ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Tulsa's City Council Sworn-In With 3 New Members

Tulsa’s new City Council took office Monday, during an inauguration on stage at the Performing Arts Center. Nine councilors and the City Auditor, Cathy Carter, took the oath of office in a ceremony with Municipal Court Judge Lisa Deller presiding. Six of the City Councilors are incumbents, and three...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Disability Complaint Filed Due To Broken Elevator At Pawhuska Junior High School

The elevator at Pawhuska Junior High has been broken for months, and a parent has filed a complaint with the state. The district told News On 6 it has since made adjustments to be in compliance with the American Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines, after a contractor the district paid to fix the elevator said it will no longer make repairs.
PAWHUSKA, OK
news9.com

Cherokee Nation Opens New Food Distribution Center In Vinita

The Cherokee Nation celebrated the opening of its 8th food distribution center in Vinita on Friday. The new 6,000 square foot facility was built with the tribe's "Respond, Recover, Rebuild" funds during the COVID pandemic. The new facility will house offices, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store to provide...
VINITA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa groups build cold-weather shelters for stray cats

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa community groups are working to protect stray cats from the cold. Animal Aid of Tulsa, Outsiders TNR and Art Emporium 66 gathered at Art Emporium in west Tulsa Sunday to build cat shelters to provide a warm, safe place for unowned cats during the cold months.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Fire damages south Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa home was damaged after a fire Sunday night. The home is located near East 11th Street South and South Yale Avenue. Investigators think the fire was most likely caused by an electrical issue. No injuries were reported. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Donation for Nowata County Inmates

The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning with many topics at hand. Laurie Summers was not there to give her emergency management update for the second week in a row. They also discussed awarding bids for printing of ballots and other non-ballot materials. The County Commissioners also accepted a...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Ponca City police searching for robbery suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ponca City Police Department is searching for a suspect after a gas station robbery early Sunday morning. Police say just after 5 a.m. Sunday, the Stop N Go near Highland Avenue and Osage Street was robbed by a younger white man. The suspect is...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa's Gathering Place Hosts Holiday Festivities Throughout December

Tulsa's Gathering Place is being transformed into a Winter wonderland for the holiday season. The park is being decked out in twinkling lights, winter décor and more for all ages. The Gathering Place is inviting the Tulsa community to come out and enjoy the seven nights of holiday activities...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy