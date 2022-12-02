Read full article on original website
Carnival Offers Customers a New Kind of Cruise
Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report has built its namesake brand around the idea of having a good time. The company calls its ships "Fun Ships" to emphasize that the idea is to relax and enjoy. And, the fleet's current lineup offers no shortage of opportunities to do...
cruisefever.net
Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand New Ship Visits the Caribbean for the First Time
Carnival Cruise Line’s brand new cruise ship, Carnival Celebration, visited the Caribbean for the first time when the vessel docked in Grand Turk. Carnival Celebration was christened in Miami on Sunday and set sail her inaugural Caribbean cruise on Monday. The stop in Grand Turk is the first port stop during the ship’s six day cruise.
Royal Caribbean vs. Celebrity: Which Cruise Line Is Better?
As a frequent Royal Caribbean RCL passenger (roughly eight cruises and maybe 42 days on their ships this year), it's fair to say I enjoy the cruise company's namesake brand. At least six of the cruise line's ships (and usually more) sail from Port Canaveral, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, which are all within two hours of my house.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
I went to Disney World 35 times this year. Here are 19 of the best things I did.
I'm a theme-park journalist who's been going to the Florida Disney properties for 30 years. In 2022, I visited dozens of times and found plenty to do.
cohaitungchi.com
12 Dirt-Cheap Cruises for 2023 (Starting at $159)
Looking for a cheap cruise? We’re talking really inexpensive — cheaper than many flat-panel TVs and less expensive than a new couch. In other words, cruises so cheap that it’s more affordable to take a vacation than to be a couch potato. The great thing about cruising...
I've Been on 28 Cruises in 3 Years (4 Things You Need to Know)
My first cruise took place on Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) Conquest a few months after my 46th birthday. Now, three years later, I've become an avid cruiser who generally travels on Royal Caribbean (RCL) ships, although I have supplemented that with bookings on MSC and Virgin Voyages. On that first...
msn.com
5 cruise activities that are no longer allowed on board
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Everything old is eventually new again, but there are some activities that used to be allowed on cruise ships that have little hope of coming back. Whether you’re a more experienced passenger with nostalgia or a younger cruiser who appreciates anything vintage, here are five cruise offerings that aren’t likely to be resurrected.
I've Taken 19 Solo Royal Caribbean Cruises: 4 Things You Need to Know
While Royal Caribbean's (RCL) - Get Free Report commercials show a mix of families and couples having fun, visiting exotic ports, and enjoying each other's company, some people actually cruise by themselves. Perhaps showing me eating dinner by myself, having a drink at a lively bar alone, or footage of me walking around in a port by myself doesn't present the right image for a commercial, but solo cruising is a popular thing.
Royal Caribbean, Carnival Both Make Unpopular Dining Change
People don't like change especially when the change in no way benefits them. If a cruise line switched coffee brands, for example, that would anger some people and delight others. If it decided that coffee -- even the basic black kind -- now comes with a surcharge, well, then everybody would be angry.
cruisefever.net
Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday Cruise Deals: All Cruises Included
Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday cruise deals are now live and offer great savings on cruises to the most popular destinations in the world. You can see Black Friday cruise deals from all cruise lines here. Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and has more cruise ships in...
cruisefever.net
New Cruise Line Debuting in 2023 Releases Ship’s First Itineraries
Explora Journeys, a new luxury cruise line from MSC Group that is debuting next year, has released the itineraries for their first cruise ship, EXPLORA I. EXPLORA I will be the first of six cruise ships from Explora Journeys and will set sail for the first time on July 17, 2023. The 15 night inaugural cruise will depart from Southampton and visit 12 ports and four countries.
Royal Caribbean Makes Passenger-Friendly Beverage Package Change
Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - Get Free Report has been a leader in the cruise industry when it comes to technology. That's sort of a light compliment because while cruise lines have pushed hard to integrate onboard technology -- especially when it comes to its big-ticket shows -- but its website and app have always been a mixed bag.
cruisefever.net
Newly Refurbished Princess Cruise Ship Sails from New Homeport
The newly refurbished Diamond Princess is sailing from a new homeport and is now offering four to seven night cruises to Mexico. Diamond Princess’ first sailing from San Diego on Sunday marked the full return of the cruise line’s fleet. “Homeporting Diamond Princess in a destination as remarkable...
US News and World Report
U.S. News Announces the 2023 Best Cruise Lines
Washington, D.C. – U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels, Best Vacations and Best Travel Rewards Programs, today released its annual rankings of the Best Cruise Lines. The 2023 rankings highlight 17 cruise lines to help every type of traveler find the cruise that’s right for them....
An Idyllic Cruise in the Greek Islands
The eight-day Idyllic Aegean cruise among the Greek islands includes a moon-like landscape, archeological wonders, adventure rides, sea kayaking, snorkeling, amazing scenery, and fabulous food and wine. Travel writer Peggy Sijswerda takes us there. I never thought I would walk on the moon, but here I am strolling with Peter...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Vacation Club Points Charts Released for 2024
Being a Disney Vacation Club member comes with its share of perks. Not only are there exclusive experiences that DVC members can enjoy, but there are also certain discounts available to members, as well as special events. Now, Disney has released the points charts for Disney Vacation Club Membership for 2024.
Carnival Cruise Line Changes an Unpopular Beverage Policy
Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report has billed its ships the "Fun Ships," and that's accurate: Some of that fun involves families taking advantage of the water slides, pools, shows, and other family-friendly activities onboard. In some cases, that "fun" is of the adult variety. Carnival has a...
Sneak Peek of 'Disney' Cruise Sailing During the Holidays Is a Real Trip
It's holiday fun for the whole family!
Christine Duffy was rejected as a flight attendant. Now, she runs Carnival Cruise Line
When she was a teenager, Christine Duffy dreamed of being a flight attendant. But that career goal was squashed when Pan American Airways rejected her for being too short.
