Bastrop, TX

CBS Austin

Police ID woman killed in Central Austin crash

Police have identified the woman who was killed Saturday after a single-vehicle crash in Central Austin. It happened in the 500 block of East 51st Street, near the Duval Street intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 8:50 p.m. Investigators say the driver --...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man stabbed in south Austin, suspect fled on foot

AUSTIN, Texas — After 5:40 p.m. APD responded to a call about a man stabbed in south, Austin. This incident happened at 5510 S Interstate 35. Five APD officers responded to the incident and found that the suspect is a male, who fled on foot. ATCEMS sent the male...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Tesla crashes into South Austin bar

Over the weekend, a Tesla crashed into a new bar in South Austin. Kelly's Irish Pub opened on West Oltorf Street over Thanksgiving weekend. No injuries were reported. ALSO | Barn fire destroys 80 golf carts at Northwest Austin country club. The owners of the bar said it was not...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas Most Wanted fugitive captured in Austin

A fugitive on the Texas Most Wanted list has been captured in Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Jaquille Carl Chefney was arrested Monday, Nov. 28, by state troopers and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Chefney had been convicted of terroristic threat...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One evaluated by EMS after downtown high-rise fire

Austin-Travis County EMS medics evaluated an occupant of a high-rise building downtown after it caught fire Saturday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire at the Lakeside Apartments, located at 85 Trinity St., was out by 11 p.m. Crews then worked on smoke removal. ALSO | Austin EMS rescues...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

AFD extinguishes house fire in S Austin

The Austin Fire Department responded to a house fire in south Austin overnight. Crews arrived at the house located in the 1300 block of Morgan Lane early Sunday morning. The single-story home was unoccupied. ALSO | One evaluated by EMS after downtown high-rise fire. The fire started in the basement...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One adult, one child injured in rollover collision in Manchaca

An adult and a child were injured in a two-vehicle rollover collision in Manchaca Sunday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS, STAR Flight and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene at 2100 West FM 1626 at 1:17 p.m. Medics performed CPR on the child and took them to Dell Children’s...
MANCHACA, TX
CBS Austin

Boil water notice lifted for Elgin residents

Aqua Water said the boil water notice that was issued for Elgin residents on Blisard Road Friday has been lifted. The low pressure caused by a water-main break was corrected. On Saturday around 3 p.m., the water was tested and the results showed that it was free of harmful microbes.
ELGIN, TX
CBS Austin

Fredericksburg, Wimberley among best 'Christmas Towns' in Texas

Two local towns have been dubbed among the best 'Christmas Towns ' in Texas, according to a new report. Christmas in Texas is a time to celebrate family and friends through festive events and attractions. From magical light displays to festivals focused on the holiday, you’re sure to get in the festive spirit when you visit one of these Christmas towns in Texas.
WIMBERLEY, TX
CBS Austin

Road Trippin' Holiday Edition: Celebrating Lone Star Christmas at Gaylord Texan!

If you're looking for a one-stop holiday wonderland, then hop in! Trevor Scott is taking us Road Trippin' to check out Gaylord Texan's Lone Star Christmas! Every holiday season, the 125-acre Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center is transformed into a Christmas spectacular with millions of lights, a Christmas Village with ice skating and snow tubing, 25-foot tall toy soldiers, and so much more! Plus, after a two-year hiatus, ICE is back and better than ever! ICE: Featuring Polar Express boasts 2 million lbs of ice carved into scenes from the famous holiday film. So sit back, relax, grab a cup of hot cocoa and join us as we explore the sights and sounds of Lone Star Christmas 2022!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with Shayna Sands

Playing moody americana, Shayna Sands' music has been described as "Texas gothic." She's our Still Austin Whiskey Company Music Monday guest this morning. Check out Shayna Sands with her song, "Beautiful Joy." You can see Shayna at a special show for "Acoustic Guitar Project," at Cactus Cafe this Saturday, December...
AUSTIN, TX

