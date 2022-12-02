Read full article on original website
NME
Nick Carter says Backstreet Boys support following death of brother left him “very emotional”
Nick Carter has opened up about how “very emotional” he felt after the Backstreet Boys supported him following the death of his younger brother, Aaron. Aaron died suddenly at his California home last month (November 5) and the Backstreet Boys recently paid tribute to the late singer during a show at London’s O2 Arena. At the gig, the band played an in memoriam video of the singer during their performance of ‘No Place’.
NME
Aerosmith cancel gig in Las Vegas as Stephen Tyler fights unknown illness
Aerosmith were forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas this week, after frontman Steven Tyler was sidelined by an unspecified illness. The legendary rockers are currently in the midst of their ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency, with three shows left on the itinerary between tomorrow (December 5) and next Sunday (December 11). Thus far, they’ve performed 12 shows of the stint, all of which took place at the Dolby Live venue inside Park MGM.
NME
Listen to previously unreleased Sparklehorse song ‘It Will Never Stop’
A previously unreleased Sparklehorse song has been shared by the brother of late frontman Mark Linkous. The track, ‘It Will Never Stop’, was unearthed by Matt Linkous while overseeing his brother’s estate and archiving his recordings. The Sparklehorse frontman died by suicide in 2010, at the age of 47.
NME
‘Blonde’ director addresses “strange” backlash to Marilyn Monroe biopic
Blonde director Andrew Dominik has called the backlash to his recent Marilyn Monroe biopic “strange”. The controversial Netflix film starring Ana De Armas as the Hollywood icon was released back in September, and received a large amount of criticism suggesting that it is exploitative of Monroe. During an...
NME
Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over ‘The Eras Tour’ ticket controversy
Taylor Swift fans in the US are suing Tickemaster following the recent controversy over ‘The Eras Tour’ tickets. More than a dozen fans from 13 states submitted a lawsuit at Los Angeles County District Court on Friday (December 2), which alleges that Ticketmaster violated the California Cartwright Act and the California Unfair Competition Law during its “verified fan” pre-sale last month, according to Rolling Stone.
purewow.com
NME
Jack Johnson concert in Sydney ends midway through set due to electrical storm
Jack Johnson‘s concert at the Sydney Opera House last night (December 5) was cancelled midway through the performance due to extreme weather. After emerging onstage around 8pm, Johnson was 10 songs (roughly 50 minutes) into his set on the venue’s outdoor forecourt area when NSW Police shut down the show due to an electrical storm that was blowing in from Barangaroo.
seventeen.com
NME
SZA shares ‘SOS’ tracklist featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard and more
SZA has shared the tracklist for her long-awaited second album ‘SOS’, a few days ahead of its arrival this Friday (December 9) via Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA. Among the 23 tracks on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Ctrl’ are collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers (on ‘Ghost In The Machine’), Travis Scott (‘Open Arms’) and Don Toliver (‘Used’). The album’s final track, ‘Forgiveless’, features the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard.
NME
BTS to launch official pop-up store at The O2 in London this week
K-pop juggernauts BTS will be launching their very own pop-up store in London on Friday (December 9). On December 6, HYBE and Seoul-based production company FreeCONG revealed that they will be launching the first-ever BTS pop-up store in London this Friday. Set to take place at the Icon Outlet at The O2, the retail experience will run for eight weeks until January 31.
NME
St. Vincent launches new podcast about history of rock music
St. Vincent is hosting a new podcast about the history of rock music called History Listen Rock. It marks the second time that the musician – real name Annie Clark – has hosted a podcast, following on from 2020’s St. Vincent: Words + Music. The podcast is...
NME
RM – ‘Indigo’ review: BTS leader makes emphatic bid for timelessness with remarkable solo debut
“Use it: while taking a walk, shower, drive…” reads the packaging of ‘Indigo’, the debut solo album from BTS leader RM. These instructions of how, where and when to listen to the record continue, each additional point adding more moments of daily life that the music can soundtrack. It’s a fitting guide, not just because of how quickly ‘Indigo’ will weave itself into the fabric of listeners’ everyday, but also because of how much this album feels like a reflection of life itself.
NME
The Weeknd teases new music for ‘Avatar’ sequel in cryptic new social media post
The Weeknd has teased some new music for the upcoming new Avatar film in a cryptic new social media post. The mysterious, 12-second teaser clip was shared to his Twitter account and featured a blue ‘A’ with a bird in the centre and was scored by new, never before heard melody.
NME
Sons of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Iron Maiden’s Janick Gers share collaborative single
Noah Yorke, the son of Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, has teamed up with Dylan Gers, the son of Iron Maiden guitarist Janick Gers, on a new single called ‘Red Skies’. Announcing the moody and atmospheric collaboration on social media recently, Dylan wrote: “I hope you enjoy the inner workings of our minds.”
NME
Will Ferrell plays signature cowbell at his son’s first live show
Will Ferrell played his signature cowbell at his son Magnus’ first live show. As Rolling Stone reports, Magnus and his band opened for Psychedelic Furs at a recent charity event in aid of Cancer For College. The organisation was founded by Will’s former roommate Craig Pollard, and “provides need-based college scholarships and educational experiences to cancer survivors”.
NME
SZA performs latest single ‘Shirt’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’, debuts new track ‘Blind’
SZA was the latest musical guest for this week’s instalment of Saturday Night Live, treating viewers to a performance of her latest single ‘Shirt’, as well as debuting a new song. The Keke Palmer-hosted episode aired last night (December 3), with SZA kicking off the show’s musical...
