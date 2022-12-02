Read full article on original website
European Central Bank: Eurosystem Reschedules Launch of New Collateral Management System
The Governing Council of the European Central Bank has reportedly decided to reschedule the launch of the Eurosystem Collateral Management System (ECMS) from 20 November 2023 to 8 April 2024. This decision was “taken to mitigate the impact of the rescheduled launch of T2, the Eurosystem‘s new real-time gross settlement...
Euro Banking Association Report Explores Use of Real-Time Data in Corporate Liquidity Management
The Euro Banking Association (EBA) released a report on “the use of real-time data in corporate liquidity management based on research by the EBA.”. The objective of this paper is “to provide insight into how some companies already use real-time data in the liquidity management space, and where they could potentially benefit from real-time data access.”
Brazil’s C6 Bank Introduces Pix Collection for Legal Entities
C6 Bank corporate customers have one more option “to receive payments in their businesses: Pix Cobrança.”. With the free resource, it is possible “to issue personalized QR codes and manage payments in a simplified way through the app.”. Monisi Costa, head of products for legal entities at...
Paydock Powers E-Commerce Solution from Australian Banking Group CBA
PAYDOCK, the payments orchestration platform, has partnered with major Australian banking group The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) in order “to launch PowerBoard, a uniquely simple solution for a merchant’s technology integrations, payments, and fraud prevention needs.”. Delivering a “first” in Australian banking, PowerBoard will make “enabling and...
SABB Teams Up with Visa’s Cybersource for Digital Commerce Acquiring Business
Saudi British Bank (SABB) has announced a strategic partnership with Visa’s Cybersource payment gateway and risk platform, “with the aim of fostering the bank’s growth in an evolving and dynamic eCommerce space.”. This partnership will “enhance the overall capabilities of SABB’s Payment Gateway and, most importantly, enhance...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Fintech Executive: Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Will Go Down in History as a Fraud Larger than Bernie Madoff
The failure of FTX and the allegations of fraud pointed at founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried continue to garner much coverage in both traditional media as well as more modern digital news providers. The speed of the collapse, and the amount of funds involved in the company, should drive interest for many months. Part of the story is whether or not Bankman-Fried was pursuing a fraudulent scam for many months or was the debacle simply due to profound incompetence – a theory Bankman-Fried has been supporting. Sometimes the line between the two can be very gray.
Philippines: Neobank Tonik Acquires TendoPay, Enters Employee Benefits Market
Tonik Financial Pte. Ltd., the parent company of Tonik Digital Bank, Inc. in the Philippines, has entered into a landmark agreement with Tendo Payment Solutions Pte. Ltd. in order “to acquire its Philippine business, operating under the brand name ‘TendoPay’.”. This deal, which is “subject to approval...
Osome, a “Financial Admin Super Platform.” Raises $25 Million
Osome has raised $25 million in Series B funding from global investors, according to a company statement. Investors include Illuminate Financial, AFG Partners, and Winter Capital. Osome raised $16 million in Series A funding in 2021. Osome is described as a “financial admin super-platform” designed to help small firms to...
€47.6M Worth of Loans Funded in November via Alternative Investment Platform PeerBerry
In November 2022, PeerBerry investors reportedly “funded €47,606,299 of loans and received €648,080 in interest.”. 1183 new investors “joined the platform in November.”. The average annual ROI (without loyalty interest) on PeerBerry in November “was 11.1%.”. At the end of November, PeerBerry’s portfolio amounted “to...
Financial Services Platform T8 Secures £3.3M+ via Seedrs
T8, a financial services and lifestyle platform built for the global mass affluent, has raised 237% (£3,322,350) of its £1,400,000 target (with 3 days left in the sale, at the time of writing) from 238 investors via its crowdfunding campaign, carried out through Seedrs. Located in London, United...
Euronext Finalizes Acquisition of Tech Businesses from Nexi’s Capital Markets Activities
Euronext Group and Nexi S.p.A. recently announced “the completion of the purchase and sale of the technology businesses currently powering MTS, Euronext’s fixed-income trading platform, and Euronext Securities Milan (formerly called Monte Titoli) by Nexi to Euronext, following receipt of approvals from the competent authorities and completion of the union consultation procedure.”
Brunello Cucinelli Raises 2022 Sales Guidance, Stands by Gradual Growth Strategy
MILAN — Brunello Cucinelli is raising the guidance of year-end revenues at his namesake company, but stands by his signature belief in gradual growth. Based on the results achieved in the first nine months of the year, and his namesake company’s strong performance in October and November, Cucinelli on Tuesday said he forecasts a sales growth of around 28 percent in 2022.More from WWDA Look Back at Neiman's Distinguished Service AwardLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaInside the Neiman Marcus "Live Your Luxury" NYFW Cocktail Party The spring 2023 order intake leads Cucinelli to see an increase in revenues of...
Cannabis-tech firm Weedmaps is cutting up to 25% of its employees as the industry's downturn continues
The cuts come less than a month after Weedmaps CEO Chris Beals stepped down.
The Bank of London Appoints Marc Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer UK
The Bank of London, which claims to be the next-generation technology company and the “world’s first” purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, announced the appointment of Marc Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer UK – SMF 2, “subject to regulatory approval, and Member of the Executive Management Committee of the UK Bank.”
CyVers Secures $8M Led by Elron Ventures to Bring Security to Web3 Economy
CyVers claims it is a leading provider of “proactive” Web3 Security for the centralized, decentralized finance and smart contract applications “via detection and interception of crypto attacks across blockchains.”. The company has announced an $8 million investment round “led by Elron Ventures.”. This funding is “joined...
Record Week of Loans for CapitalRise, as Property Investment Platform Reports £50 Million in Lending
PropertyRise, a UK-based prime property investment platform, is reporting a record week of lending, having booked £50 million in loans. According to the company, multiple credit records were broken in October as interest in the property offerings rise. Another metric achieved during October is completing £21.5 million in loan...
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Calls Crypto “Pet Rocks,” Hammering Crypto Markets Once Again
Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) – the most respected CEO on Wall Street, visited with CNBC today in an extended interview that also involved a brief discussion on crypto. In the past, Dimon has been highly critical of cryptocurrencies, recently describing crypto as nothing more than decentralized Ponzi schemes when he testified in front of Congress this past September. In light of the bankruptcy of FTX, preceded by other crypto platform failures, Dimon is just one voice in a growing chorus of crypto detractors.
Nubank Extends Mobile Insurance Coverage with Protection for Digital Transactions
Nubank, which claims to be one of the world’s largest financial services platforms, announces the additional protection for fraudulent digital transactions “as part of its Nubank Celular Seguro insurance.”. Still in the testing phase for a little portion of the customer base, the coverage “will protect transactions made...
Digital Asset Platform MEXC Introduces “Zero Maker Fee”
In September 2022, cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC had ranked among the major liquidity providers. Recently, MEXC announced the growth of its contract business, and its average daily trading volume has increased substantially, the firm claims. “Users first, MEXC‘s Changing for you” has been the service philosophy that MEXC adheres to....
