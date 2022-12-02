Read full article on original website
Understaffed call center leads to long wait times at the City of Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — If you’re planning to call the City of Tulsa to pay your water bill, or if you need to have your utilities transferred over, prepare to wait. FOX23 was on hold for 25 minutes. The customer service representative on the line said that’s actually a...
Tulsa's City Council Sworn-In With 3 New Members
Tulsa’s new City Council took office Monday, during an inauguration on stage at the Performing Arts Center. Nine councilors and the City Auditor, Cathy Carter, took the oath of office in a ceremony with Municipal Court Judge Lisa Deller presiding. Six of the City Councilors are incumbents, and three...
Renovated north Tulsa community center to open soon
The Reed Community Foundation partnered with the city of Tulsa in 2019 to upgrade the old Ben Hill Community Center. Founder, Keith Reed, plans to open the new center in February 2023.
City Of Owasso Making Repairs To Failing Road
The City of Owasso is making repairs to a road that's been giving drivers trouble for a while. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday morning with details.
Disability Complaint Filed Due To Broken Elevator At Pawhuska Junior High School
The elevator at Pawhuska Junior High has been broken for months, and a parent has filed a complaint with the state. The district told News On 6 it has since made adjustments to be in compliance with the American Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines, after a contractor the district paid to fix the elevator said it will no longer make repairs.
Cherokee Nation begins construction on $4M housing project in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation began construction Friday on a $4 million project to build new duplexes for low-income Cherokee families that will replace ones built in 1969. Leaders gathered to celebrate the new Birdtail Addition on Ross Street in Tahlequah which will include 16 rental units when...
Bixby contemplates redistricting after unprecedented growth
As the city of Bixby sees rapid growth, city officials are looking at redistricting its wards so population numbers within wards remain stable.
Family looking for answers following Tulsa woman's death
Tulsa police arrested 28-year-old Isaias Torres, Jr., on the suspicion of killing his girlfriend, Monica Deleon.
Cherokee Nation Opens New Food Distribution Center In Vinita
The Cherokee Nation celebrated the opening of its 8th food distribution center in Vinita on Friday. The new 6,000 square foot facility was built with the tribe's "Respond, Recover, Rebuild" funds during the COVID pandemic. The new facility will house offices, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store to provide...
Tulsa groups build cold-weather shelters for stray cats
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa community groups are working to protect stray cats from the cold. Animal Aid of Tulsa, Outsiders TNR and Art Emporium 66 gathered at Art Emporium in west Tulsa Sunday to build cat shelters to provide a warm, safe place for unowned cats during the cold months.
Fire damages south Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa home was damaged after a fire Sunday night. The home is located near East 11th Street South and South Yale Avenue. Investigators think the fire was most likely caused by an electrical issue. No injuries were reported. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Rose District Farmers Market In Broken Arrow To Open Tuesday Evenings
The Rose District Farmers Market in Broken Arrow will now be open on Tuesday evenings. Organizers say shoppers asked for a winter market, and for a chance to shop in the evening, so this evening market seeks to meet both needs. The Tuesday markets will run from 4 p.m. to...
Donation for Nowata County Inmates
The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning with many topics at hand. Laurie Summers was not there to give her emergency management update for the second week in a row. They also discussed awarding bids for printing of ballots and other non-ballot materials. The County Commissioners also accepted a...
Ponca City police searching for robbery suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ponca City Police Department is searching for a suspect after a gas station robbery early Sunday morning. Police say just after 5 a.m. Sunday, the Stop N Go near Highland Avenue and Osage Street was robbed by a younger white man. The suspect is...
Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
Muskogee Man Opens Sober House To Help Others Struggling
MUSKOGEE, Okla. - A Green Country man who has battled addiction is now helping others, after opening a sober house in Muskogee. News On 6's Ryan Gillin showed us how the house is giving people a second chance at life.
Tulsa Health Department Reports Increase In Flu Cases
Cases of the flu are up nationwide and doctors with the Tulsa Health Department say they are seeing a spike in Green Country as well. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Monday morning with details from the Tulsa Health Department.
OK AG files embezzlement charges against contractor couple, encourages additional victims to come forward
The Oklahoma Attorney General has filed embezzlement charges in McIntosh County against a husband and wife duo accused of defrauding Oklahomans of thousands of dollars for construction projects they never completed.
Haskell County Sheriff's Office locates stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van, and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
Tulsa's Gathering Place Hosts Holiday Festivities Throughout December
Tulsa's Gathering Place is being transformed into a Winter wonderland for the holiday season. The park is being decked out in twinkling lights, winter décor and more for all ages. The Gathering Place is inviting the Tulsa community to come out and enjoy the seven nights of holiday activities...
