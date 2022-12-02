ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Pine, CA

Comments / 20

David Braman
3d ago

They always get small quakes up there. I lived in Mammoth lakes for 10 years and it was always shaken up there. It's all volcanic up around that area.

SHhhhhhhHH
3d ago

it's not "news" to us native Californians until you start factoring that a week ago 6.2 in Baja, Indonesia 238 killed, and 2 volcanoes are erupting in Hawaii 🙄🤦

Chris Hatcher
3d ago

USGS and Cal tech still not sharing true datum. We have volcanism all over Cal. My water main broke in 92505 on simple 3+ quake a few months ago.

