Lisa Pettitt
3d ago
let's face it the Earth is ready to expand open up from a huge earthquake it's the science telling us all we'll see if anybody listens.
Cold Front to Sweep Through Southern California Metros on Tuesday, Bringing a Round of Showers to The Region
Cold Front To Sweep Across Southern California on TuesdayPhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. A storm system that is impacting Northern California today will sweep down through Southern California by Tuesday so read on for details ...
Travel headaches continue to plague California's Sierra Nevada as heavy snow piles up
Not only has heavy snow not taken the weekend off in California's Sierra Nevada, but it's working right into Monday as well, as a stubborn low-pressure system continues to swirl just off the Northern California coast.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Central California early in the morning, geologists say
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Central California area the morning of Friday, Dec. 2, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The just over 1-mile deep quake hit about 4 miles west of Big Pine shortly after 4 a.m., according to the USGS. About 30 people from as far away as Fresno...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area flower growers face skyrocketing natural gas prices
PETALUMA, Calif. - One of the Bay Area’s oldest flower producers is facing hard decisions between heat and employees. They're not alone. A lot of California businesses are getting sticker shock when they get their natural gas bills. The bill could cost some employees their jobs. For three generations,...
California witness says fast moving object was rectangle shaped
Sebastopol, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Sebastopol reported watching a rectangle-shaped object with a single line of lights running underneath that flashed in order at about 8:30 p.m. on September 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
How much rain and snow fell in Northern California over the weekend?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A day after receiving nearly two inches of rain, about 0.45 inches of rain fell in Sacramento on Sunday, according to data from the National Weather Service. The NWS reported that Sacramento received 1.75 inches of rain on Saturday, becoming the third wettest Dec. 3 on record. The record rainfall for […]
iheart.com
'Severe Symptom' Hospitalizations Surge Across California
The flu is spreading rapidly across the Golden State, and some doctors believe that there is an easy way to contain the spread. According to KCRA3, the flu is causing Northern California residents to end up in hospitals with "severe symptoms." Some doctors believe the spread to be influenced by "people gathering closer together" during the holidays without masks.
Calif.'s most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles
Californians are accustomed to being battered by many of nature’s whims. Earthquakes, wildfires, droughts and floods are all regular visitors. Less familiar are volcanic eruptions like the one currently taking place at Hawaii’s Mauna Loa. But while that event feels worlds away, California’s own volcanoes are capable of violent fury — and have shown it off in recent memory. For 3 million years, Mount Lassen has bubbled and boiled beneath Earth’s surface. Rarely does it erupt, but in late May 1914 — 27,000 years after its last explosion — the beast awoke. Read more.
newsofthenorthbay.com
RAIN ARRIVES FROM THE NORTH AND SOUTH
The North Bay is between two storm systems on Saturday, one north and one south. Ahead of the main cold front still over the Pacific Ocean, moist air is being drawn into the state, bringing moderate rain to the south of us. The two systems can be clearly seen on this satellite loop.
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Valley rain, Sierra snow to continue through early this week
Wet weather will continue to impact commuters across Northern California on Monday morning. The region saw a mixed bag of weather on Sunday including rain, snow and thunderstorms. This weather system brought 2.2 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento over the last several days, according to Dirk Verdoorn. Find Sunday...
KTVU FOX 2
Despite layoffs, one million California jobs remain open
Big name companies across California laid off workers over the last few months. But, even despite cutting jobs, executive outplacement company Challenger, Gray & Christmas says unemployment remains low.
KCRA.com
'Everybody is getting it': Northern California flu hospitalizations spike across region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is reporting very high flu levels this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Health officials are urging people to get their flu shots as hospitals fill up. "I think our hospital, like everywhere in Northern California are seeing increased rates of flu and...
How likely is Northern California to experience a volcano eruption
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Northern California is home to four volcano’s all of which have a threat ranking of high to very high by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but what does that mean for the security of the communities around them? The four volcanos are Mount Shasta (220 miles north of Sacramento), Medicine Lake […]
Top 11 Places To Visit In California During Winter (Don’t Miss Out)
California is a stunning state with a wide range of landscapes and activities to offer. Cities, breathtaking vineyards, steep mountains, sweeping coasts, and deserts so vast you’ll wonder how everything can fit into one place are only a few of the fascinating attractions.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
Bay Area Weather: How much rain fell and when the next storm is coming
December began in wintery fashion across the Bay Area and Northern California on Thursday, as a storm from the Pacific Northwest brought the first steady rain in three weeks, with heavy snow covering the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters said after a brief interlude Friday, another slightly smaller rain system is expected...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Rain, snow & the potential for thunderstorms Monday
Grab your umbrella, get your tire chains handy, and make sure you're leaving yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go before you head out the door Monday morning. A trough of low pressure right off the coast of northern California is pushing rain and snow showers across northern California today. The heaviest rain and snow is projected to fall this morning, and then we'll mostly have scattered showers for the remainder of the day in the valley. The potential for thunderstorms will also ramp up from mid afternoon through this evening, and we'll have the highest potential for thunderstorms in areas of Tehama, Butte, and Plumas Counties. Snow in the mountains will likely cause travel impacts today, and Winter Weather Advisories remain. Winter Weather Advisories will expire this afternoon in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County, but the northern Sierra is currently set to stay under the advisory through 4am Tuesday. Snow levels will be down to around 2500' in the Northern Mountains, and down to as low as 3500' in the Sierra Monday. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain zones to start your day. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have gusts up to around 25mph through the day. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, mid 30's to mid 40's in the foothills and Northern Mountains, and 30's in the Sierra Monday afternoon. Showers and the potential for thunderstorms will persist into your evening, but are projected to diminish into early Tuesday.
California reporting 'very high' flu activity, among the worst in US
California is now reporting what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes as "very high" flu levels as cases surge nationwide.
KTVU FOX 2
COVID-19 rates climbing in Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - COVID cases are on the rise in the Bay Area and experts consider it more than just a bump from the Thanksgiving holiday. Experts point out overall trends show rates of infection climbing. And while there’s no widespread consideration of bringing indoor masking back to the Bay...
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
KTVU FOX 2
Newsom outlines plan to penalize oil companies, blames industry for gas prices
The California legislature opened up a special session, called by Governor Gavin Newsom, focused on the state’s high gas prices. "They’re screwing you," Newsom told reporters outside the chambers. "They’re taking advantage of you, because they think they can get away with it, and what we’re trying to say is enough."
