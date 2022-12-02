Darren Aronofsky’s latest film “The Whale” opens in select theaters next week, but the Oscar nominee is looking backward as much as forward these days. In an upcoming interview for IndieWire’s Awards Spotlight series, the “Requiem for a Dream” director revealed that he’s plotting an IMAX re-release of his first film, “Pi,” next year to commemorate its 25th anniversary. “When I sold the film at Sundance in 1998, I fought really hard that the filmmakers would get the movie back,” he said. “They didn’t really want to do it and they were like, ‘Fine, we’ll give it back to you in...

7 MINUTES AGO