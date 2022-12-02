ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Jefferson Parish motorcycle deputy injured in Metairie crash

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy sustained a serious leg injury requiring emergency surgery after crashing his motorcycle in a Metairie intersection Monday evening (Dec. 5). The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m., at West Esplanade Avenue and North Causeway Boulevard. The identity of the injured...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

32-year-old identified as man fatally shot on Harvey Street

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed on a Harvey street Friday night as Vincent Taylor, 32. No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide, according to authorities. Taylor, of Harvey, was shot in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane (map), said...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Missouri man beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel is identified

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of a man beaten to death Thursday evening in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room. David Sorenson, 73, died of blunt force injuries after a man gained entry to the Avenue Plaza hotel room in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue, where Sorenson was asleep with his wife at around 11 p.m. Thursday. The intruder assaulted Sorenson as his wife ran for help.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate deadly interstate crash

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night on the interstate. The crash happened in the westbound exit lanes of I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. Police say a man was killed and another was injured. When officers arrived to the scene,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect booked with murder in fatal shooting on Academy Drive in Metairie

Detectives investigating the death of a man shot and killed in his Metairie backyard have arrested a suspect in the case. Nicholas Robinson, 21, of Metairie, was booked Thursday with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and drug possession, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Multiple shootings reported in Houma area over the weekend

THIBODAUX, La. — Multiple agencies are investigating several shootings reported over the weekend in the Houma area. The first shooting was reported on Thursday night. According to Houma police, a juvenile is accused of firing a gun into the air after passing a group of people walking in the 200 block of Tulip Drive. No one was injured.
HOUMA, LA
WWL-AMFM

Suspect booked in Metairie homicide

A 21-year-old Metairie man faces murder and drug charges after a deadly shooting last week on Academy Drive. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office booked 21-year-old Nicholas Robinson for the November 28 incident.
METAIRIE, LA
wgno.com

1 dead, another injured after crash in 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A crash in the Ninth Ward has left one man dead and another injured. It happened around 5:00 a.m. near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. At the scene, NOPD officers say they found two men inside of a the vehicle....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD: Suspect wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder for shooting on Lafayette Street

On December 2nd, 2022 at approximately 2300hrs the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at 1104 Lafayette Street. Upon arrival officers located a 27 year old male victim suffering from multiple gunshots to his extremities. The victim was transported to a local medical facility via ambulance where he received treatment and is listed in stable condition.
HOUMA, LA

