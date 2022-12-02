MArin County Crime Blotter

Martin County

Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Incident’s Report Includes:

Nov. 19

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at Hwy 171 in Jamesville.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 3819 Jones Rd. in Williamston.

Motor vehicle accident involving deer was reported at US Hwy 64 near Reason Rd. in Williamston.

Nov. 20

Injury to real property was reported at 2301 Ed’s Grocery Rd. Lot 24 in Williamston.

Nov. 21

Identity theft was reported at 2055 Jerdan Thicket Rd. Lot 12 in Jamesville.

Nov. 23

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1131 Clyde’s Dr. in Williamston.

Nov. 25

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 207 East NC 11 in Oak City.

Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at Maple Grove Christian Church in Jamesville.

Nov. 27

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 1165 Meeks Rd. in Robersonville.

Aggravated assault was reported at 416 South St. in Oak City.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:

There were no arrests made.

Williamston Police Department

Incidents

The Williamston Police Department Incident’s Report Includes:

Nov. 16

Obtain property by false pretense and larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Assault on a female was reported at 300 West Blvd. in Williamston.

Assault on a female and injury to real property was reported at 115 Spruce St. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 912 Washington St. in Williamston.

Nov. 18

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 114 Willow Acres in Williamston.

Assault on a female an interfere with emergency communication was reported at 114 Willow Acres in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction and warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Hit and run was reported at 138 Washington St. in Williamston.

Child abuse was reported at 115 Spruce St. in Williamston.

Nov. 19

Injury to personal property was reported at 220 East Blvd. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 301 West Blvd. in Williamston.

Driving while impaired was reported at Washington St./Jamesville Rd. in Williamston.

Nov. 20

Wrongful retention of misplaced card was reported at 310 West Simmons Ave. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Nov. 21

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 1900 West Main St. in Williamston.

Passing stopped bus was reported at West Main St. in Williamston.

Obtain property by false pretense and identity theft was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 607 East Blvd. in Williamston.

Nov. 22

Communicating threats was reported at 102 East Blvd. in Williamston.

Breaking and entering intent to terrorize, sexual battery, assault on a female and trespassing was reported at 1302 West Main St. in Williamston.

Nov. 23

Simple assault was reported at West Main St. near South Edgewood Ave. in Williamston.

Hit and run was reported at East Blvd. near East Main St. in Williamston.

Uttering forged instrument was reported at 119 Gatling St. in Williamston.

Nov. 24

Simple assault was reported at 101 East Blvd. in Williamston.

Injury to personal property was reported at 513 South Haughton St. Apt. A in Williamston.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:

Nov. 16

De’quavia Miesha Augburn was charged with financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card fraud.

Natasha Kaneisha Bunch was charged with obtain property by false pretense and larceny.

Nov. 18

Mario Lamont Higgs was charged with failure to appear.

Mario Lamont Higgs was charged with assault on a female and interfere with emergency communication.

Hunter Mitchell Gardner was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction and warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.

William Nathan Modlin was charged with hit and run.

Nov. 19

Thomas Eugene Curtis was charged with driving while impaired.

Nov. 20

Mary Williams Whitfield was charged with larceny.

Brittany A. Whitfield was charged with larceny.

Nov. 21

Tammie Ruth Mizelle was charged with failure to appear.

Shannon Tatiana Helen Barnes was charged with failure to appear.

Tammie Ruth Mizelle was charged with larceny.