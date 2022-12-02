If you're looking for a one-stop holiday wonderland, then hop in! Trevor Scott is taking us Road Trippin' to check out Gaylord Texan's Lone Star Christmas! Every holiday season, the 125-acre Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center is transformed into a Christmas spectacular with millions of lights, a Christmas Village with ice skating and snow tubing, 25-foot tall toy soldiers, and so much more! Plus, after a two-year hiatus, ICE is back and better than ever! ICE: Featuring Polar Express boasts 2 million lbs of ice carved into scenes from the famous holiday film. So sit back, relax, grab a cup of hot cocoa and join us as we explore the sights and sounds of Lone Star Christmas 2022!

