

It’s essential that dogs figure out how to live seamlessly with people. However, their success depends on caring humans showing them the way.

The first year is especially important. In order for dogs to become socially confident and friendly, they need to meet — and have positive experiences with — a myriad of different people and dogs.

Two-year-old June is an approximately 35-pound Staffordshire terrier mix who immediately charmed San Luis Obispo Animal Services shelter staff and volunteers with her affectionate disposition.

Still, there are some gaps in her early dog education.

Based on her initial shyness when meeting new people and protectiveness in a home environment, it’s likely she didn’t meet many people when she was a puppy.

June is also excitable on-leash when seeing other dogs, even though she gets along with like-minded dogs off-leash.

Thankfully, dogs are childlike in their desire to please their people. In fact, researchers have determined a dog’s mental ability is on par with a 2-and-a-half-year-old child.

Though dogs become adults in a few years, their earnest efforts to please make them lifelong learners, especially when praise and treats are involved.

Happily, June is doing well on her basic obedience skills.

She will greatly benefit from an adopter who understands the best way to a good dog is kindness, consistency, clearly defined expectations and tasty treats.

With the help of a caring person, every dog can reflect the best we can be: forgiving, loving and full of joy.

How to adopt

For more information about June (ID No. 286323), call the volunteer line at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv . The shelter has moved to 865 Oklahoma Ave. off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus, and adopters receive a carrier.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chestnut

Small male chihuahua with a hard past seeks a warm lap. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Chestnut from Novy’s Ark in Atascadero. He is a seven-year-old male chihuahua. He likes other dogs and even likes to play but mostly he likes cuddles. His Christmas wish is to have a family, and most importantly a lap, to call his own. He’s a really small guy, only about 8 pounds, and he is very skinny. He’s had a hard life so far and spent lots of my life on the streets but he’s getting a bit older now and would love a warm and safe place to lay his head.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Annual Christmas Light Parade spreads holiday cheer

Main street association announces parade award winners. – Despite the rain, several thousand spectators lined the streets of Paso Robles Saturday night for the 61st annual Christmas Light Parade. Many entries showed up for the traditional parade through downtown Paso Robles. People decorated floats for several days in warehouses, garages,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KEYT

Chance of rain Tuesday, below average temperatures

While most of the heavy rain is in our rearview camera, there is a slight chance of rain on Tuesday. San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County is expected to get more rain than the South Coast and Ventura County. However, light rain and patchy drizzle is expected. This will not be a significant system.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet

It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
4K+
Followers
165
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy