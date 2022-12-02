Read full article on original website
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner
The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Darren Aronofsky Plans to Release ‘Pi’ in IMAX for 25th Anniversary
Darren Aronofsky’s latest film “The Whale” opens in select theaters next week, but the Oscar nominee is looking backward as much as forward these days. In an upcoming interview for IndieWire’s Awards Spotlight series, the “Requiem for a Dream” director revealed that he’s plotting an IMAX re-release of his first film, “Pi,” next year to commemorate its 25th anniversary. “When I sold the film at Sundance in 1998, I fought really hard that the filmmakers would get the movie back,” he said. “They didn’t really want to do it and they were like, ‘Fine, we’ll give it back to you in...
Brendan Fraser Explained Why He Decided To Speak Out About His Alleged 2003 Sexual Assault
Brendan Fraser previously accused former HFPA President Philip Berk of groping him at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Julia Roberts Wore A Dress With Dozens Of Pictures Of Her BFFAE George Clooney On It
Go best friend, that's her best friend.
Neil Diamond Musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ Scores $1M For Opening Week – Broadway Box Office
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical took in more than $1 million at the box office in the week leading up to, and including, its opening night on Sunday. Filling 91% of seats at the Broadhurst, the jukebox bio-musical joins & Juliet, Leopoldstadt and The Piano Lesson as one of the strongest newcomers of the fall season. Though critics were mixed on the show, Beautiful Noise grossed $1,011,961 for the week ending Dec. 4. A viral video of Diamond himself attending the opening night performance and surprising the audience with a post-show rendition of “Sweet Caroline” might go a long...
How to watch the 2022 People’s Choice Awards: Nominees, time, TV, live stream
Lights, camera, pose! The red carpet will be rolled out for this year’s Soul Train Awards. Kenan Thompson will host the award show which will air on Tuesday, December 6 (12/06/2022) at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and E! Network. The event can be streamed live on fuboTV and other live streaming services.
