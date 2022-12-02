Read full article on original website
Best tools to give as gifts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. We all have that person in our life who’s afraid of, or maybe just ambivalent toward, home repairs. You can usually tell who this is because they have a pile of unhung paintings in the corner, their drain needs...
Best gifts for hunters
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best gifts for hunters can be used before or during the hunt or after it is over. Hunting is about more than just the trophy: it’s an entire lifestyle. From those who hunt deer to those who shoot...
Best gifts for Marvel fanatics
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Since its creation in 1939, Marvel (or Timely Comics as it was once known) has established itself as a master in the superhero genre of comics and films. Rivaled by DC comics, Marvel has become a major superhero franchise that many call the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And for a good reason. With 24 movies (and counting) and at least 37,000 comics in existence, Marvel is more than just a popular franchise. It’s a household name.
Best gift for scrapbookers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Find the perfect gift for the scrapbooker in your life. Scrapbooking helps to bring people and past events together. Some people enjoy doing it as a hobby that helps them to feel better connected to distant family members and friends. Today, there are more options than ever for tools that can help elevate the style and presentation of a scrapbook. It’s a way to personalize and immortalize cherished memories. Here are a few gift options to provide the ideal arts and crafts supplies for the avid scrapbooker in your life.
Best gifts for 8 year olds
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Buying a gift for an 8 year old can sometimes be a challenging experience, especially considering toy and game trends are constantly changing. However, there are still plenty of gift options that will appeal to a majority of an 8 year old.
Best gift for teachers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Teachers are busy planning new lessons, shopping for supplies and cleaning and organizing their classrooms, even before they begin teaching your child. A gift is a wonderful way to show your appreciation for a teacher’s hard work and sacrifice. Whether...
Shopping for grandparents? Shop these perfect gifts for grandma
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Don’t forget about Grandma this holiday season. But what do you get the woman who works quietly behind the scenes to ensure everyone gets their favorite pie during Christmas dinner and drops boxes of food off at your dorm room so you don’t starve? While grandma will probably ask for your love or the latest family picture, this year, surprise her with a unique or practical gift she would never get herself. So, whether she enjoys reading, baking or adventuring, here are the perfect gifts for Grandma.
Best gift for video gamers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Last year was an incredible year for anyone who loves video games, but buying a gift for a gaming enthusiast can be tough if you aren’t up to speed with this year’s latest and greatest offerings. While you...
Need a gift you can easily pack? Give them a scarf to keep them cozy through the holidays
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Chances are when you think of scarves, you think of warm neck wraps to help you fight away the winter chill. And when you give scarves as gifts during the holiday season, this is likely the effect you want your gifted scarf to have. But not all regions feel the same frost during this time, and for those, there are also warm-weather scarves you can gift. But don’t forget to consider the material of the scarf you gift, as some are better than others for the various climates of the world.
Our fitness expert shares the best stocking stuffers to gift someone who loves working out
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Products that fitness enthusiasts could really use. To build muscle and strength, you must exercise nearly every day. That’s why fitness is a lifestyle, not just an activity. Consequently,...
Best smart home gifts for everyone in your life
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Smart tech can be a lot of fun and make your life much easier, but the research required to pick devices and the price tags of these items can often discourage potential buyers. For this reason, smart home upgrades make great gifts. Smart tech isn’t always something a friend or loved one will get for themselves, but it’s definitely something they can benefit from and appreciate in the long term.
Best winter formal dress
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether this year’s winter formal is your first school event, or you’ve never missed an opportunity to get dressed up and hit the dance floor with your classmates, it’s crucial to get a winter formal dress that makes you look and feel your best.
6 fashionable capes to wear this winter
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A stylish cape will make you a superhero of fashion. Months ahead of the fall season, fashion experts were predicting that capes would be in style, while top designers were showcasing them on the runways. Now that chilly weather has arrived, capes are trending just in time for winter.
Black-Owned Holiday Gift Guide
The holiday gift giving season is in full swing so today we’re walking through a Black-owned holiday gift guide. Rachel Mooreland joins us now to share the latest in fashion and accessories.
Are electric fireplaces safe?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you're building a new home or refurbishing your living space, you might be considering your options in terms of heating. Electric fireplaces have become a popular choice in place of traditional wood-burning fireplaces because they're easy to install and operate.
Everything you need to start ice skating
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You need more than just skates to start ice skating. Ice skating is a pleasurable activity that is no longer just for winter or just for outdoors. When you glide over the ice on skates, you get the wonderful sensation you are flying through the air. Renting skates is the same thing as renting bowling shoes ãƒ¼ you'll have a hard time finding the proper fit and who knows how clean they are? But skates are just the beginning, because you'll need some additional gear to have fun skating safely.
Our baby and child expert shares activities to keep the kids’ table entertained
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best activities to keep the kids entertained during holiday dinners?. Spending time around the table with family and friends is the best part of the holidays. From appetizers to the main meal to after-dinner conversation, sometimes the fun can last for hours. If you have young children at your gathering, it’s not likely they’ll sit down for longer than it takes to scarf down a few bites of macaroni and cheese. To help make your holiday dinner enjoyable for everyone, we asked BestReviews’ baby and child expert to share activities to keep the kids’ table entertained. Dr. Aimee Ketchum is a parent and pediatric occupational therapist with years of experience in early childhood development.
Dutch town was built just for people with dementia and it helps uphold their sense of independence
Taking care of a spouse or parent with dementia can be an alienating experience, as individuals experiencing severe cognitive impairment are in need of constant caregiving. While many of us would do anything to avoid residential memory care facilities, the unfortunate reality is that they are sometimes the only choice for people suffering from severe dementia. A planned village just outside of Amsterdam aims to provide a different and safer kind of future for people living with severe dementia. The people of Hogeweyk, a village in the Dutch province of Weesp, have conventional lives. They visit the grocery store, gripe about the weather and take part in a weekly bingo game. Hogeweyk is a nursing home that has been made to appear like the real world.
Pro Hearing Sponsored Content: Maximizing Hearing Aid Success
Patient success with hearing devices depends on many factors, but perhaps the important factor is the quality of the audiologist or hearing care provider seen. Over the years, studies have shown that the time a patient spends with a provider being educated, setting realistic expectations, and getting proper programming and check ups will ultimately determine a patient’s satisfaction and success with hearing devices. While hearing aids alone have many remarkable features, capabilities, and wellness benefits, they must be adjusted and fit by a provider who thoroughly understands the technology and each patient’s specific hearing needs to achieve maximum benefit. With so much to gain from these remarkable devices, it is wise for patients to see a trusted hearing care provider such as a doctor of audiology.
Tips for managing feline urolithiasis from a feline practitioner
Uroliths are one potential cause of lower urinary tract signs in cats. Management varies by type but can be guided by clinical suspicion based on appropriate history, signalment, and diagnostics. Feline lower urinary tract disease is a frustrating condition for cats, owners, and veterinarians. While feline idiopathic cystitis is the...
