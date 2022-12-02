Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicKenner, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Workforce development concerns take center stage at WorkBoat ShowDoug Stewart
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
fox8live.com
NOPD says tourist killed in St. Charles Avenue hotel was victim of random violence
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -- The brutal murder of a 73-year-old tourist last week inside his hotel room on St. Charles Avenue is considered by New Orleans police to have been a random act of violence, court documents show. Fox 8 obtained the court documents submitted with the arrest of 29-year-old...
Three wounded in North Dorgenois Street shooting Monday morning, NOPD
According to the NOPD the shooting happened in the Tulane/ Gravier area.
Caught on camera: NOPD search for Algiers business burglary suspect
A man was caught on camera behind the counter of a business in the 3100 block of General Meyer Avenue.
fox8live.com
Jefferson Parish motorcycle deputy injured in Metairie crash
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy sustained a serious leg injury requiring emergency surgery after crashing his motorcycle in a Metairie intersection Monday evening (Dec. 5). The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m., at West Esplanade Avenue and North Causeway Boulevard. The identity of the injured...
Two men shot to death in Central City
The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the central city area that left two men dead.
NOLA.com
32-year-old identified as man fatally shot on Harvey Street
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed on a Harvey street Friday night as Vincent Taylor, 32. No one has been arrested in connection with the homicide, according to authorities. Taylor, of Harvey, was shot in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane (map), said...
NOLA.com
Missouri man beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel is identified
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of a man beaten to death Thursday evening in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room. David Sorenson, 73, died of blunt force injuries after a man gained entry to the Avenue Plaza hotel room in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue, where Sorenson was asleep with his wife at around 11 p.m. Thursday. The intruder assaulted Sorenson as his wife ran for help.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Internal NOPD report released on former lieutenant now under federal investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans has released an internal report on a former New Orleans police captain who was the subject of a series of Fox 8 investigations into potential double-dipping and payroll discrepancies. Sabrina Richardson was suspended based on the findings that raise more questions...
NOLA.com
3 shot in Tulane-Gravier area while trying to park, New Orleans police say
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street (map). Two men and a woman said they were trying to park when they heard gunfire,...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate deadly interstate crash
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night on the interstate. The crash happened in the westbound exit lanes of I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. Police say a man was killed and another was injured. When officers arrived to the scene,...
NOLA.com
Suspect booked with murder in fatal shooting on Academy Drive in Metairie
Detectives investigating the death of a man shot and killed in his Metairie backyard have arrested a suspect in the case. Nicholas Robinson, 21, of Metairie, was booked Thursday with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and drug possession, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
WDSU
Multiple shootings reported in Houma area over the weekend
THIBODAUX, La. — Multiple agencies are investigating several shootings reported over the weekend in the Houma area. The first shooting was reported on Thursday night. According to Houma police, a juvenile is accused of firing a gun into the air after passing a group of people walking in the 200 block of Tulip Drive. No one was injured.
Suspect booked in Metairie homicide
A 21-year-old Metairie man faces murder and drug charges after a deadly shooting last week on Academy Drive. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office booked 21-year-old Nicholas Robinson for the November 28 incident.
wgno.com
1 dead, another injured after crash in 9th Ward
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A crash in the Ninth Ward has left one man dead and another injured. It happened around 5:00 a.m. near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Tricou Street. At the scene, NOPD officers say they found two men inside of a the vehicle....
houmatimes.com
HPD: Suspect wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder for shooting on Lafayette Street
On December 2nd, 2022 at approximately 2300hrs the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at 1104 Lafayette Street. Upon arrival officers located a 27 year old male victim suffering from multiple gunshots to his extremities. The victim was transported to a local medical facility via ambulance where he received treatment and is listed in stable condition.
NOLA.com
Wreck on I-10 near Carrollton Avenue exit kills driver, hospitalizes passenger, NOPD says
A car rolled over multiple times on Interstate 10 near the South Carrollton Avenue exit Sunday night, killing the driver and injuring his passenger, New Orleans police said. The wreck happened around 10:50 p.m. in the westbound exit lane of I-10, according to preliminary information from police. The 26-year-old driver...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy on motorcycle struck by vehicle, taken to hospital, JPSO says
A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was struck by a vehicle while on a motorcycle at Causeway Boulevard and West Esplanade Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. Monday. JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said the deputy was taken to the hospital for surgery on his leg, which was severely injured. No...
NOLA.com
Armed man tried to abduct three people at downtown New Orleans hotel, authorities say
A man suffering from bipolar depression and carrying a knife tried to kidnap three people and threatened to kill them early Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans, authorities said. Shaun Chapman, 37, corralled all three victims in the hotel's third-floor bar before a maintenance worker and an...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist
The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
Investigation Opened into New Orleans Mayor Living in Luxury Apartment on Taxpayers’ Dime
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in hot water after allegations have surfaced that she is misappropriating tax dollars (AGaiN) to fund her lavish city-owned apartment in the French Quarter. “The use of the [apartment] is provided to the mayor of the city,” said Cantrell during a news conference Wednesday....
Comments / 0