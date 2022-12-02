June the terrier mix is brushing up on her obedience skills — and ready for a new home

A dog’s life is one of constant discovery.

It’s essential that dogs figure out how to live seamlessly with people. However, their success depends on caring humans showing them the way.

The first year is especially important. In order for dogs to become socially confident and friendly, they need to meet — and have positive experiences with — a myriad of different people and dogs.

Two-year-old June is an approximately 35-pound Staffordshire terrier mix who immediately charmed San Luis Obispo Animal Services shelter staff and volunteers with her affectionate disposition.

Still, there are some gaps in her early dog education.

Based on her initial shyness when meeting new people and protectiveness in a home environment, it’s likely she didn’t meet many people when she was a puppy.

June is also excitable on-leash when seeing other dogs, even though she gets along with like-minded dogs off-leash.

Thankfully, dogs are childlike in their desire to please their people. In fact, researchers have determined a dog’s mental ability is on par with a 2-and-a-half-year-old child.

Though dogs become adults in a few years, their earnest efforts to please make them lifelong learners, especially when praise and treats are involved.

Happily, June is doing well on her basic obedience skills.

She will greatly benefit from an adopter who understands the best way to a good dog is kindness, consistency, clearly defined expectations and tasty treats.

With the help of a caring person, every dog can reflect the best we can be: forgiving, loving and full of joy.

How to adopt

For more information about June (ID No. 286323), call the volunteer line at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400 or visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/aserv . The shelter has moved to 865 Oklahoma Ave. off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $81 for cats and $115 for dogs, plus a $28 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus, and adopters receive a carrier.