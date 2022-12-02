Read full article on original website
Preview: Blood, Beasts, And Bodies In ‘Shock Shop’ #4
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Shock Shop #4, dropping tomorrow from writer Cullen Bunn, artists Danny Luckert and Leila Leiz, and colorists Danny Luckert and Bill Crabtree. ‘A brand-new horror anthology flipbook taking place in a haunted comic book shop with a twisted retailer filled with tales...
Preview: The Ones Are The Ones To Stop The One In ‘The Ones’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of The Ones #2, out tomorrow from writer Brian Michael Bendis, artist Jacob Edgar, and colorist K.J. Diaz. ‘The Ones have been gathered just like the prophecy foretold, but they didn’t stop the apocalypse from happening, even a little. Oh my god, all that happened in issue one of these oversized issues of this brand-new supergroup!? So what now? Good question! And for the cost of a measly cover price this brand-new creator-owned extravaganza will not only show you who is behind the apocalypse, but how the prophecies of the whole entire reality came to be! Find out why the ones are the ones to stop the one.’
Slam Bradley Sees Red In ‘Gotham City: Year One’ #3 Preview
“Slam Bradley has been one step behind the kidnappers the entire time…can he turn the tables in time to save the infant heiress to the Wayne fortune? Is this hardened private investigator prepared to deal with a dark, deadly twist that will define Gotham City for generations to come?”
The Other Friendly Neighbourhood Web-Spinner Is Back: ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #1 Preview
“TRIAL BY SPIDER”! SPIDER-MAN faces the strongest super-powered foes and most dangerous gauntlets the Multiverse can throw his way, and every time MILES MORALES falls, he rises again—stronger than before. Until now. There are some punches you don’t get up from and a new villain isn’t pulling a single one as they threaten everyone and everything Miles loves. Between school, home, his love life and battling super-charged and upgraded villains night and day—Miles is reaching his breaking point. And when this new foe is finished, Spider-Man’s world will be changed forever. Guest-starring MAC GARGAN, A.K.A. THE SCORPION! Don’t miss the next Marvel masterpiece from writer Cody Ziglar (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, SPIDER-PUNK) and artist Federico Vicentini (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, WOLVERINE)!
Thor Seeks Out The Mad Titan In ‘Thanos: Death Notes’ #1 Preview
Written by: J. Michael Straczynski, Kyle Starks, Christopher Cantwell, Torunn Grønbekk. Thanos is missing, presumed dead after the chilling events of Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić’s ETERNALS. But Thor has seen a vision of his return. And it is enough to make even a God fear. To prepare himself, to prepare the universe, Thor desperately searches for answers in Thanos’ past…and finds a glimpse of the Marvel Universe’s dark future.
Fallen Angels And Flagellation: Previewing ‘Sword Of Azrael’ #5
“Reeling from his confrontation with the Order of St. Dumas’ origins, Jean-Paul Valley and Azrael find their faith crumbling. Disgusted by the shortcomings of his would-be-brother, Father Valley arrives to mete out justice unto the failed Azrael. And the sentence is death!”. Sword of Azrael #5 is out Tuesday...
Previewing Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ #2
Maria Hill has a Skrull in custody, but she knows there’s bound to be more…good thing she’s got a foolproof Skrull detector ready to go. Maria Hill is extremely competent and extremely motivated to ensure this Secret Invasion doesn’t go the way the last one did. All she needs to do is confi.
Firefly Gets The Better Of Batgirl In ‘Batman: Knightwatch’ #4 Preview
“Firefly exacts revenge on the people who ruined his movie career and put him in jail by setting buildings on fire across the city. Batman has to figure out who is on Firefly’s list to predict where he will strike next.”. Batman: Knightwatch #4 is out Tuesday 6th December...
Get Ready To Rumble With Wrestling Comedy-Drama ‘The Gimmick’ Announced From AHOY Comics
Wrestling is usually my colleague and fellow Senior Editor, Brendan M Allen’s forté. But, on this occasion I tagged him out to bring you the news of AHOY Comics new wrestling-focussed comic book series, The Gimmick by writer Joanne Starer (Sirens of the City; Away From Here), artist Elena Gogou (Quests Aside), colourist Andy Troy, letterer Rob Steen, and editor Tom Peyer.
These Mermaids Have Teeth: An Interview With ‘Black Cloak’ Creators Kelly Thompson And Meredith McClaren
Detective Phaedra Essex is used to being unpopular, but when her ex-fiancé is murdered, there’s no way she’s not working the case (even if means confronting her past in the process). Set in a world where mermaids and elves co-exist, Black Cloak is the latest series from writer, Kelly Thompson, and artist, Meredith McClaren, and is the fantasy-murder mystery you didn’t know you needed. Subscribers to Thompson’s Substack newsletter will have read the series digitally, but starting this January it will be available in print curtesy of Image Comics.
Previewing ‘The Variants’ #5 Final Issue
“In this heart-stopping conclusion, Jessica discovers who is actually BEHIND the appearance of the VARIANTS who have been ruining her life…but it may be too late to stop them from destroying the Multiverse!”. The Variants #5 is out Wednesday 7th December from Marvel.
Bring On The Clones: Previewing The X-Men/Spider-Man Team Up ‘Dark Web’ #1
DUSK! The two most famous clones ever are back to take what’s theirs. Ben Reilly and Madelyne Pryor have had enough and are reigniting the INFERNO! Spider-Man and the X-Men are not ready for what’s coming, and what role does Venom have in all of this? The sun is setting, dusk is approaching, and it’s going to be a long night.
Previewing ‘Monkey Prince’ #9 From DC Comics
“Welcome to Metropolis, where crime is at an all-time low thanks to it being under the watchful eye of Superman—a.k.a. the perfect place for two henchpeople scientists a.k.a. Monkey Prince’s parents to find their next henchpeople gig at, right? Nope! They’re actually there to visit Grandpa…a.k.a. Ultra-Humanite?”
Preview: Chasing Goblins From Punk Show To Occult Auction In ‘Hellboy In Love’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Hellboy In Love #2, dropping Wednesday from writers Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden, artist Matt Smith, and colorist Chris O’Halloran. ‘Hellboy and Anastasia chase the goblins from punk show to occult auction in pursuit of Anastasia’s stolen artifacts in this fun...
TV Review: ‘Wednesday’ Season 1, Episode 4
In a streaming world filled with so much content, it is easy for shows to get lost in what they are trying to accomplish. It’s not enough to just make a show that’s one genre anymore. It can’t just be a murder mystery, or a horror, or a comedy … it has to be a combination of things that checks off many different boxes to satisfy audience’s growing expectations. Wednesday tries to do this, too. But unlike many shows, it is successful because it has a consistent tone that it takes to all of its many different aspects — from macabre comedy to criminal mystery.
Preview: A New Edition Of The Classic European Graphic Novel ‘The Invisible Frontier’
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of their new printing of The Invisible Frontier, out tomorrow from writer Benoit Peters and illustrator Francois Schuiten. ‘Uncover the strange magic of The Obscure Cities and be awed by the beautiful art and incredible storytelling! Features a new English translation of the classic graphic novel.
