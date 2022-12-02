ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Nick Carter says Backstreet Boys support following death of brother left him “very emotional”

Nick Carter has opened up about how “very emotional” he felt after the Backstreet Boys supported him following the death of his younger brother, Aaron. Aaron died suddenly at his California home last month (November 5) and the Backstreet Boys recently paid tribute to the late singer during a show at London’s O2 Arena. At the gig, the band played an in memoriam video of the singer during their performance of ‘No Place’.
NME

Aerosmith cancel gig in Las Vegas as Stephen Tyler fights unknown illness

Aerosmith were forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas this week, after frontman Steven Tyler was sidelined by an unspecified illness. The legendary rockers are currently in the midst of their ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency, with three shows left on the itinerary between tomorrow (December 5) and next Sunday (December 11). Thus far, they’ve performed 12 shows of the stint, all of which took place at the Dolby Live venue inside Park MGM.
NME

Listen to previously unreleased Sparklehorse song ‘It Will Never Stop’

A previously unreleased Sparklehorse song has been shared by the brother of late frontman Mark Linkous. The track, ‘It Will Never Stop’, was unearthed by Matt Linkous while overseeing his brother’s estate and archiving his recordings. The Sparklehorse frontman died by suicide in 2010, at the age of 47.
NME

‘Blonde’ director addresses “strange” backlash to Marilyn Monroe biopic

Blonde director Andrew Dominik has called the backlash to his recent Marilyn Monroe biopic “strange”. The controversial Netflix film starring Ana De Armas as the Hollywood icon was released back in September, and received a large amount of criticism suggesting that it is exploitative of Monroe. During an...
NME

Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over ‘The Eras Tour’ ticket controversy

Taylor Swift fans in the US are suing Tickemaster following the recent controversy over ‘The Eras Tour’ tickets. More than a dozen fans from 13 states submitted a lawsuit at Los Angeles County District Court on Friday (December 2), which alleges that Ticketmaster violated the California Cartwright Act and the California Unfair Competition Law during its “verified fan” pre-sale last month, according to Rolling Stone.
purewow.com

Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Yellow Swimsuit During Dubai Getaway

Winter is fast approaching, but as far as Priyanka Chopra is concerned, the summer is still in full swing. The White Tiger star enjoyed a recent getaway in Dubai and shared a few highlights on Instagram. In one standout pic, the actress is seen relaxing on a yacht in a stylish mustard yellow swimsuit and sunglasses. She captioned the post, "Weekend vibes."
NME

Jack Johnson concert in Sydney ends midway through set due to electrical storm

Jack Johnson‘s concert at the Sydney Opera House last night (December 5) was cancelled midway through the performance due to extreme weather. After emerging onstage around 8pm, Johnson was 10 songs (roughly 50 minutes) into his set on the venue’s outdoor forecourt area when NSW Police shut down the show due to an electrical storm that was blowing in from Barangaroo.
seventeen.com

Florence Pugh Is a Stunning Sugar Plum Fairy in a Sheer Tulle Cape and Lace Slip Dress

At this point, Florence Pugh owns the sheer dress trend. From her braless sheer Valentino crop top to the metallic “naked” dress that shut down the red carpet at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards, the Wonder actress has taken the crown for all things see-through in our books.
NME

SZA shares ‘SOS’ tracklist featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard and more

SZA has shared the tracklist for her long-awaited second album ‘SOS’, a few days ahead of its arrival this Friday (December 9) via Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA. Among the 23 tracks on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Ctrl’ are collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers (on ‘Ghost In The Machine’), Travis Scott (‘Open Arms’) and Don Toliver (‘Used’). The album’s final track, ‘Forgiveless’, features the late Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard.
NME

BTS to launch official pop-up store at The O2 in London this week

K-pop juggernauts BTS will be launching their very own pop-up store in London on Friday (December 9). On December 6, HYBE and Seoul-based production company FreeCONG revealed that they will be launching the first-ever BTS pop-up store in London this Friday. Set to take place at the Icon Outlet at The O2, the retail experience will run for eight weeks until January 31.
NME

St. Vincent launches new podcast about history of rock music

St. Vincent is hosting a new podcast about the history of rock music called History Listen Rock. It marks the second time that the musician – real name Annie Clark – has hosted a podcast, following on from 2020’s St. Vincent: Words + Music. The podcast is...
NME

RM – ‘Indigo’ review: BTS leader makes emphatic bid for timelessness with remarkable solo debut

“Use it: while taking a walk, shower, drive…” reads the packaging of ‘Indigo’, the debut solo album from BTS leader RM. These instructions of how, where and when to listen to the record continue, each additional point adding more moments of daily life that the music can soundtrack. It’s a fitting guide, not just because of how quickly ‘Indigo’ will weave itself into the fabric of listeners’ everyday, but also because of how much this album feels like a reflection of life itself.
The Independent

Jack Ryan: John Krasinski on the run in third season of Amazon Prime show

John Krasinski is back as “unwavering hero” Jack Ryan in the next season of Amazon Prime’s take on the franchise.The series is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s books which follow the adventures of the former US marine.This time, Jack Ryan is the fugitive, and is very much so on the run in this installation of the thriller.An action-packed trailer gives a first look at what to expect when it drops on 21 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jack Grealish laughs after bird poos on Luke ShawMatt Hancock serenades Gina Coladangelo with Ed Sheeran song in I’m a Celeb reunionBBC Christmas schedule: What’s on TV this year?
NME

Will Ferrell plays signature cowbell at his son’s first live show

Will Ferrell played his signature cowbell at his son Magnus’ first live show. As Rolling Stone reports, Magnus and his band opened for Psychedelic Furs at a recent charity event in aid of Cancer For College. The organisation was founded by Will’s former roommate Craig Pollard, and “provides need-based college scholarships and educational experiences to cancer survivors”.

