Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam
ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
"Kalamazoo Menu" gift drive collects often over-looked essentials for West Michigan kids
The founders of the highly successful, pandemic-inspired "Kalamazoo Menu" Facebook page, launched their second annual "gift drive." The group has more than two dozen collection sites at restaurants and other businesses in the Kalamazoo area. Unlike most holiday donation drives; this campaign aims to collect essentials rather than toys. Events...
South Haven to consider establishing downtown 'social district'
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A social district could be coming to downtown South Haven. The City is expected to ask City Council members to consider adopting Resolution 2022-31, which would establish a downtown social district, during their meeting Monday night. Beach safety: South Haven to decide on new safety...
100 gallons of fuel spill on M-43 near Kalamazoo
Around 100 gallons of fuel spilled near Kalamazoo on Sunday.
Kalamazoo woman sentenced for intent to distribute over 3 pounds of fentanyl
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo woman has been sentenced to nine years in prison for possession and intent to distribute 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl according to U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Michigan Monday. Candi Taylor, 39, possessed the large quantity of fentanyl because she was transferring it...
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
From unhoused to housed, resident of Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse thankful for apartment
KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in Florida at the time, Norwida Sweder lost her job and three months later her place to live. “I went into a pretty deep depression, to the point there was stuff all over my house. I really didn’t care about anything,” she said of her life in February 2021. “I didn’t know how to deal with anything. At that point it became overwhelming.”
Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
South Haven city leaders vote to create downtown 'social district'
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven city leaders are moving forward with a plan to create a social district where open containers of alcohol can be carried. A "social district" is a dedicated space within a municipality that would give businesses who have a Michigan Liquor Control Commission permit the opportunity to obtain a City of South Haven permit, and sell alcohol within the district, according to officials.
abc57.com
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety investigating illegal dumping
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying a person accused of illegally dropping a truck load of garbage on the side of the road. The person was seen with the garbage on November 27 in the area of...
Artists invited to submit proposals for Ford International Airport aerial art
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gerald R. Ford International Airport requested proposals for permanent hanging art to be displayed in their newly expanded Concourse A. The selected piece of art is expected to be located above the four terrazzo flooring art installations, and will be visible from many angles, creating a sense of circulation, according to a representative from Ford International Airport.
New life in the works for old Mercy Hospital site in Benton Harbor
Benton Harbor, Mich. — After years of sitting empty, the old Mercy Hospital lot could become a mixed housing and commercial space. With nearly 6 acres of space to work with -- Mayor Marcus Muhammad says housing and commercial space in this area of the city is not only necessary for economic impact, but quality of life.
Harmful algae bloom advisory lifted for Allegan County's Swan Lake
CHESIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A harmful algae bloom advisory issued for Swan Lake in July was lifted Monday due to colder weather, according to the Allegan County Health Department. The advisory was issued because of the presence of harmful algae blooms, but cooler weather often reduces or stops the...
Former Kalamazoo Township fire chief to present case to Board of Trustees
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a 5-2 vote at the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee's Nov. 28 meeting, former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter is expected to present his case in a second special meeting Monday night. Obreiter, who was involved in various complaints and investigations alongside former battalion...
University of Michigan Health-West to build new health center in Wayland
WAYLAND, Mich. — Further access to healthcare may be coming to Wayland in 2024. University of Michigan Health-West unveiled plans for a new health center and expanded services for Wayland Tuesday, investing $10.4 million in the community. Nurses' education: Partnership announced, expected to help nurses finish education while working.
WILX-TV
Pfizer announcing expansions for Kalamzoo plant
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Pfizer is planning on expanding its Kalamazoo facility where the company made the first COVID-19 vaccines in the country. The company will join Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce investments Sunday morning. The Governor’s office said Pfizer will add 300 jobs when it expands its capacity to make more vaccines and treatments.
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly day warming up at Last Mile on Sunday. It's a Black and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids.
Battle Creek's South Michigan Food Bank receives large donation from Kellogg Company
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The South Michigan Food Bank in Battle Creek received a heavy donation from the Kellogg Company Tuesday. Over 5,000 pounds of cereal and snacks was donated to the food bank, according to a Kellogg's representative. Kellogg Company is donating 30 million servings of food to...
Roadwork to cause lane closures in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lane closures are expected due to roadwork at the intersection of M-44 and M-37 also known as East Beltline Avenue until 3 p.m. Tuesday. The closures are expected between Plainfield Avenue, the M-44 Connector, and M-11, 28th Street, according to Michigan Department of Transportation, also known as MDOT.
