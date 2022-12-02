Read full article on original website
Peirce Mansion hosts holiday open house
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Volunteers came together at the Peirce Mansion for the Annual Christmas Open House. It was decorated for the holidays with trees in nearly every room, with each room with a different theme. Volunteers handle the upkeep and donations for the mansion so that people can...
City making gains on Gordon Drive Viaduct reconstruction project, council to weigh in
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council is getting ready to weigh in on the Gordon Drive Viaduct reconstruction project. The city's public works director gave a presentation to the council about the Iowa Dept. of Transportation's construction plan, which was followed by a discussion on the impact the project would have on businesses and other roads.
Icy roads are forecast in Siouxland
Slippery roads near Le Mars and Kingsley are a risk for driving this morning as freezing rain has been falling north of Sioux City. South Dakota roads were mostly warm enough at the time to reduce the risk for ice, but be aware that traveling this morning could become dangerous.
Le Mars new animal adoption and rescue preps for opening weekend
LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The first Plymouth County animal rescue is set to open their doors Saturday after years of anticipation. In 2019, the president of Wet-Nose Rescue, Angel Anderson, set her sights on being the first animal rescue in the county. “All that Plymouth County action that we had was all going to […]
Council delays decision on Riverside Sports Complex leasing agreement
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council is delaying a decision on the future of the Riverside Sports Complex. The council was due to vote on awarding a lease of the complex to the Westside Little League over a competing proposal from the Hesse Foundation, the group behind "The Arena." Instead, both groups are asking for more time to try and reach an agreement for shared use of the complex. That's something the City sees as a "win-win."
University of South Dakota looking to renovate century-old student union
VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota is looking to renovate its nearly century-old student union building. The nearly $7 million plan will be on the agenda for the State Board of Regents meeting on Thursday but could also be mentioned by Governor Kristi Noem in her budget address Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry precipitation this morning, otherwise a quiet Monday ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure and cold front will bring some wintry weather to parts of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 8 AM for Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Union, Sioux and O’Brien counties due to the potential for wintry mix and freezing drizzle that could lead to a light glazing of ice.
First Highway Roundabout Intersection In Northwest Iowa To Be Installed Between Orange City And Alton
Orange City, Iowa — Northwest Iowa is about to get its first roundabout intersection on a state highway, and it’s going to be right in our coverage area. Iowa Department of Transportation Planner Dakin Schultz says roundabouts are not a new concept, but they’ve never been implemented around here on roads that the state is in charge of.
You’ll Never Guess Where the Ice Cream Capital of the World Is
Do you have a sweet tooth? If you’ve been dreaming of an ice cream capital of the world, we’ve found it for your bucket list. And you might be surprised to learn where it is. Keep reading to find out where the ice cream capital is and why....
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Francisco Lopez-Escoto
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for sex crimes in Northwest Iowa. Francisco Lopez-Escoto is wanted by the Osceola County, Iowa Sheriff's Dept. for second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Lopez-Escoto is 25 years old, 5 feet...
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Shane Collins, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 29, five years prison. Nicolas Gregorio Leon, 43, Sioux City, third-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced Nov. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Virginia Francisco-Nicolas, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,...
Stella Daskalakis Leaving KTIV: Where Is the Sioux City Anchor Going?
The citizens of Sioux City were in awe of anchor Stella Daskalakis from the moment of her first broadcast at KTIV News 4. Her smile, witty remarks, interviews, and serious reporting were only a few of her talent’s key facets. But now Stella Daskalakis is leaving KTIV. When the station announced her departure, Sioux City residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. Here’s what the award-winning journalist said about leaving KTIV News 4.
18-year-old charged with arson after fire at Sioux City dealership
An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly starting fires at a business in Sioux City on Sunday.
18-year-old arrested following arson at Sioux City Yamaha dealership
SIOUX CITY -- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with an arson incident at an ATV dealership in Sioux City. At around 8:36 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers and Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to 2430 Highway 75 N, the Sioux City Yamaha dealership, for a report of multiple all-terrain vehicles that were ablaze behind the business, according to a press release from the police department.
Man arrested for allegedly trying to get another to claim casino jackpot
A man was arrested on Wednesday for unlawful betting after he allegedly tried to have someone else claim a jackpot for him.
Inwood Daycare Provider Accused Of Child Endangerment
Inwood, Iowa — An Inwood woman has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges after an investigation into two incidents this year in Inwood. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Hannah Olson of Inwood is accused of injuring one child and not seeking help in a timely manner for an injury to another child. She was arrested on Monday, December 5th, 2022.
Nebraska football: Matt Rhule makes stop to visit Benjamin Brahmer
Benjamin Brahmer during a game.Photo by(Mike Schaefer/247Sports) Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was on the road Saturday morning, as he continued his recruiting blitz in the state of Nebraska. The coach posted a photo on Twitter. and this was confirmed by Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline.
TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN LE MARS ON DRUG CHARGES
TWO PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LE MARS ON A VARIETY OF CHARGES AFTER A SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT A LE MARS RESIDENCE. LE MARS POLICE SAY THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT 327 6TH STREET SOUTHWEST. THE CERT TEAM, OR COMBINED EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM, WAS USED IN THE SEARCH OF THE PROPERTY AROUND 4:30 P.M.
BYU Basketball Upset By South Dakota At Vivint Arena
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU basketball suffers a shocking 69-68 loss to South Dakota at Vivint Arena. It’s the first loss at Vivint for BYU since 2007, when they lost to Michigan State. South Dakota got up by as much as 21 points before BYU made a run...
