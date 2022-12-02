ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Pine, CA

Lisa Pettitt
3d ago

let's face it the Earth is ready to expand open up from a huge earthquake it's the science telling us all we'll see if anybody listens.

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area flower growers face skyrocketing natural gas prices

PETALUMA, Calif. - One of the Bay Area’s oldest flower producers is facing hard decisions between heat and employees. They're not alone. A lot of California businesses are getting sticker shock when they get their natural gas bills. The bill could cost some employees their jobs. For three generations,...
PETALUMA, CA
FOX40

How much rain and snow fell in Northern California over the weekend?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A day after receiving nearly two inches of rain, about 0.45 inches of rain fell in Sacramento on Sunday, according to data from the National Weather Service.  The NWS reported that Sacramento received 1.75 inches of rain on Saturday, becoming the third wettest Dec. 3 on record. The record rainfall for […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
iheart.com

'Severe Symptom' Hospitalizations Surge Across California

The flu is spreading rapidly across the Golden State, and some doctors believe that there is an easy way to contain the spread. According to KCRA3, the flu is causing Northern California residents to end up in hospitals with "severe symptoms." Some doctors believe the spread to be influenced by "people gathering closer together" during the holidays without masks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Calif.'s most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles

Californians are accustomed to being battered by many of nature’s whims. Earthquakes, wildfires, droughts and floods are all regular visitors. Less familiar are volcanic eruptions like the one currently taking place at Hawaii’s Mauna Loa. But while that event feels worlds away, California’s own volcanoes are capable of violent fury — and have shown it off in recent memory. For 3 million years, Mount Lassen has bubbled and boiled beneath Earth’s surface. Rarely does it erupt, but in late May 1914 — 27,000 years after its last explosion — the beast awoke. Read more.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsofthenorthbay.com

RAIN ARRIVES FROM THE NORTH AND SOUTH

The North Bay is between two storm systems on Saturday, one north and one south. Ahead of the main cold front still over the Pacific Ocean, moist air is being drawn into the state, bringing moderate rain to the south of us. The two systems can be clearly seen on this satellite loop.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

How likely is Northern California to experience a volcano eruption

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Northern California is home to four volcano’s all of which have a threat ranking of high to very high by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but what does that mean for the security of the communities around them? The four volcanos are Mount Shasta (220 miles north of Sacramento), Medicine Lake […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Bay Area Weather: How much rain fell and when the next storm is coming

December began in wintery fashion across the Bay Area and Northern California on Thursday, as a storm from the Pacific Northwest brought the first steady rain in three weeks, with heavy snow covering the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters said after a brief interlude Friday, another slightly smaller rain system is expected...
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Rain, snow & the potential for thunderstorms Monday

Grab your umbrella, get your tire chains handy, and make sure you're leaving yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go before you head out the door Monday morning. A trough of low pressure right off the coast of northern California is pushing rain and snow showers across northern California today. The heaviest rain and snow is projected to fall this morning, and then we'll mostly have scattered showers for the remainder of the day in the valley. The potential for thunderstorms will also ramp up from mid afternoon through this evening, and we'll have the highest potential for thunderstorms in areas of Tehama, Butte, and Plumas Counties. Snow in the mountains will likely cause travel impacts today, and Winter Weather Advisories remain. Winter Weather Advisories will expire this afternoon in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County, but the northern Sierra is currently set to stay under the advisory through 4am Tuesday. Snow levels will be down to around 2500' in the Northern Mountains, and down to as low as 3500' in the Sierra Monday. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones to start your day. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have gusts up to around 25mph through the day. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, mid 30's to mid 40's in the foothills and Northern Mountains, and 30's in the Sierra Monday afternoon. Showers and the potential for thunderstorms will persist into your evening, but are projected to diminish into early Tuesday.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

COVID-19 rates climbing in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - COVID cases are on the rise in the Bay Area and experts consider it more than just a bump from the Thanksgiving holiday. Experts point out overall trends show rates of infection climbing. And while there’s no widespread consideration of bringing indoor masking back to the Bay...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

