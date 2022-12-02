We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Classically trained chef Justin Sutherland is known for his impressive skills in the kitchen and for appearing on hit shows like "Top Chef" and "Fast Foodies." The Minnesota native told Mashed in an exclusive interview that he knew he wanted to cook while growing up seeing his family's love of making food. "I was always following my grandmothers around the kitchen," he explained. "They were always cooking. I had a grandma from Japan and a grandma with Southern roots, and food was their love language. I was always the kid watching them cook, tasting everything, banging on pots and pans as drums."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO