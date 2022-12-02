Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
Related
clevelandmagazine.com
Festive Fun in the City: Here's How to Experience the Holiday Season in Cleveland
The days are getting shorter and the weather’s getting colder, but the holiday spirit will warm and light your way. There are plenty of opportunities to get some holiday cheer. By Vince Guerrieri. Looking for some holiday cheer in Greater Cleveland? There is plenty of festive fun; here are...
Parma about to get festive with seventh annual Holiday Lights Contest
PARMA, Ohio -- It’s the time of the holiday season when residents decorate their homes for Christmas. That also means the return of the Young Professionals of Parma annual Holiday Lights Contest. “This year, we’re going to try to do more honorable mentions,” Young Professionals of Parma President Jackie...
‘A Christmas Story’ actor Zack Ward holding meet-and-greet at Ohio museum
Attention "A Christmas Story" fans -- Have you ever wanted to come face-to-face to Ralphie's infamous bully, Scott 'Scut' Farkus? Now's your chance!
City Club of Cleveland makes move to Playhouse Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The City Club of Cleveland will call Playhouse Square home, starting next fall. The City Club announced Monday it will move to 14,000 square feet of space at 1317 Euclid Ave., a few blocks east of its current location. The space, once renovated earlier next year, will include a library, conference room and offices.
Immigrant Son Brewery sets final beer dinner for 2022
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Immigrant Son Brewery has scheduled a winter solstice beer dinner. The dinner - the final one of the year at the brewery – is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Dave Koz celebrates 25 years of Christmas concerts
Dave Koz freely admits that he didn’t necessarily know what he was getting into when he launched a Christmas tour 25 years ago. “It seemed like a good idea at the time,” the 59-year-old saxophonist and radio host says with a laugh by phone from Nashville during rehearsals for this year’s tour. But seriously, folks...
A winter walk through the Prayers From Maria sunflower fields in Avon
AVON, Ohio -- When the sunflowers were still blooming in mid-November at the Prayers From Maria fields in Avon, I spoke to co-founder Megan McNamara about it. She invited me to a walk through the fields near the French Creek YMCA to see the surprising winter blooms. As we strolled...
‘Tis the season for holiday cocktails ... drink them at home or on the town
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After two years of celebration suppression because of the pandemic, local bartenders are channeling seasonal creativity into a depth and breadth of holiday, craft cocktails. And, worth noting, they’re upping the appeal with festive garnishes like rosemary, cranberries, cookies, candy sticks, sprinkles and more. At...
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Bazaar’s Huge Holiday Market Returns to 78th Street Studios
The massive Cleveland Bazaar holiday market, the biggest maker market in the area, is back at 78th Street Studios to fill every part of the four-floor building with more than 100 area artisans, crafters and artists offering a mind-numbing array of handmade items. In fact, it’s not unlikely there could be up to 150 vendors, since many of the resident artist studios and galleries also open their doors, and many invite friends and colleagues to set up in their spaces. If you haven’t been to this market since it debuted in 2004, you’re going to be shocked at its size. Block out a good chunk of time to see everything.
northeastohioparent.com
Video: A Look Inside A Christmas Story House in Cleveland
Thanks to repeated TV airings on Christmas, “A Christmas Story” has become a part of the holiday experience. It’s particularly beloved in Cleveland, where parts of the movie were filmed. One location, a home on West 11th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, was bought and restored to look just like the Parkers’ home – right down to the leg lamp in the window!
‘Hamilton’ star, Cleveland native Rory O’Malley ‘over the moon’ about returning home to play King George
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Hamilton” returns to Playhouse Square this week. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical opens a six-week run at the KeyBank State Theatre on December 6, more than four years since its first and only previous stop in Cleveland. But Dec. 19 is the date Broadway performer...
How to give seeds, native plants or even a full garden by shopping local in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The holiday season is here again, and if you are looking for a gift idea for a gardener or nature enthusiast in your life, how about a Northeast Ohio wildlife sanctuary—in the form of native plants?. From seeds to plants to a pre-designed garden, giving a...
Towpath Distillery releases 2 limited-edition holiday spirits
AKRON, Ohio – Anthony Piscazzi’s Towpath Distillery is just more than a year old, but the family business has a very rich past, going back more than 100 years. The distillery, a separate business but located physically inside of The Merchant Tavern in Akron, has released two limited flavors in its spirits line – Holiday Spiced Rum and Red Wine Barrel Bourbon.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital
The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
Mr. Jingeling pays key visit to Medina church
MEDINA, Ohio -- You couldn’t blame young parishioners -- and some older ones as well -- for being a little keyed up when meeting some special visitors Saturday (Dec. 3) at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The church at 317 E. Liberty St., in conjunction with the East Liberty...
Take a holiday stroll through Strongsville’s Winter Wonderland: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Strongsville community enthusiastically welcomed the holiday season with the Winter Wonderland Lighting Celebration Nov. 20, and the fun continues on the Commons through Jan. 1. All are invited to take a walk through the Commons to see the decorations and lights. Holiday music is playing every...
Remembrance and Hope — Church recognizes pain of grief during holiday season
For a 7 year, a Hudson church marked the start of the Christmas season by recognizing the challenges it brings for those who have lost loved ones.
Oberlin professor to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ this week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ron Cheung will compete on the December 7 episode of “Jeopardy!”. The Lakewood resident is an economics professor and department chair at Oberlin College. Depending on the outcome of tonight’s episode, Cheung could face the quiz show’s latest super champion, Cris Pannullo. The former professional...
Select Northeast Ohio post offices open on Sundays for holiday season
The United States Postal Service will open several of its offices in Northeast Ohio on Sundays for the holiday season.
Food, cookbooks guide: 54 books – bread to boards, salads to salt, others released in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Judging by what landed on our desk this year, there will be no falling short in the kitchen when it comes to food and cookbooks. Cookbooks have morphed over the years, from general to specific to very focused culinary areas. From geographic marriages like West African and Southern flavors, spices to savory and many others, books have taken on a wide range of topics.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0