ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themountvernongrapevine.com

State Agencies and Partners Working to Keep Older Drivers Safe

Fatal crashes involving older Ohioans hit 10-year high in 2021. Columbus, Ohio – With fatal crashes involving older drivers on the rise, Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the Ohio Department of Aging, and AAA are encouraging Ohioans to “Stay Fit to Drive” with resources specifically designed for older drivers and their families.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Owens Corning Maintenance Technician Position Available

Maintenance Technician Job Description (Shift) Owens Corning is a Company with an unwavering commitment to delivering solutions, transforming markets and enhancing lives. It’s who we are. It’s why we are here. We do it by fully engaging our employees in support of growing our customer’s businesses. And when we do, we grow ours as well. In addition to the building materials that go into homes and commercial structures, Owens Corning makes products that add performance and value to built-up roofs, paved surfaces, recreational vehicles, trailers and many more business and industrial applications.
themountvernongrapevine.com

Kraft Heinz Foods Company Recalls Ready-To-Eat Ham and Cheese Loaf Products Due to Possible Cross-Contamination From Under-Processed Products

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2022 – Kraft Heinz Foods Company, a Kirksville, Mo. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,400 pounds of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products due to possible cross-contamination with under-processed products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The ready-to-eat ham...
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Mount Vernon Police Register – Dec 05, 2022

(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) An officer responded to a threats complaint on South Lincoln Street. An officer was patrolling the area of North Sandusky Street near Monroe Street. The officer observed two known individuals walking in the alley and one had an outstanding warrant. Nothing further at this time.
MOUNT VERNON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy