Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Police warn of new package delivery scam as Austin is ranked 3rd for most package thefts
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is, once again, at the top of the list for package thefts in the country’s major metro areas. The city ranks third in the US for having the most packages stolen from porches over the past year. SafeWise released its 5th Annual Package Theft...
CBS Austin
RRPD: Driver arrested after barricading inside stolen vehicle, northbound lanes to reopen
Round Rock Police have arrested a driver they say barricaded themselves inside a stolen vehicle and led to some northbound lanes of I-35 to be shut down. Police say they were called out to the Kia of Round Rock near Jeffrey Way and Paloma Drive around 8:11 a.m. RRPD tweeted...
CBS Austin
Police ID woman killed in Central Austin crash
Police have identified the woman who was killed Saturday after a single-vehicle crash in Central Austin. It happened in the 500 block of East 51st Street, near the Duval Street intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 8:50 p.m. Investigators say the driver --...
CBS Austin
Man stabbed in south Austin, suspect fled on foot
AUSTIN, Texas — After 5:40 p.m. APD responded to a call about a man stabbed in south, Austin. This incident happened at 5510 S Interstate 35. Five APD officers responded to the incident and found that the suspect is a male, who fled on foot. ATCEMS sent the male...
CBS Austin
Tesla crashes into South Austin bar
Over the weekend, a Tesla crashed into a new bar in South Austin. Kelly's Irish Pub opened on West Oltorf Street over Thanksgiving weekend. No injuries were reported. ALSO | Barn fire destroys 80 golf carts at Northwest Austin country club. The owners of the bar said it was not...
CBS Austin
Austin EMS rescues one from vehicle crash, other victim pronounced dead at the scene
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responds to a vehicle crash at 5014 Martin Ave. One victim was pinned to the vehicle and then extricated. While the second victim is unconscious and has minor injuries. The Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Medics already pronounced one adult patient dead at the...
CBS Austin
Texas Most Wanted fugitive captured in Austin
A fugitive on the Texas Most Wanted list has been captured in Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Jaquille Carl Chefney was arrested Monday, Nov. 28, by state troopers and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Chefney had been convicted of terroristic threat...
CBS Austin
One evaluated by EMS after downtown high-rise fire
Austin-Travis County EMS medics evaluated an occupant of a high-rise building downtown after it caught fire Saturday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire at the Lakeside Apartments, located at 85 Trinity St., was out by 11 p.m. Crews then worked on smoke removal. ALSO | Austin EMS rescues...
CBS Austin
AFD extinguishes house fire in S Austin
The Austin Fire Department responded to a house fire in south Austin overnight. Crews arrived at the house located in the 1300 block of Morgan Lane early Sunday morning. The single-story home was unoccupied. ALSO | One evaluated by EMS after downtown high-rise fire. The fire started in the basement...
CBS Austin
One adult, one child injured in rollover collision in Manchaca
An adult and a child were injured in a two-vehicle rollover collision in Manchaca Sunday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS, STAR Flight and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene at 2100 West FM 1626 at 1:17 p.m. Medics performed CPR on the child and took them to Dell Children’s...
CBS Austin
Boil water notice lifted for Elgin residents
Aqua Water said the boil water notice that was issued for Elgin residents on Blisard Road Friday has been lifted. The low pressure caused by a water-main break was corrected. On Saturday around 3 p.m., the water was tested and the results showed that it was free of harmful microbes.
CBS Austin
Travis Central Appraisal District hit with ransomware attack; services temporarily limited
AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) says it was hit with a ransomware attack on Monday that is limiting the level of service to property owners. In a press release, TCAD said property tax bills and payments with the Travis County Tax Office were not impacted.
CBS Austin
Fredericksburg, Wimberley among best 'Christmas Towns' in Texas
Two local towns have been dubbed among the best 'Christmas Towns ' in Texas, according to a new report. Christmas in Texas is a time to celebrate family and friends through festive events and attractions. From magical light displays to festivals focused on the holiday, you’re sure to get in the festive spirit when you visit one of these Christmas towns in Texas.
CBS Austin
'Mission Santa's Cause' helps foster children by making their Christmas wishes come true
AUSTIN, Texas — The Mission Santa Cause organization in Austin helps foster children get Christmas gifts this holiday season. As many holiday-themed events continue to happen, Mission Santa Clause is no different. The organization held a gift event on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m. Monica Painter and Cord...
CBS Austin
Road Trippin' Holiday Edition: Celebrating Lone Star Christmas at Gaylord Texan!
If you're looking for a one-stop holiday wonderland, then hop in! Trevor Scott is taking us Road Trippin' to check out Gaylord Texan's Lone Star Christmas! Every holiday season, the 125-acre Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center is transformed into a Christmas spectacular with millions of lights, a Christmas Village with ice skating and snow tubing, 25-foot tall toy soldiers, and so much more! Plus, after a two-year hiatus, ICE is back and better than ever! ICE: Featuring Polar Express boasts 2 million lbs of ice carved into scenes from the famous holiday film. So sit back, relax, grab a cup of hot cocoa and join us as we explore the sights and sounds of Lone Star Christmas 2022!
CBS Austin
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Shayna Sands
Playing moody americana, Shayna Sands' music has been described as "Texas gothic." She's our Still Austin Whiskey Company Music Monday guest this morning. Check out Shayna Sands with her song, "Beautiful Joy." You can see Shayna at a special show for "Acoustic Guitar Project," at Cactus Cafe this Saturday, December...
CBS Austin
Austin's airport passenger traffic up 31.57% for October 2022 compared to last year
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport reports passenger traffic was up in October 2022 compared to last year. More than two million people flew in and out of ABIA during the month -- that's a 31.57% increase compared to October 2021. Passenger Totals by Airlines:. Southwest Airlines passengers...
CBS Austin
From eBay to UT, a priceless ancient Gospel of John papyrus fragment ends up in Austin
A credit-card-size fragment is all that survives of a manuscript scroll of the Gospel of John that was written in Greek circa A.D. 250-350. Once listed on eBay, it is now in the collection of the Harry Ransom Center at The University of Texas at Austin. It is on view to the public until December 11, 2022.
Comments / 0