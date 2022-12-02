Read full article on original website
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles
From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
Julia Roberts Wore A Dress With Dozens Of Pictures Of Her BFFAE George Clooney On It
Go best friend, that's her best friend.
The former CEO of WarnerMedia predicts only 3 major entertainment companies will survive in the streaming space
Jason Kilar, who led WarnerMedia until it merged with Discovery this year, doesn't think every entertainment company has what it takes.
This Award-Winning $13 Million Hillside Mansion ‘Floats’ Above Los Angeles to Offer Epic Views of the City
If you’re in the market for a modernist mansion with epic views, head for the Hollywood Hills. A Los Angeles estate that formerly belonged to fashion designer Randolph Duke just listed for $13 million, and with it comes panoramic vistas that stretch all the way out to the Pacific Ocean. Reimagined by LA-based firm XTEN Architecture in 2004, the cantilevered home is built into a sloping hillside and seems to float above the city. The eye-catching abode even won the American Institute of Architects award for best residential design in 2007. Altogether, the contemporary stunner offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms across its 4,580...
How To Decorate Your Home Like Miley's House In Hannah Montana
Did you grow up watching Disney and Hannah Montana, and now want to decorate your own space like the musical ranch house? Here is how to do just that.
How Justin Sutherland Really Feels About Rachael Ray's High Praise - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Classically trained chef Justin Sutherland is known for his impressive skills in the kitchen and for appearing on hit shows like "Top Chef" and "Fast Foodies." The Minnesota native told Mashed in an exclusive interview that he knew he wanted to cook while growing up seeing his family's love of making food. "I was always following my grandmothers around the kitchen," he explained. "They were always cooking. I had a grandma from Japan and a grandma with Southern roots, and food was their love language. I was always the kid watching them cook, tasting everything, banging on pots and pans as drums."
José Andrés Explores Spain’s Culinary Scene with His 3 Daughters in Trailer for New Discovery+ Series
It’s been a big year for chef José Andrés, who announced plans for his dream restaurant earlier this year. Now, right before the end of the year comes to a close, fans of his are in for yet another treat. If you’ve ever dreamed of traversing the...
Winter-Themed Wall Art That Will Get You Ready For A Cold-Snap
As the weather gets colder, one of the best ways to create a cozy atmosphere in your home is to add some winter-themed wall art. Here is some inspiration.
The St. Regis Venice Lush Festive Intervention
A tireless advocate for modernity, The St. Regis Venice has made a name for itself as a hub of contemporary art that celebrates the hotel’s gorgeous heritage bones while embracing innovation in all its forms. In its latest creative partnership, the property collaborated with Berlin-based Studio Mary Lennox to...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Love Charlie’ on VOD, A Documentary About The Legendary Chicago Chef Who Elevated American Cuisine
Love, Charlie, now available on VOD streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, is director Rebecca Halperin’s story of the life of an iconic chef and proprietor of Charlie Trotter’s, a groundbreaking Chicago restaurant. Sadly, today we remember Charlie Trotter not just as a great chef, but as another casualty of the incredibly stressful business of running a critically acclaimed restaurant. Halperin tells this story in compelling fashion, braiding together archival materials and reflections from some of his peers, including Emeril Lagasse and Grant Achatz.
