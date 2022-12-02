ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Sioux City, SD

siouxlandnews.com

Peirce Mansion hosts holiday open house

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Volunteers came together at the Peirce Mansion for the Annual Christmas Open House. It was decorated for the holidays with trees in nearly every room, with each room with a different theme. Volunteers handle the upkeep and donations for the mansion so that people can...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

City making gains on Gordon Drive Viaduct reconstruction project, council to weigh in

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council is getting ready to weigh in on the Gordon Drive Viaduct reconstruction project. The city's public works director gave a presentation to the council about the Iowa Dept. of Transportation's construction plan, which was followed by a discussion on the impact the project would have on businesses and other roads.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Icy roads are forecast in Siouxland

Slippery roads near Le Mars and Kingsley are a risk for driving this morning as freezing rain has been falling north of Sioux City. South Dakota roads were mostly warm enough at the time to reduce the risk for ice, but be aware that traveling this morning could become dangerous.
KINGSLEY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Council delays decision on Riverside Sports Complex leasing agreement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council is delaying a decision on the future of the Riverside Sports Complex. The council was due to vote on awarding a lease of the complex to the Westside Little League over a competing proposal from the Hesse Foundation, the group behind "The Arena." Instead, both groups are asking for more time to try and reach an agreement for shared use of the complex. That's something the City sees as a "win-win."
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

University of South Dakota looking to renovate century-old student union

VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota is looking to renovate its nearly century-old student union building. The nearly $7 million plan will be on the agenda for the State Board of Regents meeting on Thursday but could also be mentioned by Governor Kristi Noem in her budget address Tuesday.
VERMILLION, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry precipitation this morning, otherwise a quiet Monday ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure and cold front will bring some wintry weather to parts of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 8 AM for Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Union, Sioux and O’Brien counties due to the potential for wintry mix and freezing drizzle that could lead to a light glazing of ice.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Francisco Lopez-Escoto

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for sex crimes in Northwest Iowa. Francisco Lopez-Escoto is wanted by the Osceola County, Iowa Sheriff's Dept. for second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Lopez-Escoto is 25 years old, 5 feet...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Brandon Shane Collins, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 29, five years prison. Nicolas Gregorio Leon, 43, Sioux City, third-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced Nov. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Virginia Francisco-Nicolas, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Stella Daskalakis Leaving KTIV: Where Is the Sioux City Anchor Going?

The citizens of Sioux City were in awe of anchor Stella Daskalakis from the moment of her first broadcast at KTIV News 4. Her smile, witty remarks, interviews, and serious reporting were only a few of her talent’s key facets. But now Stella Daskalakis is leaving KTIV. When the station announced her departure, Sioux City residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. Here’s what the award-winning journalist said about leaving KTIV News 4.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

18-year-old arrested following arson at Sioux City Yamaha dealership

SIOUX CITY -- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with an arson incident at an ATV dealership in Sioux City. At around 8:36 a.m. Sunday, Sioux City Police officers and Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to 2430 Highway 75 N, the Sioux City Yamaha dealership, for a report of multiple all-terrain vehicles that were ablaze behind the business, according to a press release from the police department.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Inwood Daycare Provider Accused Of Child Endangerment

Inwood, Iowa — An Inwood woman has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges after an investigation into two incidents this year in Inwood. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Hannah Olson of Inwood is accused of injuring one child and not seeking help in a timely manner for an injury to another child. She was arrested on Monday, December 5th, 2022.
INWOOD, IA
kscj.com

TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN LE MARS ON DRUG CHARGES

TWO PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LE MARS ON A VARIETY OF CHARGES AFTER A SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT A LE MARS RESIDENCE. LE MARS POLICE SAY THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT 327 6TH STREET SOUTHWEST. THE CERT TEAM, OR COMBINED EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM, WAS USED IN THE SEARCH OF THE PROPERTY AROUND 4:30 P.M.
LE MARS, IA
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Upset By South Dakota At Vivint Arena

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU basketball suffers a shocking 69-68 loss to South Dakota at Vivint Arena. It’s the first loss at Vivint for BYU since 2007, when they lost to Michigan State. South Dakota got up by as much as 21 points before BYU made a run...
PROVO, UT

