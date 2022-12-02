ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma Heights, OH

Cleveland.com

City Club of Cleveland makes move to Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The City Club of Cleveland will call Playhouse Square home, starting next fall. The City Club announced Monday it will move to 14,000 square feet of space at 1317 Euclid Ave., a few blocks east of its current location. The space, once renovated earlier next year, will include a library, conference room and offices.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Dave Koz celebrates 25 years of Christmas concerts

Dave Koz freely admits that he didn’t necessarily know what he was getting into when he launched a Christmas tour 25 years ago. “It seemed like a good idea at the time,” the 59-year-old saxophonist and radio host says with a laugh by phone from Nashville during rehearsals for this year’s tour. But seriously, folks...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Bazaar’s Huge Holiday Market Returns to 78th Street Studios

The massive Cleveland Bazaar holiday market, the biggest maker market in the area, is back at 78th Street Studios to fill every part of the four-floor building with more than 100 area artisans, crafters and artists offering a mind-numbing array of handmade items. In fact, it’s not unlikely there could be up to 150 vendors, since many of the resident artist studios and galleries also open their doors, and many invite friends and colleagues to set up in their spaces. If you haven’t been to this market since it debuted in 2004, you’re going to be shocked at its size. Block out a good chunk of time to see everything.
CLEVELAND, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Video: A Look Inside A Christmas Story House in Cleveland

Thanks to repeated TV airings on Christmas, “A Christmas Story” has become a part of the holiday experience. It’s particularly beloved in Cleveland, where parts of the movie were filmed. One location, a home on West 11th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, was bought and restored to look just like the Parkers’ home – right down to the leg lamp in the window!
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Towpath Distillery releases 2 limited-edition holiday spirits

AKRON, Ohio – Anthony Piscazzi’s Towpath Distillery is just more than a year old, but the family business has a very rich past, going back more than 100 years. The distillery, a separate business but located physically inside of The Merchant Tavern in Akron, has released two limited flavors in its spirits line – Holiday Spiced Rum and Red Wine Barrel Bourbon.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital

The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Mr. Jingeling pays key visit to Medina church

MEDINA, Ohio -- You couldn’t blame young parishioners -- and some older ones as well -- for being a little keyed up when meeting some special visitors Saturday (Dec. 3) at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The church at 317 E. Liberty St., in conjunction with the East Liberty...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Oberlin professor to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ron Cheung will compete on the December 7 episode of “Jeopardy!”. The Lakewood resident is an economics professor and department chair at Oberlin College. Depending on the outcome of tonight’s episode, Cheung could face the quiz show’s latest super champion, Cris Pannullo. The former professional...
OBERLIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Food, cookbooks guide: 54 books – bread to boards, salads to salt, others released in 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Judging by what landed on our desk this year, there will be no falling short in the kitchen when it comes to food and cookbooks. Cookbooks have morphed over the years, from general to specific to very focused culinary areas. From geographic marriages like West African and Southern flavors, spices to savory and many others, books have taken on a wide range of topics.
CLEVELAND, OH
