Amazon Luna lets Prime members play Ubisoft PC games they own for free
Since Amazon first announced its Luna cloud gaming service in 2020, Ubisoft has been one of the company’s closest partners. The publisher embraced the service early and came out of the gate with a dedicated channel. Now the two companies are deepening their partnership with an expansion of what you can do with Luna.
YouTube is bringing custom global emotes to live chats and comments
Is rolling out Twitch-style custom global emotes for comments and live chats. created the first batch of emotes, which are focused on gaming, though it appears that they work on any type of channel. YouTube to develop emotes for other types of communities in the future. To use the emotes,...
Facebook Dating finally adds age verification
Meta will ask users to provide a proof of ID or a video selfie to confirm their age. Cables Direct Online 20 FT High Speed HDMI Cable w. Three years after bringing , Meta is finally adding a way for users to verify their age. As it did when it began on Instagram this past summer, Meta is once again turning to a company called Yoti for help. If Facebook’s automated systems suspect a minor is trying to use Facebook Dating, the website will prompt that individual to provide more information. Users can prove they’re old enough to use the service either by submitting a copy of a photo ID card or a video selfie. In the latter case, Meta will share a video still with Yoti “and nothing else.” Yoti’s machine learning algorithm estimates your age based on your facial features. Once the company shares its estimate with Meta, Yoti will delete the image.
Cooler Master has a big 'immersive' gaming pod too
Why settle for a desk and an ultrawide monitor when you can buy a multi-purpose computing pod? That’s the question Cooler Master hopes the Orb X, its newly announced semi-enclosed work and gaming station (via Gizmodo), will prompt you to ponder. While the Orb X won’t completely isolate you from the outside world, your family and roommates will definitely accuse you of being antisocial once you’re cocooned inside its ABS plastic shell.
Apple Music now offers a karaoke mode
You don't need Spotify or a dedicated app to try karaoke at home. Apple Music has introduced a Sing feature that lets you take over the vocals. You can not only adjust the voice levels, but use multiple lyric views depending on what you want to belt out — you can perform a duet or even handle background duties. Apple also notes that the lyric views are now cued to the beat and light up slowly, so it's easier to know when you should draw out a verse.
'The Witcher: Monster Slayer' is shutting down
Some staff who worked on the 'Pokémon Go'-style game will lose their jobs. CD Projekt Red is shutting down The Witcher: Monster Slayer, its Pokémon Go-style mobile title released last year. The game will start winding down at the end of January before going offline for good at the end of June.
Pixel 7 update brings promised Clear Calling and free VPN
Google is releasing its latest round of Pixel updates today, including the free VPN the company teased at its . Clear Calling also launches to the public alongside updates for its voice memo app and new sleep features for the Pixel Watch. users can now use the on their phones...
EU will reportedly bar Meta from requiring personalized ads
Meta thrives on ad targeting, but it may have to tone down its use of the technology in Europe. The Wall Street Journal sources claim the EU's European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has ruled that Meta can't require users to accept personalized ads. You could opt out of targeted ads on Facebook or Instagram if you'd rather not have the social networks track your activity. You can already decline customized ads using data from third-party apps and sites.
Get a second-generation Amazon Echo Dot for $19 today only
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. When building a smart home, devices like the Amazon Echo are usually the first piece to purchase. The Echo acts as a hub for your other IoT gadgets, allowing you to control lights, and smart plugs via Amazon Alexa, all without lifting a finger. If you’re just starting out with your first connected home system, the entry-level Echo Dot enables you to experiment with the basics, and you can save even more during our December Deal of the Day event. We’re releasing limited-time price drops lasting one or two days, so you can in the next 24 hours.
Google Search results now continuously scroll on desktop
The website will automatically load six pages of results before prompting you click a 'more' button. Google is giving its search results on desktop the "continuous scrolling" treatment over a year after launching the feature on mobile. Continuous scrolling will eliminate the need to click "Next" or the page numbers at the bottom of your search results. Instead, Google will automatically load the next batch of results on the page once you've scrolled to the bottom of the current list. If you use Google on mobile, the feature will feel very familiar.
