Android Authority
You told us: You think Android and iOS could do with competition
Just over two-thirds of polled readers think a third major smartphone platform is needed. Android and iOS are effectively a duopoly right now, but we’ve seen quite a few challengers come and go over the years. Failed rivals include BlackBerry 10, Windows Phone, WebOS, and more. Do we still...
Android Authority
What is Google Messages and how to use it
It might already be your default messaging app, but what is it, and how does it work?. Have you noticed that the default SMS app on your Android device is called Messages, with two blue speech bubbles overlapping on a white background? Perhaps without realizing it, you’ve been using Google Messages. Don’t worry if you don’t remember downloading it, as it usually comes pre-installed on most Android phones. But what exactly is the Google Messages app and how to use it? If you want to learn more, keep reading.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Pick your phone of the year
Plus OnePlus 11 renders, Nothing's new smartphone, ChatGPT, and NYC rat catchers. 🌞 Good morning! Today, our intro is written by ChatGPT, the new AI chatbot everyone’s talking about (more on that below). Interesting, but I don’t think we’re at risk of being replaced by AI quite yet…
technewstoday.com
How to Ping an iPhone
If you lost your iPhone or simply misplaced it somewhere, you can ping it using your PC. This features works even if your iPhone is in silent mode. All iOS has a “Find My” feature that lets you locate your device. You can use the Find My web application on your PC to play an audio queue or enable the lost mode. However, it requires an internet connection or the ping will be pending until the iPhone connects.
Android Authority
Is jailbreaking still a thing? What the jailbreak community looks like in 2022
Everyone wanted to jailbreak their iPhone in the 2010s, so why has the hype died down?. Ever since the release of the first iPhone, advanced users have looked for ways to unlock the full potential of Apple’s iOS operating system. In 2007, the first iOS jailbreak allowed users to set custom ringtones, install third-party games, and customize the home screen. Over the years, however, Apple has taken inspiration from many jailbreak-only features and baked them directly into iOS. With that in mind, is jailbreaking an iPhone or iPad still worthwhile? Here’s what you need to know.
Android Authority
December Pixel feature drop incoming: Here's what's new across Google's devices
Google has also announced some upcoming Pixel phone and watch features. Google has released the December 2022 Pixel feature drop. The company says it’s the biggest feature release to date. The update is going out to the Pixel 4a through to the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch. The...
Android Authority
OnePlus announces it's making a 'fully customizable' mechanical keyboard
OnePlus is teaming up with Keychron to create a mechanical keyboard. OnePlus claims the keyboard will be “fully customizable.”. The company says that more information will come on December 15. While best known as a smartphone manufacturer, OnePlus hasn’t been afraid to explore other areas of interest including earbuds,...
Android Authority
Google Photos tests new search function to let you find people by their face
Only some users are seeing the new function. Some people are finding that the Google Lens button within the image viewer in Google Photos has been replaced by a new search button. When looking at images with faces, the search button detects the face to find other photos with that...
Android Authority
December 2022 Android security patch is here for Pixels
It's a long list of fixes across several areas, including device performance, connectivity, camera, and more. Google is now rolling out the December 2022 security patch for Pixels. The update is available for Pixel 4a and higher devices. It includes over 70 bug fixes and improvements across several areas. After...
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 wireless headphones review: Ride eternal, shiny and chrome
Tony WareThese flagship headphones usher you into a high-energy world through technical achievement, not trickery.
Android Authority
What was the best phone of 2022? Vote for your Reader's Choice winner!
In this opening round, there are over 30 phones in the running. Pick your favorite!. Here at Android Authority, we generally give out two badges at the end of the year to crown what we consider to be the best smartphone: Editor’s Choice, the award chosen by our top team of testers and editors at Android Authority, and Reader’s Choice — a special title awarded to a device that is entirely selected by you, our readers!
Android Authority
Take an unofficial look at this official OnePlus 11 render
It's looking more and more likely that OnePlus ditched the Pro moniker. An official OnePlus 11 render has leaked online. The render is in line with previous unofficial images of the handset. We’ve already seen and heard plenty of leaks regarding the OnePlus 11 series, including unofficial OnePlus 11 Pro...
knowtechie.com
How to use AirPods as a spying device
Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
dallasexpress.com
Programmer Sues over AI that Writes Its Own Code
In June, Microsoft released a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology capable of generating its own computer code. The technology, called Copilot, speeds the work of professional programmers by suggesting ready-made blocks of computer code they could instantly add to their own. Copilot developed its skills by analyzing billions of lines of computer code posted to the internet.
Android Authority
Poll: How do you share files between your PC and phone?
Do you still take the wired route or have you gone wireless for transfers?. There are quite a few ways to share files between your PC and phone these days, giving you more options than the old reliable wired connection. How do you share files between your PC and phone,...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🧑🤝🧑 Top tips for snoozing social media
Effectively recognize and control a social media addiction, get excited for Spotify Wrapped, and more in today's Edition. Hello again, and welcome to the Daily Authority. I woke up far too early this morning to beat the planned power cut, but the scrumptious bowl of fruit I had for breakfast mostly made up for it.
Phone Arena
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Apple's 2022 10.9-inch iPad which was released a little over a month ago is currently on sale at Amazon at below Cyber Monday pricing. With so much emphasis on flashy specs that the average person doesn't need, it's easy to get coerced into buying a pricey gadget that's overkill for you. That's why, the basic iPad may not sound as appealing as the more expensive iPad Air and iPad Pro, but it's the perfect fit if all you want is a tablet that's excellent at being a tablet, and not a laptop-grade slate.
knowtechie.com
How to create a live wallpaper on iPhone and Android
When you look at your phone, one of the first things you see is your wallpaper. So, you might as well choose something visually appealing, right?. Some people prefer simple, unobtrusive backgrounds, while others opt for photos of pets, family members, or celebrities. But the image is a dying medium. Now, it’s all about video.
Android Authority
How to convert a PDF to Word on Windows or Mac
Correct your file type in a few easy steps. There are many situations where you need a Word document rather than a PDF. Word documents are easier to manage and edit, especially on a platform like Google Docs. Let’s review how to convert PDFs to Word documents on both Windows and Mac.
The Verge
Now one swipe is enough to see all your notifications in the latest iOS 16.2 beta
Apple released its latest iOS public beta this week, and it has one convenient new feature that could help reduce your scrolling — at least by one swipe. As pointed out by MacRumors, users who have installed iOS 16.2 beta 4 on their iPhones now only need to swipe upward once within Notification Center to see both their latest and older notifications.