Honor’s Magic VS, even in prototype form, feels like a contender
Allow me to pull the curtain back on something that happens when you get to spend some time with a very early phone prototype: Often, there’s a list of conditions that mean you can’t really talk about your experiences in a specific manner. Bear this in mind when I talk about this prototype that I’ve been diddling around with for the last few days. I’m actually pretty impressed by it, although I’ve been asked not to make any solid conclusions about its non-final hardware, software, imaging, performance and display quality.
HBO Max returns to Prime Video Channels in the US
The long-running squabble between Amazon and HBO appears to be over. Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery have returned HBO Max to Prime Video Channels in the US. Pay $15 per month and you'll have access to House of the Dragon and other shows from within Prime Video — you won't have to manage separate apps or subscriptions. This will also provide access to the unified HBO Max and Discovery+ service (possibly called "Max") when it goes live in 2023. Discovery+ has been on Channels since 2021.
The Morning After: Nothing is in talks to bring its smartphones to the US
While many phone fans in the US are intrigued with the Nothing Phone 1, with its transparent back and flashing glyph design, they couldn’t buy one. At least, not easily. It might be easier for its follow-up devices, though. Nothing co-founder Carl Pei told CNBC the Nothing Phone 1...
Elden Ring's colosseums are opening up in a free multiplayer update
Many fans are hoping to hear news of an expansion for the blockbuster title at this week. Publisher Bandai Namco has jumped the gun a bit by a free multiplayer-focused update, which will go live on Wednesday. The Colosseum update will open up the titular arenas in Limgrave, Leyndell and...
Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield is leaving Salesforce in January
Current Salesforce VP Lidiane Jones will succeed him as CEO. Cables Direct Online 20 FT High Speed HDMI Cable w. Slack co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield is leaving the company in January. Lidiane Jones, currently an executive VP at parent company Salesforce, will succeed Butterfield as CEO. The move comes...
Xbox will start charging $70 for some Series X/S games
Has confirmed it will increase the prices of some of its first-party games to $70 starting in 2023. Specifically, major games built for Xbox Series X/S will cost $10 more in the US, including , and . Regional price increases may vary. "This price reflects the content, scale, and technical...
US Army starts testing a modified version of Canoo’s electric pickup truck
The all-wheel Light Tactical Vehicle features multiple configurations and carbon Kevlar parts. Cables Direct Online 20 FT High Speed HDMI Cable w. Earlier this year, electric vehicle startup Canoo warned it was . Since then, the company’s prospects have taken a turn for the better. Over the span of two days in July, Canoo announced separate agreements to provide Walmart with and the . This week, the company shared an update on its Pentagon contract, announcing it had delivered a prototype of its new Light Tactical Vehicle to the army.
Nothing in talks to launch a new smartphone in the US
There's no phone stateside yet because of the 'unique customizations' of US carriers. Save on Samsung for the holidays. After sticking to markets in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, smartphone company Nothing may launch a future model in the US, founder Carl Pei told CNBC. He said that the Nothing Phone 1 isn't available stateside because the company wasn't ready to deal with the complexities of the market. "Now we are in discussions with some carriers in the US to potentially launch a future product there," he said.
Netflix's latest 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' trailer teases the appearance of a certain bard
With its latest Witcher franchise spinoff scheduled to arrive on December 25th, Netflix has shared a new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin. The approximately two-minute-long clip expands on the teaser the company uploaded last month. After most of Netflix's past promotional material for Blood Origin focused on Michelle Yeoh's character Scian, the latest trailer gives her co-stars, including Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain, a chance to shine. It probably won't surprise you to find out they're all badasses in their own way.
The merged HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service could be simply called 'Max'
Will soon combine and into a single streaming service with a new name. Right now, it seems that the frontrunner for the merged platform's moniker is "Max," which would ditch the more instantly recognizable part of HBO Max's branding. Lawyers for the company are vetting several names, but Max is...
